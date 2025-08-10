Pritzker's Hypocrisy Busted on Meet the Press: Yells 'Democracy' While Illinois Gerrymanders to Oblivion

When you've lost 'Meet the Press' ...

NBC: Every group that grades the fairness of congressional maps gives Illinois an F and says it's a "perfect model of everything that can go wrong with redistricting." Aren't you a big hypocrite?



PRITZKER: "Democracy is at stake!" pic.twitter.com/g9NrY0VDDG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 10, 2025

So nice to see Pritzker being called out for the big fat liar and hypocrite he is.

This man dodged that question faster and more blatantly than anyone in record. https://t.co/kG10sy0O1e — The Daily Dave (@SiliconStart) August 10, 2025

To be fair, he may be massive, but he can dodge and weave well.

He’s correct- and Illinois is a perfect example of why democracy is evil. The majority gets what it wants at all costs, and the rest of the state just has to live by what Chicago democrats want. https://t.co/OS9egWPczF — Andrew Wittmer (@wittmer0313) August 10, 2025

Pritzker has the mentality of 'win, no matter the cost', so he has nerve to try and lecture others.

Newsom and Pritzker: “we must destroy democracy to save democracy.”



Newsom, though, is worse. He’s trying to overturn a 15-year-old constitutional amendment taking this power away from the cronies in Sacramento who draw lines in back rooms.



He wants to return to darkness. https://t.co/3NB7DKIiE6 — Will O'Neill (@RealWillONeill) August 10, 2025

They are both massive frauds.

This guy is such an idiot. And his comms team must really suck for him to be so unprepared for the most obvious and anticipated question. https://t.co/NewEA3cQkJ — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) August 10, 2025

Honestly, Democrats aren't used to ever being challenged by Corporate Media, so he was probably very shocked.

this is the hardest that this broad has ever gone after a democrat https://t.co/GOEYmbrYGm — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 10, 2025

Ever, ever! It feels like a paradigm shift is coming.

Pritzker covering his ears and screaming "THREAT TO DEMOCRACY" https://t.co/qg7sxjR9sN pic.twitter.com/EgNezLWefA — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 10, 2025

Going to Illinois to protest gerrymandering is like going to a candy factory to protest tooth decay. https://t.co/Wl66VFiM1J — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) August 10, 2025

Pritzker doth protest too much!

Ha ha even the most biased journalist can’t help but call out fat boy Pritzker https://t.co/diK12TCsNe — James Wilson (@JamesWillson86) August 10, 2025

NNNNNBC actually calls out Pritzker and Democrats for their Biblical hypocrisy on redistricting.



Is he embarrassed? Shamed?



Not for a second.



pic.twitter.com/dachdSiXjw — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) August 10, 2025

Pritzker has no ability to feel shame. Remember, when he sent his family to Florida during the lockdown for some 'fun in the sun' while all his constituents were locked away?

Can’t get over how mind-numbingly stupid it was for the Texas Democrats to go to ILLINOIS for their protest - turning it into a very simple referendum on Illinois and blue state gerrymandering.



There’s genuinely not a worse place they could’ve picked .. except maybe Venezuela. https://t.co/XN80Mw6bcl — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 10, 2025

Democrats aren't smart people.

