Understanding Trump’s Crime Crackdown

Stumbling to the Finish: Biden’s Staff Stepped In to Save the Day and Right the Ship

justmindy
justmindy | 8:50 PM on August 12, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

This really should not be surprising, but it is another example of staff of Biden covering up for him while he was in the White House. 

The White House opted against having former President Joe Biden board a vessel during a July 2023 visit to a Philadelphia shipyard after learning “lots of steps” were required to get on board, newly released emails show. 

The records, obtained by watchdog group Protect the Public’s Trust via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and first reported by Fox News, show Department of Transportation staffers attempting to gather information about Biden’s July 20, 2023, trip to the Philly Shipyard and what the president would be doing during his visit. 

The DOT’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) had awarded the Philly Shipyard a contract to build a massive National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) years earlier – but the agency learned days before Biden’s trip that the White House would not allow the then-80-year-old president to inspect the boat. 

“No visit to the NSMV vessel is planned after the WH realized how many steps were involved to get on the ship,” a MARAD official notified members of Office of the Secretary of Transportation (OST), quoting a contact the agency had at that shipyard. 


“True – lots of steps on grating,” the message continued in a parenthetical note.

This visit was set to take place mere weeks after he took a hard fall at the Air Force graduation ceremony. 

He could probably be in an Iron Man competition if you asked Democrats in DC.

Why was everyone so mean to poor Joe?

He had walked to the bathroom. That was enough for a day. 

Shocking!

Let that sink in. 

It's going to bee a long recovery. 

Oh, we see what you did there.

