WaPo's Dastardly Deed: Pentagon Slams Leak of Hegseth Family Security Info, Endangering Lives

The Pentagon is big mad at WaPo for possibly compromising the security of Pete Hegseth.
Pentagon officials blast Washington Post for putting ‘lives at risk’ with report on Pete Hegseth’s security https://t.co/ZJmELUHML2 pic.twitter.com/bk1pAgdrBn— New York Post (@nypost) August 21, 2025
Pentagon officials are enraged by a Washington Post report they say jeopardizes the safety of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his family by disclosing sensitive security details.
The report, dubbed a Washington Post exclusive and headlined “Hegseth’s expansive security requirements tax Army protective unit,” cites unnamed “officials” who insist Hegseth is straining the agency tasked with protecting him because of “unusually large personal security requirements.”
“The sprawling, multimillion-dollar initiative has forced the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division, or CID, the agency that fields security for top Defense Department officials, to staff weeks-long assignments in each location and at times monitor residences belonging to Hegseth’s former spouses, the officials said,” the Post reported.
“Army CID has faced significant staffing and budgetary shortfalls for years, but new demands since Hegseth’s arrival in January have put added pressure on the agency.”
The article noted that Hegseth requires additional resources because of a “large blended family” with homes in several locations, “a rise in politically motivated violence as the nation has become more splintered” and a bomb threat “made against his home in Tennessee.”
The Washington Post report also revealed the state where Hegseth’s second wife currently resides, noted that “CID security assignments can entail accompanying the children to school and walking the perimeter of the homes,” and criticized the secretary of defense for taking his family to a Washington Nationals baseball game.
So, it wasn't just Pete Hegseth's immediate family put in danger. They also put his ex-wife and family that live in other states in danger.
The corporate media is the enemy of the people#arnews https://t.co/oWJyPQUEJw— Arkyhog (@Arkyhog) August 21, 2025
Disgusting actions by the Washington Post!! https://t.co/5iE8LOMIfZ— Kim Brame (@KimBrame) August 21, 2025
Just total garbage behavior.
The reason he needs additional security is because of leftists like WaPo.— Spirit of '76🇺🇸 (@Raylawlor9) August 21, 2025
Isn't it ironic.
It's almost like WaPo wants to help accomplish violence against the Hegseth family.
Imagine waking up every day wondering how you can screw the country and taxpayers— Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) August 21, 2025
👉🏼 Politicians
👉🏼 Media
You are trash New York Post— Troller (@Trolling911) August 21, 2025
No offense to trash.
The leftist media is vile— James Moriarty (@enlightenedJim) August 21, 2025
The Washington Post employs crazed zealots.— The Raven (@SmallTownG33604) August 21, 2025
That much is clear.
“staff weeks-long assignments in each location and at times monitor residences belonging to Hegseth’s former spouses”. That is effing weird.— Mona (@AkaBerrier63413) August 21, 2025
Actually, what is weird is people threatening his family to the point they require all of these levels of security.
