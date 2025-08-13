Allegedly 'Non-Partisan' Common Cause Unmasked: Cheering Leftist Gerrymandering While Condemning the GOP

Common Cause isn't even pretending to have any high minded ideals anymore. They're just fully admitting they plan to look the other way if the Left is gerrymandering. Now, if the Right is doing it, they are willing to go all the way to the Supreme Court to fight it. What a world!

In an email, Common Cause says it “will not preemptively oppose mid-decade redistricting in California.” pic.twitter.com/uA2ROWfkTk — Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) August 12, 2025

They know good and well, Gavin and the commie brigade in California are playing devious games. They simply do not care because he is a Democrat.

Sign of the times: The organization that fought partisan gerrymandering all the way to the Supreme Court now says they support it. https://t.co/zpMFuh6uF8 — Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) August 12, 2025

But they'll say they are non-partisan. Heh.

It was never about stopping gerrymandering it was about squeezing out more Democrat seats https://t.co/CNfjcfoyMw — Al Carbo (@carbo_al) August 13, 2025

That's all it has ever been about.

Democratic Party is corrupt to its core!

Common Cause is a Democratic outfit.

No principles whatsoever.

Democratic operatives will sell their mother to gain power. https://t.co/EnJ9ZEb2fT — Sharma (@bansisharma) August 12, 2025

Once you understand that, you can understand the game.

I AM SHOCKED. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) August 13, 2025

But not really.

This is all such horsesh@t and no one is being honest about it.



California is more gerrymandered now than Texas is. 40% of the vote goes to the GOP, but they get less than 20% of the House seats.



Illinois is even worse. — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) August 12, 2025

The game is up. Republicans now know how to fight Democrats and not just lie down and take whatever they dished out.

Disingenuous to say they opposed partisan gerrymandering



They oppose redistricting with anything less than maximal Dem potential — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) August 12, 2025

It's safe to say they oppose 'REPUBLICAN' Gerrymandering, or rather Republicans getting a proportionate share of the seats in the state to reflect the voting demographics.

If you ever believed that Crooked Cause was nonpartisan, I have a bridge to sell you. — Ranjit Singh (@AuthorSingh) August 12, 2025

It's kind of like when the Teacher's Union claims to care about your kid's education. They don't. They care about protecting bad teachers and electing Democrats.

Rules for thee but not for me. — Lucem Viator (@LucemViator) August 13, 2025

“Non-partisan” is always Democrat in disguise. — Melody Surfing (@CricketSurfing) August 13, 2025

They always supported gerrymandering. They just wanted to do it. — Repent you Heathen (@longmiresshadow) August 13, 2025

Correct! As long as it was for the benefit of Democrats.

Common Cause: if our side does it, it's not gerrymandering. — Matt Tallmer (@matt_tallmer) August 12, 2025

Further Common Cause: When our side does it, it's holy and righteous and necessary for America to be fair and equal or something.

Common Cause has always been a Dem front group come on. — Midwestconservative (@MWC_RS) August 12, 2025

It's just so much more obvious now.

