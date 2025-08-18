Amanda Seales' Reparations Rant: Self-Proclaimed 'Common Sense Specialist' Flops in Debate

Amanda Seales labels herself a 'comedian and common sense specialist' in her X bio. This clip proves she's the opposite of someone operating in common sense. Perhaps she's a comedian because we are all laughing at her ignorance. Maybe she doesn't understand the difference between laughing at her and with her.

“You can give every low-income black American a $50,000 ‘reparations’ check—and it’s not going to fix anything. It’s not going to increase the median household income in ten years.



We had the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882—basically put them under apartheid here in the United… pic.twitter.com/M5TFUny9yP — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) August 17, 2025

She chose to debate this young man about the topic of reparations. He was full of facts and figures and well thought out arguments and she was full of hot air and nonsense.

The really telling part in watching several clips from this “debate” is the pro-reparations activist simply doesn’t have any substantive arguments. She spends most of her time simply dismissing anyone who disagrees with her without addressing their points. https://t.co/otIHGDS6Sx — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 18, 2025

It's all emotional appeal and no substance.

Who’s this young man and does he have a twitter account I can follow? https://t.co/aGmsMxA48s — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 18, 2025

He's brilliant.

I interviewed teenagers at a Bronx school this past April. Every one of them said they wanted their shot at the American Dream and to become people of merit. It is our job to keep that path alive. https://t.co/4BZOCja3yf — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) August 18, 2025

She is the embodiment of "woke" ideology:

Laughs at him (dominance move)

Questions his "education" (appeal to authority)

Denies reality (gaslighting)

Fabricates pseudo-reality (gaslighting )

Speaks in word salad to distract from her deflection/refusal to address his claims head… https://t.co/vQAqwTVPZi — Owl of Athena 🇮🇱🎗️🐿️ (@owl_elc) August 18, 2025

It's why arguing with a Leftist is so frustrating. They are unable to remain on topic.

Wait, SHE posted this for the world to see? https://t.co/JrCkmZcE1H pic.twitter.com/ZH0GPbR4Tg — Shanks (@Shanks205_) August 18, 2025

Apparently, self-awareness is not her strong suit.

It is understandable why Amanda Seales had a hard time interacting with crime statistics: her favorite crimes are imaginary.



After Jussie Smollett was arrested, Seales said that even if his hate crime was a hoax, it was “low key noble” for bringing attention to racism. https://t.co/zgAmN4A710 — Jake McCoy ⚓️ (@jakehmccoy) August 18, 2025

This is quite an extraordinary exchange, though typical of the proponents of grievance pseudo-science. She basically demands to be believed and is clearly used to not having to make actual arguments, being able instead to use her race had gender to command authority. https://t.co/exk0ATzxUC — Creative Deduction (@CreativeDeduct) August 18, 2025

It's destructive ideology and thinking.

This is my favorite clip. She tells a room full of black people, who all disagree with her, that they are actually being oppressed daily by America and then ask the guy if he's acting. This entire debate is evidence she is wrong simply by existing. https://t.co/r1LF0497dd — 🇺🇸McCarthy was right about commies (@oifoeffml) August 18, 2025

She just seems unwilling to admit it.

