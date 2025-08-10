Trump’s Trolling Triumph: Masterfully Mocking Nancy Pelosi’s Insider Trading Antics

President Trump is a master at trolling people in general, but he really is at his best when he is mocking Nancy Pelosi and her husband. To be clear, they are easy material because 'massive weirdos', but Trump does it masterfully.

Honestly, 'interesting' it a very kind way to describe Paul Pelosi.

.@POTUS is right. The American people deserve answers, which is why I asked for a GAO investigation of Nancy Pelosi’s trading history.



We need the truth! https://t.co/0F9LP3lrV9 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 10, 2025

Once Nancy finally leaves Congress, she should host workshops on making money in the stock market since she is so darn good at it.

President Donald Trump on Nancy Pelosi and her husband’s alleged inside trading: “She is a disgusting degenerate, who impeached me twice…” https://t.co/m2poC5iiDt — Bryan Hernandez (@bryanhTV) August 9, 2025

Where's the lie?

Nancy, Nancy, Nancy! We all knew that you were using the position to enrich yourself. INSIDER TRADING https://t.co/0FOGN0PkMH — Kathleen Bray (@KathleenBr94617) August 9, 2025

The least well kept secret in DC.

US president taking shots at a congress member who is CLEARLY using inside information to generate wealth.



This is the best timeline ever!! 😂 https://t.co/MWQrptvokw — J (@_Marduk21) August 10, 2025

This is what is referred to as 'checks and balances'.

Nancy Pelosi just threw a hammer at her husband again. https://t.co/3LRSfRiyEP — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) August 9, 2025

Now, now, be nice!

Nancy Pelosi’s stock picks beating Wall Street pros isn’t luck - it’s insider trading. She had advance knowledge of legislation and government contracts while calling Trump the criminal.



Now with the Obama coup evidence exposed, we know her impeachments were based on… — Truth Is Freedom (@TruthAnswersAll) August 9, 2025

Everyone knows the game. It just seems like there is little will to actually hold her accountable for the laws she is breaking.

Why isn't the SEC enforcing the existing insider trading rules for those in Congress and other parts of the government?



What happen to one level of law equally applied to everyone?



Why isn't Paul S. Atkins, the current Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)… pic.twitter.com/K67o36aFKD — SeekingTruth (@envisionalt7) August 9, 2025

So true! America already has some laws on the book. We need to start enforcing those.

We will be moving to Canada if Donald Trump doesn’t get rid of my student debt — Last SEAD Division (@F15Synch) August 9, 2025

Well, bye!





Pam Bondi - the President is asking for an investigation in to the trading history of Nancy Pelosi.



Please do this ASAP! — SpicyPatriot (@SpicyPatriot25) August 9, 2025

That would be great!

Let's quit talking about it and prosecute these people! — JustSayYestoFreedom 🇺🇸🎸🐱 (@Martin2975L) August 9, 2025

That's a great idea!

I kept saying she should start a hedge fund and let the rest of us invest — Guy Nohra (@GuyNohra) August 10, 2025

It's only fair! She should share her talents.

She’s feeling fine. Probably a half bottle of vodka in at this hour. — Jen X🗽 (@jenreneeX) August 9, 2025

At least.

