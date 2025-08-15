Elle Emhoff’s Climate Tantrum: Kamala’s Privileged Stepkid Wails Again
Word Salad with Vodka Dressing: An Incoherent Nancy Pelosi Doesn’t Know Why National...
VIP
Threats, Lies, and Edits Galore! TDS-Stricken Eric Swalwell Drops Video Promise of Trump...
Liberation Day: Small ‘Crowd’ at Gavin Newsom's Trump-Bashing Rally Has MAGA in Tears...
David Axelrod’s Louisville, Kentucky Crime ‘Gotcha’ Against Scott Jennings Hilariously Bac...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Has Some Good Advice For DOJ Employee Who...
The Karen-est Karen-ing Ever Karen-ed: Karen Bass Melts Down as ICE Crashes Newsom's...
VIP
The Culture War Is Far From Over
Machines on the Ground: Trump Keeps Promise to Clean Up D.C. by Clearing...
Teepee in a Cup: Trump Suggests Drug Testing Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren Because She’s...
Toronto International Film Festival Says October 7 Terror Attack Documentary Will Be Scree...
You Know Who ELSE Got a Cover? X Has Some Fun With Time...
White House X Goes Full Meme Lord: Trolling the Timeline with Pixel Art...
King of Trump Derangement Syndrome Bill Kristol Comes Out Against the Rule of...

Ana Kasparian of The Young Turks’ Anti-Semitic Outburst: Accusing Cruz of Treason for Supporting Israel

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 AM on August 15, 2025
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Ana Kasparian is the Executive Producer and Host of 'The Young Turks'. She also moonlights as an a Jew hater. 

Advertisement

She is very mad at Senator Ted Cruz for supporting Israel, our closest ally in the Middle East.That seems kind of un-American of her, honestly. 

Reading between the lines, it seems she hates Israel. 

It can't come soon enough.

By simply supporting them and their right to live in peace. That's how. Ana is nuts.

Recommended

David Axelrod’s Louisville, Kentucky Crime ‘Gotcha’ Against Scott Jennings Hilariously Backfires on CNN
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Oh, absolutely. 

Oh, but she has. 

Pure, unfettered hate.

That's because she is one. 

She's always been one. She's just letting her freak flag fly at this point. 

Advertisement

Well said.

It's disgusting and sad.

Not sure if anything would work for her. She is too far gone. 

Plus, just plain old mental illness. It's a sad decline.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM ISRAEL PRO-PALESTINIAN TED CRUZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

David Axelrod’s Louisville, Kentucky Crime ‘Gotcha’ Against Scott Jennings Hilariously Backfires on CNN
Warren Squire
Elle Emhoff’s Climate Tantrum: Kamala’s Privileged Stepkid Wails Again
justmindy
Word Salad with Vodka Dressing: An Incoherent Nancy Pelosi Doesn’t Know Why National Guard Is In D.C.
Warren Squire
The Karen-est Karen-ing Ever Karen-ed: Karen Bass Melts Down as ICE Crashes Newsom's Gerrymandering Party
Eric V.
Liberation Day: Small ‘Crowd’ at Gavin Newsom's Trump-Bashing Rally Has MAGA in Tears of Laughter
Warren Squire
You Know Who ELSE Got a Cover? X Has Some Fun With Time Magazine's Zohran Mamdani Cover Story
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

David Axelrod’s Louisville, Kentucky Crime ‘Gotcha’ Against Scott Jennings Hilariously Backfires on CNN Warren Squire
Advertisement