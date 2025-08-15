Ana Kasparian of The Young Turks’ Anti-Semitic Outburst: Accusing Cruz of Treason for Supporting Israel

Ana Kasparian is the Executive Producer and Host of 'The Young Turks'. She also moonlights as an a Jew hater.

You sold America out to your masters and literally said that you were elected to be the #1 representative of Israel, a foreign country. You and the rest of the scum like you in congress should be tried for treason. — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) August 14, 2025

She is very mad at Senator Ted Cruz for supporting Israel, our closest ally in the Middle East.That seems kind of un-American of her, honestly.

I don’t speak Nazi. Can someone translate? https://t.co/RU4rwwoVR2 — Eli Lake (@EliLake) August 14, 2025

Reading between the lines, it seems she hates Israel.

The hysteria will break at some point and the people who wrote stuff like this will feel the same as the people who promoted lockdowns in 2021. https://t.co/EkheMSUSvH — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) August 14, 2025

It can't come soon enough.

Not a parody account.



Supporters of Israel in Congress are “scum” who should be “tried for treason” https://t.co/jJYCIP48AY — Political Sock (@politicalsock) August 14, 2025

I have completely given up trying to figure out what people like you are talking about, Ana. Sold out to Israel?? How?



I thought liberals like you were for the underdog??? https://t.co/Mt5uE4EGki — ConservativeKittyLady (@ConKittyLady) August 14, 2025

By simply supporting them and their right to live in peace. That's how. Ana is nuts.

She’s such an angry little Nazi. https://t.co/QbdCBzrSCV — Solly & Yossi (@Ok_Solly) August 15, 2025

Correlation between antisemitism and mental illness remains at 100% https://t.co/ebCFDEZZMC — The kids are alt-right (@Hambunglr) August 14, 2025

Oh, absolutely.

Oh, but she has.

Nazis just out here Nazi’ing freely https://t.co/haYk9mT698 — onegospel (@onegospel2021) August 15, 2025

Pure, unfettered hate.

you sound no different than a wannabe neo nazi



a fluentez or piker wannabe that just screeches — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) August 14, 2025

That's because she is one.

I can't believe you've jumped on this "the Jews control America" nonsense. — Kevin Briggins (@KJBrigg) August 14, 2025

She's always been one. She's just letting her freak flag fly at this point.

Here's an Honest question, Ana.

If YOU thought that a deity had named a nation through which YOU were saved, would you try to preserve it? — Cold DEAD Hands (@ColdDEADHands7) August 15, 2025

Well said.

You’re a flat out fool totally blinded by the vilest kind of hate. 🤮 — Just A Girl (@ElegantExigence) August 14, 2025

It's disgusting and sad.

Trying to get back into the good graces of the left? — Jonathan (@goJohnnyA) August 15, 2025

Anger management, Ana, it works. — BarryLI (@BarryLI1) August 14, 2025

Not sure if anything would work for her. She is too far gone.

....Israel Derangement Syndrome.... — We, The People 🇺🇸 (@VladAlba2105) August 15, 2025

Plus, just plain old mental illness. It's a sad decline.

