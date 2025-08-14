Trump’s Done with Biden’s Ukraine Fiasco: Ready to Push Putin Toward Peace

President Trump is very clear on the Russia Ukraine conflict He inherited a mess from the Biden Administration, but he is ready for it to be over. That's his goal when he meets with Putin.

.@POTUS on his "mindset" ahead of tomorrow's meeting with President Putin: "We're going to get it stopped. I inherited this from Joe Biden, but we're going to get it stopped." pic.twitter.com/xkFb8kQcZL — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 14, 2025

THE President of Peace thru Strength! https://t.co/iH04psYVuL — Country Roads Brewing (@NCSWICAGTOLASJC) August 14, 2025

As it should be.

Gee why didn't Trump take care of this last time he was President? Biden inherited the problem from Trump. https://t.co/8emlwp08xH — emery3093 (@emery3093) August 14, 2025

Wrong! Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022. Trump should have been President in a sane and fair world, but he was not.

With Joe Biden, America was seen as weak and inept by Russia.



No wonder Putin took full advantage of it and invaded Ukraine.



If I was Putin, I would be blaming myself for not realizing how dementia-ridden Biden was sooner. — SpicyPatriot (@SpicyPatriot25) August 14, 2025

A weak leader led to a weak country and more danger for all of us.

I'm very curious to see how Zelensky will respond.



I wish they would do a live broadcast during the meeting.😓



Zelensky will probably be a spoiled child anyway. — Space_未来_Uran3•6•9 (@OPTastroURAN369) August 14, 2025

He will pout if history is any indication.

You won’t unfortunately. There is nothing we can do to motivate Russia to stop. No carrot or stick — Ex Nihilo (@DeltaXR9) August 14, 2025

No give up yet. President Trump may have something up his sleeve. He often does.

If Russia and Ukraine won’t stop this war, then we’re out. Europe can take care of it. They can fight Russia.

No more money for Ukraine. — JustDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@TopsyRjl76) August 14, 2025

That seems fair.

Zelenskyy will be the obstacle. — America First, Zook 🇺🇸✝️ (@ZookZangsten) August 14, 2025

If the past is an indicator, probably so.

Let's hope it happens. — Chris (@ChrisandOla) August 14, 2025

Fingers crossed and prayers up.

I believe history will bear witness to this moment and he will solve all problems. — Isabelle🇫🇷 (@Isabelle2135) August 14, 2025

That's the spirit.

It will end with Trump. 🕊🇺🇲 — LisaontheWrite 🇺🇸 (@LisaontheWrite) August 14, 2025

It gets stopped by not funding it. Thank you for trying this talk to Russia angle. This talk angle has been needed for decades. — GreenEyes in TN. Never violate 1A. (@GreenEyesinTN) August 14, 2025

No more money and it's time for peace. America has enough problems to address with that money. It's gone on too long.

