Allegedly 'Non-Partisan' Common Cause Unmasked: Cheering Leftist Gerrymandering While Condemning the GOP

justmindy
justmindy | 1:20 PM on August 13, 2025
Twitchy

Common Cause isn't even pretending to have any high minded ideals anymore. They're just fully admitting they plan to look the other way if the Left is gerrymandering. Now, if the Right is doing it, they are willing to go all the way to the Supreme Court to fight it. What a world!

They know good and well, Gavin and the commie brigade in California are playing devious games. They simply do not care because he is a Democrat. 

But they'll say they are non-partisan. Heh.

That's all it has ever been about.

Once you understand that, you can understand the game.

But not really.

The game is up. Republicans now know how to fight Democrats and not just lie down and take whatever they dished out.

It's safe to say they oppose 'REPUBLICAN' Gerrymandering, or rather Republicans getting a proportionate share of the seats in the state to reflect the voting demographics. 

It's kind of like when the Teacher's Union claims to care about your kid's education. They don't. They care about protecting bad teachers and electing Democrats. 

Correct! As long as it was for the benefit of Democrats.

Further Common Cause: When our side does it, it's holy and righteous and necessary for America to be fair and equal or something. 

It's just so much more obvious now. 

