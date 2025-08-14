YOU VOTED FOR THIS! David French Gets Stark Reminder HE Supports the 'Folks'...
'I Don't Even Know What You DO for a Living': Scott Jennings Nukes...
VIP
Building a Home Where Love Lingers: The Power of Unbreakable Family Bonds
WOMP WOMP: Gavin Newsom's Plan to 'End Trump's Presidency' via Gerrymandering Falls FLAT...
Survivor Shares DAMNING Story About D.C. Police Covering Up Her Sexual Assault to...
D.C.'s 'Crime Drop' Sham Revealed: Cooking the Books and Canning the Whistleblower to...
BOMBSHELL (Abby-Gate): Abigail Spanberger Neck-Deep in CRAZY Defamation Lawsuit She's Been...
'They Have Gone Crazy': Trump Says What We're All Thinking About the State...
New SHERIFF in Town! Jeanine Pirro Scares the HELL Out of Lefties Who...
Smiling MAGA Man Tears Down Democrats’ Illegal ‘Trump = Hitler’ Sign on Highway...
Hoagie Hauling Hothead Hits Hoosegow
A House Divided: Symone Sanders Townsend Insists D.C. Is Safe but an X...
Marie Harf So MASSIVELY Bodied on Fox News for Claiming Trump Doesn't Care...
Oh DAMN! Leslie McAdoo Gordon Just Shut David Corn TF DOWN for Claiming...

Trump’s Done with Biden’s Ukraine Fiasco: Ready to Push Putin Toward Peace

justmindy
justmindy | 5:10 PM on August 14, 2025
AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, left and center, Pavel Bednyakov, right

President Trump is very clear on the Russia Ukraine conflict He inherited a mess from the Biden Administration, but he is ready for it to be over. That's his goal when he meets with Putin. 

Advertisement

As it should be.

Wrong! Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022. Trump should have been President in a sane and fair world, but he was not.

A weak leader led to a weak country and more danger for all of us.

He will pout if history is any indication.

Recommended

'I Don't Even Know What You DO for a Living': Scott Jennings Nukes Julie Roginsky From Orbit
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

No give up yet. President Trump may have something up his sleeve. He often does.

That seems fair.

If the past is an indicator, probably so. 

Fingers crossed and prayers up.

That's the spirit.

No more money and it's time for peace. America has enough problems to address with that money. It's gone on too long. 

 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP RUSSIA UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I Don't Even Know What You DO for a Living': Scott Jennings Nukes Julie Roginsky From Orbit
Grateful Calvin
Survivor Shares DAMNING Story About D.C. Police Covering Up Her Sexual Assault to Hide the Crime (Thread)
Sam J.
YOU VOTED FOR THIS! David French Gets Stark Reminder HE Supports the 'Folks' Attacking Catholic Nuns
Amy Curtis
BOMBSHELL (Abby-Gate): Abigail Spanberger Neck-Deep in CRAZY Defamation Lawsuit She's Been Trying to Hide
Sam J.
WOMP WOMP: Gavin Newsom's Plan to 'End Trump's Presidency' via Gerrymandering Falls FLAT With Voters
Amy Curtis
Marie Harf So MASSIVELY Bodied on Fox News for Claiming Trump Doesn't Care About Cops She TRENDS (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'I Don't Even Know What You DO for a Living': Scott Jennings Nukes Julie Roginsky From Orbit Grateful Calvin
Advertisement