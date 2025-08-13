UH OH! MSNBC's Brzezinski and Matthews Warn Dems Trump's Baited Them Into Defending...
VIP
Adam Kinzinger’s Sydney Sweeney Spin: STILL Gaslighting the Public to Erase the Left’s Outrage

justmindy
justmindy | 11:45 AM on August 13, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Adam Kinzinger is still talking about Sydney Sweeney in an effort to convince you Lefties were never upset over Sydney Sweeney. Make it make sense. 

Adam is not mad. Don't you dare say he is mad.

Adam would lie about literally anything.

Exactly!

Emphasis on the 'little'. 

Poor A-dumb! He's always a day late and a dollar short.

They are spiraling. 

That's an excellent question!

If they had been successful at cancelling Sweeney, they'd be celebrating their victory. Since they weren't, they want to pretend like they never cared. So silly!

It's the modus operandi for the Left. 

Don't try to convince them with evidence. The Left refuses to believe what is in front of their own eyes.

