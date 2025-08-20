Dems' Low Blow: Gavin Newsom's Bandage Pic Mocks Trump Attack, Dishonors Hero's Death

The Democrats can't figure out how to beat Trump, so they are truly losing their minds. Today, they thought it was hilarious to mock the attempted assassination of Trump by creating a picture of Gavin Newsom with a bandage over his ear and declaring he was much more handsome than Trump. Weird.

The fact that FoxNews is publicly asking Newsom to stop his very funny mockery of Trump proves that it's working. We will continue.



He wears it better than Trump. Do you agree?💙 pic.twitter.com/HhmisKzsCn — TheFrenchie (@ML3democrats) August 18, 2025

This is in such poor taste. Obviously, it's engagement farming and rage bait, but it's also scraping the bottom of the barrel for humanity. Sounds like a Democrat to me.

I’m no Donald Trump fan but, like, someone died, guys https://t.co/K9tWR9vWAi — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) August 20, 2025

Someone died that’s why it’s not funny https://t.co/u6nd52KlPH — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) August 20, 2025

Salena Zito was there that day. She found this particularly disturbing, as she should.

Trump almost died.

A supporter did die.

This isn’t funny.



Dafuq is wrong with you? https://t.co/usiCsOF0rp — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 19, 2025

A husband and a father died because of this and the Newsom team is treating it as a joke. https://t.co/bB9wacPLI8 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 20, 2025

It just goes to show their true character.

An innocent man was shot and killed when leftists tried to kill President Trump. Democrats make a joke of it. They are demented people. https://t.co/8T9brrBNEi — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 19, 2025

The depths to which Democrats will descend is shocking.

And you guys keep wondering why your "messaging" never gets any traction. Man, you just don't get it. https://t.co/7wFDjvtUq9 — Montana Irish (@davtra50) August 20, 2025

Yes, normal people without broken brains find this very off-putting.

Pacific Palisades watching Gavin play with his new AI toy https://t.co/18hnbPMgx9 pic.twitter.com/i7GXn9PpvS — GoshuAAAA (@Skipper1913) August 20, 2025

They just want permits to rebuild their houses, but Gavin is too busy trying to run for President in 2028.

Democrats are absolute scum. https://t.co/jG3wwfUBW1 — Sgt H (@Mike_H_1775) August 20, 2025

This lib reflex is amazing. I'm not even sure they have to be conscious to say it. https://t.co/dTLQLFBvgs pic.twitter.com/HnDUMJlb5M — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 20, 2025

I wonder if mocking an assassination attempt will be what the Dems need to finally increase their approval ratings? 🤔 https://t.co/yq06zNoFMv — alexandra (@Seven7Alexandra) August 20, 2025

Surely that will make the American public fall in love with them!

Treating this like it’s an own of Trump supporters is proof of how tone deaf this is. Trump haters will laugh at a dead man, but others will see it as hideous. https://t.co/lQpKqsrVPP — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 20, 2025

They think they’re being funny now, but if he becomes the nominee it’ll come back to haunt him. That picture and the Heinz ketchup one won’t play well here. He’s mocking Corey Comperatore

And Yinzers won’t forget. — AmErican (@Flipper628) August 20, 2025

They most certainly won't. As always, the Comperatore family remain in our hearts and prayers.

