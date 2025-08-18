Amanda Seales' Reparations Rant: Self-Proclaimed 'Common Sense Specialist' Flops in Debate

King of the Troll: Lefties Are Going to MELT DOWN Over Trump's Zelensky...
justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on August 18, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Amanda Seales labels herself a 'comedian and common sense specialist' in her X bio. This clip proves she's the opposite of someone operating in common sense. Perhaps she's a comedian because we are all laughing at her ignorance. Maybe she doesn't understand the difference between laughing at her and with her. 

She chose to debate this young man about the topic of reparations. He was full of facts and figures and well thought out arguments and she was full of hot air and nonsense.

It's all emotional appeal and no substance. 

He's brilliant. 

It's why arguing with a Leftist is so frustrating. They are unable to remain on topic. 

Apparently, self-awareness is not her strong suit.

It's destructive ideology and thinking.

She just seems unwilling to admit it.

