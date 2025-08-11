Cooking the Books and the Narrative: MSNBC's Kooky Ken Dilanian's Delirious Defense of DC Crime Stats

Soft-on-Crime Gavin Newsom Is Shocked -- SHOCKED -- President Trump Is Cleaning Up...
justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on August 11, 2025
Townhall Media

MSNBC Commentator Ken Dilanian is very upset with President Trump's decision to clean up DC. He's taken to just tweeting downright delirious takes.

A D.C. police commander is under investigation for allegedly making changes to crime statistics in his district.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Michael Pulliam was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-May. That happened just a week after Pulliam filed an equal employment opportunity complaint against an assistant chief and the police union accused the department of deliberately falsifying crime data, according to three law enforcement sources familiar with the complaint.

The union claims police supervisors in the department manipulate crime data to make it appear violent crime has fallen considerably compared to last year.

Pulliam — the former commander of the 3rd District that patrols Adams Morgan and Columbia Heights — was placed on leave with pay and told he was under investigation for questionable changes to crime data, five law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told News4.

That came about a week after he filed a complaint against Executive Assistant Chief of Police Andre Wright, according to three law enforcement sources familiar with the complaint.

Apparently, Ken believes if he just lies about what is going on, the viewers will believe him. 

Oh, so maybe those statistics aren't entirely reliable. 

Just like Obama before he declared 'War on Christmas'. How about that?

Of course he is. It's par for the course for MSNBC hosts. 

