Elle Emhoff’s Climate Tantrum: Kamala’s Privileged Stepkid Wails Again

Oh, bother. Kamala's very privileged and hairy step-daughter is whining again. Thank heavens she is not living in the White House and giving us daily lectures. We were spared.

Kamala’s step-daughter says she’s really struggling because she’s experiencing “climate anxiety” pic.twitter.com/K62oJqwCRW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 15, 2025

She needs to go experience a tweezer for that unibrow and a razor for those hairy arm pits. She'd feel much better. Obviously, we can't all be supermodels and that is ok, but she could at least try. Remember, when the fashion media tried to convince us she was a supermodel? Oh, please.

What happened to this girl when she was growing up to make her feel this way? It’s actually sad! Kamala and Doug should be ashamed of themselves! How could you do this to her? How can you think she’s normal or doesn’t need help? GET HELP, it’s not that bad! https://t.co/IxNZlQC5Oy — I said that (@could_it_b_true) August 15, 2025

Likely all the adults in her life were too busy pursuing careers and social status so she was left alone to manage her emotions and now she can't handle life.

Whew, we seriously dodged a Nero-level bullet. The Harris Admin. would’ve been the end of America as we knew it. Now, 12 years of Trumpism (DJT-4/Vance-8) will go a long way in restoring 🇺🇸 greatness. Manufacturing returning, this generation 15 and younger will thrive in 🇺🇸 https://t.co/fDuVsMDtqW — James Wilson (@JamesWillson86) August 15, 2025

Anyone with climate anxiety is stupid. Period. https://t.co/Jsub8DFeFI — JB 🇺🇸 (@BarkosBite) August 15, 2025

She fits the profile.

Guaranteed she lives in the city and takes claiming she's scared for the future takes no steps to build any skill sets to deal with it https://t.co/njiPrsAUOo — Leon DeGrelle (@ThrowRomans) August 15, 2025

She lives in the city with her cats and does art and crochets. Tough life. She has too much time on her hands. That's why she sits and worries about nonsense.

Serious question, if all these people are so worried about global warming and the effects the heat will have on them why don't they move to where it's cold all the time? Plenty of options. https://t.co/y88nwsbcnC — Dale Green (@DaleGre83100674) August 15, 2025

They aren't really worried. It's all virtue signaling and mental health issues.

If Dougie were a father he’d slap that phone out of his daughter’s hand and tell her to snap out of it. Instead he fostered this crushing anxiety and irrational fear for the sake of politics. https://t.co/mTRAVuFX0i — Reed Uberman (@ReedUberman) August 15, 2025

I was watching a rerun of Johnny Carson last night and on this date 1981 it was 105 degrees https://t.co/VdxMMCx3wS — molly (@molly36543177) August 15, 2025

That can't be. This is the first summer it has ever been hot.

These people are so miserable. The earth is billions of years old spinning at 150,000 mph around a star that could devour millions of earths, but they refuse to enjoy their lives. https://t.co/QbSeOOYyNw — Mister Wittman (@MisterWittman) August 15, 2025

They have all the money in the world, access to any experience and an abundance of privilege, but yet she sits around and worries about things she can't control. It's terribly sad.









