The Hypocrisy Show: Tapper and Glasser’s Chat on Trump’s Decline— After Ignoring Biden’s Four-Year Fade

Jake Tapper and Susan Glasser having a chat ... let's peek in on a conversation between two of the least self-aware people in the world.

New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, who willingly and knowingly took part in the cover up of Biden's mental decline, claims Trump is "more prone than many to [mental] slip ups..." pic.twitter.com/GLKPl8zDGy — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 13, 2025

So, she completely ignored what was in front of her eyes for the whole of the Biden Administration, but now she is suddenly really concerned about the mental slip ups of ... Donald Trump. Please, give us a break.

They're obsessed with Trump's mental state, but their reputations have been totally destroyed by their coverup of Biden's.



Whatever they say now sounds like partisan sour grapes.@sbg1 @jaketapper https://t.co/ZzOz90S3Bk — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 13, 2025

It sounds like partisan sour grapes because it is partisan sour grapes.

And she's the wife of the Chief White House Correspondent (aka not an opinion columnist) from the NYT who tweeted this banger.



What bias? https://t.co/7b6voUHV5M pic.twitter.com/AwySb27efP — RBe (@RBPundit) August 13, 2025

Her husband is Peter Baker, a NYT employee who is currently engaged in trying to convince America there is no crime issue is DC. — Michael Tyrannosaur of Truth Smith (@utahprez) August 13, 2025

Exactly! He's totally non-partisan and doesn't have any bias, though.

Susan Glasser article, June 13, 2024:

"If ever there were a case for age-related diminishment of a candidate, Donald Trump is it." https://t.co/QFXD1qFOog — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 13, 2025

She's only concerned about the age of the President when they are a Republican. Otherwise, it's apparently a non-issue a reporter ignores for their whole term.

We dont hate the legacy media nearly enough https://t.co/g3aF2Qd5Lw — Brick Top aka Mr.Pulford (@Eradicator_NYC) August 13, 2025

Of course, Tapper, who made big bucks on his book about the coverup of Biden's decline, didn't say anything. https://t.co/fV4P4LPUMY — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 13, 2025

Crazy how Tapper didn't notice the obvious during the Biden Presidency either.

Lord they like to beat a dead horse. — Uff Da (@mike5_5) August 13, 2025

That poor horse is a picked apart corpse at this point.

Hey another jBolshevik! Just like Joe’s Chief of Staff. I guess we’ll all just ignore the pattern tho. — T3rc3r4⚓️0p5 (@5t_M1ch43l) August 13, 2025

They just want the American voter to ignore the pattern. Just ignore the obvious.

Being progressive means never being burdened by any obligation to epistemic humility. — Culpability Jones (@ShineboxHukster) August 13, 2025

It must be nice.

What an unethical POS. — TrailsToGo (@djp8401) August 13, 2025

Susan Glasser better worry about the mental state of her hairdresser.

My God, man. — Equihopper 🇺🇸 (@IllegalCluster) August 13, 2025

It looks like a helmet.

These people have TDS.



Plus, they have the incentive to keep saying this crap because their TDS affected readers want that. — Dr. Independent, PhD (@GroupToStopHate) August 13, 2025

It's a perverse system.

Susan Glasser is the living breathing definition of a white female liberal elite POS — George Peterson (@MikeyNYI) August 13, 2025

They truly believe the audience is stupid.

