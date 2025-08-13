Scott Jennings: Guns Don't Kill People, Criminals Using Guns Do (WATCH)
The Hypocrisy Show: Tapper and Glasser’s Chat on Trump’s Decline— After Ignoring Biden’s Four-Year Fade

justmindy
justmindy | 2:50 PM on August 13, 2025
Townhall Media

Jake Tapper and Susan Glasser having a chat ... let's peek in on a conversation between two of the least self-aware people in the world.

So, she completely ignored what was in front of her eyes for the whole of the Biden Administration, but now she is suddenly really concerned about the mental slip ups of ... Donald Trump. Please, give us a break. 

It sounds like partisan sour grapes because it is partisan sour grapes. 

Exactly! He's totally non-partisan and doesn't have any bias, though. 

She's only concerned about the age of the President when they are a Republican. Otherwise, it's apparently a non-issue a reporter ignores for their whole term.

Crazy how Tapper didn't notice the obvious during the Biden Presidency either. 

That poor horse is a picked apart corpse at this point. 

They just want the American voter to ignore the pattern. Just ignore the obvious.

It must be nice.

It looks like a helmet.

It's a perverse system.

They truly believe the audience is stupid. 

