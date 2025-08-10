Trump’s Trolling Triumph: Masterfully Mocking Nancy Pelosi’s Insider Trading Antics

Trump to DC's Troublemakers: Don't Go Away Mad, Just Go Away—Homeless Get New...
justmindy
justmindy | 2:30 PM on August 10, 2025
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

President Trump is a master at trolling people in general, but he really is at his best when he is mocking Nancy Pelosi and her husband. To be clear, they are easy material because 'massive weirdos', but Trump does it masterfully. 

Honestly, 'interesting' it a very kind way to describe Paul Pelosi.

Once Nancy finally leaves Congress, she should host workshops on making money in the stock market since she is so darn good at it.

Where's the lie?

The least well kept secret in DC.

This is what is referred to as 'checks and balances'.

Now, now, be nice!

Everyone knows the game. It just seems like there is little will to actually hold her accountable for the laws she is breaking. 

So true! America already has some laws on the book. We need to start enforcing those.

Well, bye!

That would be great!

That's a great idea!

It's only fair! She should share her talents. 

At least.

