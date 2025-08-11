Cooking the Books and the Narrative: MSNBC's Kooky Ken Dilanian's Delirious Defense of DC Crime Stats

MSNBC Commentator Ken Dilanian is very upset with President Trump's decision to clean up DC. He's taken to just tweeting downright delirious takes.

President Trump announces he is seizing control of DC’s police force as he rolls out a series of false and misleading claims about crime in the city, which is actually at historic lows. — Ken Dilanian (@DilanianMSNBC) August 11, 2025

Advertisement

You really shouldn't lie about this stuff. https://t.co/aPEG6iJCU1 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 11, 2025

A D.C. police commander is under investigation for allegedly making changes to crime statistics in his district. The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Michael Pulliam was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-May. That happened just a week after Pulliam filed an equal employment opportunity complaint against an assistant chief and the police union accused the department of deliberately falsifying crime data, according to three law enforcement sources familiar with the complaint. The union claims police supervisors in the department manipulate crime data to make it appear violent crime has fallen considerably compared to last year. Pulliam — the former commander of the 3rd District that patrols Adams Morgan and Columbia Heights — was placed on leave with pay and told he was under investigation for questionable changes to crime data, five law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told News4. That came about a week after he filed a complaint against Executive Assistant Chief of Police Andre Wright, according to three law enforcement sources familiar with the complaint.

Ken, there are no go zones in DC because of crime. You know that. Stop deceiving your followers. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 11, 2025

Apparently, Ken believes if he just lies about what is going on, the viewers will believe him.

"historic lows" because they were cooking the numbers, just like you are cooking the media's reputation https://t.co/OqNcAviVOz — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) August 11, 2025

A D.C. police commander is under investigation for allegedly making changes to crime statistics in his district. The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Michael Pulliam was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-May. That happened just a week after Pulliam filed an equal employment opportunity complaint against an assistant chief and the police union accused the department of deliberately falsifying crime data, according to three law enforcement sources familiar with the complaint. The union claims police supervisors in the department manipulate crime data to make it appear violent crime has fallen considerably compared to last year. Pulliam — the former commander of the 3rd District that patrols Adams Morgan and Columbia Heights — was placed on leave with pay and told he was under investigation for questionable changes to crime data, five law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told News4. That came about a week after he filed a complaint against Executive Assistant Chief of Police Andre Wright, according to three law enforcement sources familiar with the complaint.

Advertisement

Oh, so maybe those statistics aren't entirely reliable.

He also didn’t get approval from Congress before declaring war on DC, Ken. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 11, 2025

Just like Obama before he declared 'War on Christmas'. How about that?

Ken is a party propagandist prepared to sacrifice the lives of Americans if it benefits his party. https://t.co/SVoDLfjANe — Satanás (@smejk70030) August 11, 2025

You are lying. MSNBC should be ashamed. You are failing to report that the former commissioner was removed for cooking the numbers, not reporting crimes and allowing criminals out without being charged. — Kate (@kate_p45) August 11, 2025

Of course he is. It's par for the course for MSNBC hosts.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.



Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.