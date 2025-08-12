Stumbling to the Finish: Biden’s Staff Stepped In to Save the Day and Right the Ship

This really should not be surprising, but it is another example of staff of Biden covering up for him while he was in the White House.

White House scrapped Biden ship tour after learning ‘how many steps were involved,’ emails show https://t.co/9kNbG9fksU pic.twitter.com/67PIxAFIFh — New York Post (@nypost) August 12, 2025

The White House opted against having former President Joe Biden board a vessel during a July 2023 visit to a Philadelphia shipyard after learning “lots of steps” were required to get on board, newly released emails show. The records, obtained by watchdog group Protect the Public’s Trust via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and first reported by Fox News, show Department of Transportation staffers attempting to gather information about Biden’s July 20, 2023, trip to the Philly Shipyard and what the president would be doing during his visit. The DOT’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) had awarded the Philly Shipyard a contract to build a massive National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) years earlier – but the agency learned days before Biden’s trip that the White House would not allow the then-80-year-old president to inspect the boat. “No visit to the NSMV vessel is planned after the WH realized how many steps were involved to get on the ship,” a MARAD official notified members of Office of the Secretary of Transportation (OST), quoting a contact the agency had at that shipyard.

“True – lots of steps on grating,” the message continued in a parenthetical note.

This visit was set to take place mere weeks after he took a hard fall at the Air Force graduation ceremony.

He was fine. Fit to serve another four years. https://t.co/MNmbrUG9yr — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 12, 2025

He could probably be in an Iron Man competition if you asked Democrats in DC.

Why was everyone so mean to poor Joe?





He already had enough steps that day. — @amuse (@amuse) August 12, 2025

He had walked to the bathroom. That was enough for a day.

The number was 2. — PaintSandRepeat (@SandRepeat) August 12, 2025

All while @TheDemocrats claimed there wasn't anything wrong with him. — Jason Sesler (@jmsesler) August 12, 2025

So, it turns out Joe Biden's tour got canceled because he can't handle walking long distances. — harparr (@harparr1) August 12, 2025

Shocking!

The President of the United States of America. 🇺🇸 Leader of the free world, 🌎 was on a step count.



👀 👀 👀 — Big12Bozo (@Peachy202494611) August 12, 2025

Let that sink in.

What an absolute disasterous 4 years of the diaper wearer. We're still cleaning up after it and will be for probably decades when you figure out how many of his illegals and their spawn are still here along with of course the record breaking inflation he brought etc etc — Ndread_🏴‍☠️ (@Ndread3) August 12, 2025

It's going to bee a long recovery.

Funny because his son Hunter still desperately needs 12 steps — PoliticksAndLeeches (@PoliticsLeeches) August 12, 2025

Oh, we see what you did there.

