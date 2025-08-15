Jasmine Who? Rev. Al Sharpton’s Name Blunder Steals the Show at Crockett’s Racist Rant Fest

Bakari Sellers’ Trump Derangement Syndrome Blinds Him to Six Global Peace Deals Brokered...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on August 15, 2025
Townhall Media

Oh, when two dumb con-artists try to compliment one another and then can't even get each other's names right. 

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) denounced Republicans as “racist” at a film festival in Martha’s Vineyard last week, where Rev. Al Sharpton referred to the “diva” congresswoman as “Jasmine Campbell.” 

Sharpton’s brutal gaffe came as he reminisced about working on Shirley Chisholm’s 1972 presidential campaign, four years after she became the first black woman elected to Congress, and he compared Crockett to the trailblazing congresswoman. 

“I lived to see Shirley Chisholm morph into Barbara Jordan, morph into Maxine Waters, morph into Ayanna Pressley and Jasmine Campbell,” Sharpton said during the fireside chat at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival. 

Crockett, who is reportedly so image obsessed she uses a headshot of herself as her iPhone lock screen, didn’t appear to react to the gaffe – and the reverend continued on without missing a beat.


“So, I lived to see 4 or 5 generations of black women that will stand up when black men were too afraid to stand up, and when black men were running around talking about [how] they like Trump’s swagger,” Sharpton added. “Well, you got enough swagger now?” 

First of all, the fact they were having this meeting in Martha's Vineyard, the place a bunch of Democrats sent illegals away less than 48 hours after their arrival, yet have the nerve to call Republicans 'racist' is just a hoot. Secondly, Jasmine was definitely spiraling after Rev. Al got her name wrong. Her pride definitely took a hit. Heh.

She'll hate that.

Even AI doesn't like her. 

That's because Republicans are cool.

Fingers crossed.

Democrats, but they don't have any sense. 

They need a new playbook.

