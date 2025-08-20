Dems' Low Blow: Gavin Newsom's Bandage Pic Mocks Trump Attack, Dishonors Hero's Death

Open-Borders Think Tanker Stunned: DC Dems Hate President Trump’s Crime-Stopping Crusade
justmindy
justmindy | 10:35 AM on August 20, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Democrats can't figure out how to beat Trump, so they are truly losing their minds. Today, they thought it was hilarious to mock the attempted assassination of Trump by creating a picture of Gavin Newsom with a bandage over his ear and declaring he was much more handsome than Trump. Weird.

This is in such poor taste. Obviously, it's engagement farming and rage bait, but it's also scraping the bottom of the barrel for humanity. Sounds like a Democrat to me. 

Salena Zito was there that day. She found this particularly disturbing, as she should.

It just goes to show their true character. 

The depths to which Democrats will descend is shocking. 

Yes, normal people without broken brains find this very off-putting.

They just want permits to rebuild their houses, but Gavin is too busy trying to run for President in 2028.

Surely that will make the American public fall in love with them!

They most certainly won't. As always, the Comperatore family remain in our hearts and prayers.

