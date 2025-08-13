Adam Kinzinger’s Sydney Sweeney Spin: STILL Gaslighting the Public to Erase the Left’s Outrage

Adam Kinzinger is still talking about Sydney Sweeney in an effort to convince you Lefties were never upset over Sydney Sweeney. Make it make sense.

Just to be clear, nobody made a big deal about the Sydney Sweeney jeans ad besides Foxnews. They needed their zombie dopamine hit. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) August 13, 2025

Adam is not mad. Don't you dare say he is mad.

If he’ll lie about something this dumb, what else is he lying to you about? https://t.co/Woowks3EEd pic.twitter.com/VSUWQ5qKB6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 13, 2025

Adam would lie about literally anything.

😂😂😂



The only reason conservatives got involved was the stupid reaction of your base, accusing Sweeney of being a white supremacist. https://t.co/yS7xumBVyw — LoboRedux (@LoboRedux) August 13, 2025

Exactly!

Emphasis on the 'little'.

*looks at date*



Why are you still tweeting about this, Adam? https://t.co/Iyjt39HO0M — RBe (@RBPundit) August 13, 2025

Poor A-dumb! He's always a day late and a dollar short.

liberals just invent the reality they want. pretend things they dislike didnt happen. this did happen a lot. https://t.co/APRoVaoAKo — Luke Rochay (@mettyjetty) August 13, 2025

Remember when this guy promoted the Ghost of Kyiv hoax? 🤣 him and his buddy Vindman have no self respect at all. It’s all about the dollars to these clowns https://t.co/ecSQJFMZId — Knuckles (@Knuckles_Ark) August 13, 2025

Sydney Sweeney’s rise as a conservative icon wasn’t scripted—and that scares the establishment. She’s not part of the curated activist toolkit, so instead of acknowledging her organic appeal, they dismiss it as Fox News hype. https://t.co/jna98gCPKu — Kieff Aldine Setgelmaa (@KAS14599753) August 13, 2025

They are spiraling.

Adan, if the Sydney Sweeney ad was no big deal, why are you still crying about it? https://t.co/ZdepxnbFj0 — cobra (@cobracommandr15) August 13, 2025

That's an excellent question!

None of the left is intellectually honest so they are completely fine repeating this narrative after decrying it as nazi eugenics propaganda only a few weeks ago. They all recognize the dishonesty. When a left winger tries to persuade you, they don’t believe a word they’re saying https://t.co/YNPEMcUSge — Potaterrtot (@Potaterrtot) August 13, 2025

If they had been successful at cancelling Sweeney, they'd be celebrating their victory. Since they weren't, they want to pretend like they never cared. So silly!

As hilariously wrong as he is, it does remind me of the brown suit "controversy".



Literally only one significant figure on the right complained about it: Rep. Pete King.



We didn't have social media then and maybe some local radio hosts did a bit on it, but it actually wasn't a… https://t.co/WxmLXujin1 — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 13, 2025

It's the modus operandi for the Left.

Hello Mr. Kinzinger,



In less than 3 minutes, I managed to take screenshots from New York Times, NPR, Newsweek, and WaPo all denouncing the Sydney Sweeny advertisement.



So why would you make this post to try and gaslight us that nobody cares about Sydney Sweeney?



I'll explain… pic.twitter.com/ZaCAzCN09b — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) August 13, 2025

Don't try to convince them with evidence. The Left refuses to believe what is in front of their own eyes.

