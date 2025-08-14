Trump’s Done with Biden’s Ukraine Fiasco: Ready to Push Putin Toward Peace

President Trump is very clear on the Russia Ukraine conflict He inherited a mess from the Biden Administration, but he is ready for it to be over. That's his goal when he meets with Putin.
.@POTUS on his "mindset" ahead of tomorrow's meeting with President Putin: "We're going to get it stopped. I inherited this from Joe Biden, but we're going to get it stopped." pic.twitter.com/xkFb8kQcZL— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 14, 2025
THE President of Peace thru Strength! https://t.co/iH04psYVuL— Country Roads Brewing (@NCSWICAGTOLASJC) August 14, 2025
As it should be.
Gee why didn't Trump take care of this last time he was President? Biden inherited the problem from Trump. https://t.co/8emlwp08xH— emery3093 (@emery3093) August 14, 2025
Wrong! Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022. Trump should have been President in a sane and fair world, but he was not.
LFG!!!! pic.twitter.com/laykB42fJg— Joey FAFO (@jkeeter82) August 14, 2025
With Joe Biden, America was seen as weak and inept by Russia.— SpicyPatriot (@SpicyPatriot25) August 14, 2025
No wonder Putin took full advantage of it and invaded Ukraine.
If I was Putin, I would be blaming myself for not realizing how dementia-ridden Biden was sooner.
A weak leader led to a weak country and more danger for all of us.
I'm very curious to see how Zelensky will respond.— Space_未来_Uran3•6•9 (@OPTastroURAN369) August 14, 2025
I wish they would do a live broadcast during the meeting.😓
Zelensky will probably be a spoiled child anyway.
He will pout if history is any indication.
You won’t unfortunately. There is nothing we can do to motivate Russia to stop. No carrot or stick— Ex Nihilo (@DeltaXR9) August 14, 2025
No give up yet. President Trump may have something up his sleeve. He often does.
If Russia and Ukraine won’t stop this war, then we’re out. Europe can take care of it. They can fight Russia.— JustDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@TopsyRjl76) August 14, 2025
No more money for Ukraine.
That seems fair.
Zelenskyy will be the obstacle.— America First, Zook 🇺🇸✝️ (@ZookZangsten) August 14, 2025
If the past is an indicator, probably so.
Let's hope it happens.— Chris (@ChrisandOla) August 14, 2025
Fingers crossed and prayers up.
I believe history will bear witness to this moment and he will solve all problems.— Isabelle🇫🇷 (@Isabelle2135) August 14, 2025
That's the spirit.
It will end with Trump. 🕊🇺🇲— LisaontheWrite 🇺🇸 (@LisaontheWrite) August 14, 2025
It gets stopped by not funding it. Thank you for trying this talk to Russia angle. This talk angle has been needed for decades.— GreenEyes in TN. Never violate 1A. (@GreenEyesinTN) August 14, 2025
No more money and it's time for peace. America has enough problems to address with that money. It's gone on too long.
