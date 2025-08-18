World Leaders Caught on Hot Mic Laughing at Press: Trump and Meloni Bond Over Media Struggles

A behind the scenes hot mic moment is always a good gauge of what is REALLY going on at a leader's summit and we got one between Trump, Zelensky and other world leaders.

Advertisement

The cameras kept rolling for a few moments after the White House meeting with President Trump, Zelensky and European leaders officially ended, in which they were caught on a hot mic moment in a candid exchange about the press. pic.twitter.com/stXSpFMSo4 — New York Post (@nypost) August 18, 2025

Other leaders marvel at how Trump handles the press handily and mention they hate talking to the press. They rightly acknowledge Trump loves it. He does love toying with them.

Even if you try to be nice to them, they still suck. https://t.co/DEA1YBIpch — Ms. Jaymee (@MsJaymee55) August 18, 2025

Also, true. No matter how open Trump is with them and how much access he allows them, they'll never be polite or fair with him.

Giorgia Meloni gets it https://t.co/tAx4mCCro2 — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) August 18, 2025

She really does.

110%the italian crushing on trump!! https://t.co/MtIE5Q6N9w — Michael Scott (@MichaelSco57311) August 18, 2025

She is most assuredly a fan. Who can blame her?

Zelensky is squirming like a five-year-old at the adult table. — Legit Sleeper (@legitsleeper) August 18, 2025

He didn't have his GI Joe costume on today. It makes him feel like a big guy. Without it, he is like a fish out of water.

He’s Right, she’s Right — SparkyBru (@SparkyBru) August 18, 2025

They understand how fake the news media is, haha. Well, at least the Italian prime minister. — jayblz (@jayhott215) August 18, 2025

Trump understands it too. He just plays along with them.

I love Meloni, she runs rings around all the other men there, no question. — C (@ckjlbb) August 18, 2025

Not a good look from the italian woman, "i never want to speak to my press" jeez — Hutton (@Hutton0893) August 18, 2025

Who can blame her?

Meloni called bologna — Christian R. (@christianrvegas) August 18, 2025

She is right in being truthful about the press, Trump too 😂 — Bacon (@NoItsMyServe) August 18, 2025

Oh, they are absolutely right about the press.

President Trump is the best president in their (the press) lifetime. But most of them will never admit it. 😔 — Tom (@XmarksZion5785) August 18, 2025

Of course he is. Their Trump Derangement Syndrome just won't let them admit it.

The people’s Peace President — ‘Merica 🇺🇸 (@palmettosurf191) August 18, 2025

Do you blame them? Our media acts like they do not have any home training. Especially when it comes to President Trump’s Administration. American Press are liars and an embarrassment. — Alison (@AlisonMarie8709) August 18, 2025

Advertisement

Apparently the Italian press isn't much better.

Fake News is a sham on the Republic — Mitchel Taylor (@MitchelTay25150) August 18, 2025

Yup! He has to deal with these gremlins in the media everyday — Joven Idongesit (@youngtzar92) August 18, 2025

I am glad they actually like each other and commiserate — Valerie Owen (@OwenValeri43192) August 18, 2025

At least someone else understand what Trump has to put up with.

It's not exactly news. News media just want to blast Italy's Merloni and think the Italian public will take offense to her comment. They won't. News media create their own nefarious narratives. The public know this now. They hate the news media too. — Trump, Our Savior (@JoeBlamesBiden) August 18, 2025

They will always look to be offended when it comes to President Trump. It's the only way the know to relate to him.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.