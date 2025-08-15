Jasmine Who? Rev. Al Sharpton’s Name Blunder Steals the Show at Crockett’s Racist Rant Fest

Oh, when two dumb con-artists try to compliment one another and then can't even get each other's names right.

Jasmine Crockett denounces Republicans as ‘racist’ – after Al Sharpton heaps praise on ‘Jasmine Campbell’ in brutal gaffe https://t.co/jakfNjoRjR pic.twitter.com/00Z69Gu59u — New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2025

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) denounced Republicans as “racist” at a film festival in Martha’s Vineyard last week, where Rev. Al Sharpton referred to the “diva” congresswoman as “Jasmine Campbell.” Sharpton’s brutal gaffe came as he reminisced about working on Shirley Chisholm’s 1972 presidential campaign, four years after she became the first black woman elected to Congress, and he compared Crockett to the trailblazing congresswoman. “I lived to see Shirley Chisholm morph into Barbara Jordan, morph into Maxine Waters, morph into Ayanna Pressley and Jasmine Campbell,” Sharpton said during the fireside chat at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival. Crockett, who is reportedly so image obsessed she uses a headshot of herself as her iPhone lock screen, didn’t appear to react to the gaffe – and the reverend continued on without missing a beat.

“So, I lived to see 4 or 5 generations of black women that will stand up when black men were too afraid to stand up, and when black men were running around talking about [how] they like Trump’s swagger,” Sharpton added. “Well, you got enough swagger now?”

First of all, the fact they were having this meeting in Martha's Vineyard, the place a bunch of Democrats sent illegals away less than 48 hours after their arrival, yet have the nerve to call Republicans 'racist' is just a hoot. Secondly, Jasmine was definitely spiraling after Rev. Al got her name wrong. Her pride definitely took a hit. Heh.

New lifetime nickname just dropped "Jasmine Campbell" will forever be how she is referred to from here on in.😆 https://t.co/oRkCEj1sXL — KillaryFuggerUpper5000 (@TweekPipeKunter) August 15, 2025

She'll hate that.

Al thinks her name is Jasmine Campbell 🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/c7lzPloYRU — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 15, 2025

Even AI doesn't like her.

I'd expect no less from her https://t.co/ywcbj5pq13 — JWaterworth (@JasonWaterwort3) August 15, 2025

You’re making Republicans sound cool… — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) August 15, 2025

That's because Republicans are cool.

@repjasmine spews some of the most vile, racist rhetoric and then looks across the aisle and says the other side is racist. She's a failed theater kid posing as a politician. Can't wait to see her district disappear. — Jason Sesler (@jmsesler) August 15, 2025

Fingers crossed.

When you're so busy fighting invisible racism that even your allies can't remember who you are. pic.twitter.com/Slb428guWx — Politickle (@PolitickleNews) August 15, 2025

Look, does anyone with sense take Jasmine Crockett seriously?? Anyone at all? — Vellichor (@Vellichor_Cafe) August 15, 2025

Democrats, but they don't have any sense.

Seems like Al Sharpton has dementia now. He called her Jasmine Campbell 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 15, 2025

🥱 They still live in 2016. This isn't going to work. — Sky (@evo4g63t) August 15, 2025

They need a new playbook.

