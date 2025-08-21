VIP
UK Professor Says the Country Needs to Scrap Its Flag for One That's...
Harry Sisson's Delusional Declaration: Thinks He Speaks for All Americans While Newsom Wre...
Trump Calls for a Fed. Reserve Governor to Resign Over Allegations of Mortgage...
Dems in the Toilet: Cory Booker Has Meltdown on Video Call to Texas...
Crazy Liberal Woman Explains ‘Nose Ring Theory’ to Us Conservatives
DHS Corrects Newspapers Using ‘Undocumented Immigrants’ in Headlines
Liberal White Woman Claims To Have the Cure For Abortion (Watch)
Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of...
National Guard Troops in DC Inviting Teens to Sit in 'Scary' Humvees
Hillary Clinton Asks What We'd Call What's Happening to Texas Dems in Another...
It Might Be Time for Jasmine Crockett to Grab the Want Ads:Texas House...
VIP
HVAC Repairman Shocked by Homebodies: X Users Clap Back with Why Home Is...
It Looks Like Kamala's Social Media Team May Still Have a Gig After...
Cracker Barrel Trends on X After Revealing New Logo

WaPo's Dastardly Deed: Pentagon Slams Leak of Hegseth Family Security Info, Endangering Lives

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on August 21, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Pentagon is big mad at WaPo for possibly compromising the security of Pete Hegseth. 

Advertisement

 Pentagon officials are enraged by a Washington Post report they say jeopardizes the safety of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his family by disclosing sensitive security details.

The report, dubbed a Washington Post exclusive and headlined “Hegseth’s expansive security requirements tax Army protective unit,” cites unnamed “officials” who insist Hegseth is straining the agency tasked with protecting him because of “unusually large personal security requirements.” 

“The sprawling, multimillion-dollar initiative has forced the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division, or CID, the agency that fields security for top Defense Department officials, to staff weeks-long assignments in each location and at times monitor residences belonging to Hegseth’s former spouses, the officials said,” the Post reported

“Army CID has faced significant staffing and budgetary shortfalls for years, but new demands since Hegseth’s arrival in January have put added pressure on the agency.”


The article noted that Hegseth requires additional resources because of a “large blended family” with homes in several locations, “a rise in politically motivated violence as the nation has become more splintered” and a bomb threat “made against his home in Tennessee.”

The Washington Post report also revealed the state where Hegseth’s second wife currently resides, noted that “CID security assignments can entail accompanying the children to school and walking the perimeter of the homes,” and criticized the secretary of defense for taking his family to a Washington Nationals baseball game. 

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of Criminal Illegal
Doug P.
Advertisement

So, it wasn't just Pete Hegseth's immediate family put in danger. They also put his ex-wife and family that live in other states in danger. 

Just total garbage behavior. 

It's almost like WaPo wants to help accomplish violence against the Hegseth family. 

No offense to trash.

That much is clear. 

Advertisement

Actually, what is weird is people threatening his family to the point they require all of these levels of security.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY PETE HEGSETH WASHINGTON POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of Criminal Illegal
Doug P.
Harry Sisson's Delusional Declaration: Thinks He Speaks for All Americans While Newsom Wrecks California
justmindy
Crazy Liberal Woman Explains ‘Nose Ring Theory’ to Us Conservatives
Brett T.
Trump Calls for a Fed. Reserve Governor to Resign Over Allegations of Mortgage Fraud (LAWSPLAINING)
Aaron Walker
Dems in the Toilet: Cory Booker Has Meltdown on Video Call to Texas Female Rep In Capitol Restroom
Warren Squire
Woman Upset She Has to Take Time Out of Her Schedule to Receive Food Stamps
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of Criminal Illegal Doug P.
Advertisement