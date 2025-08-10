Kathy Hochul Joined Fox News Sunday to LIE REPEATEDLY About NY Dems Following...
Pritzker's Hypocrisy Busted on Meet the Press: Yells 'Democracy' While Illinois Gerrymanders to Oblivion

justmindy
justmindy | 1:30 PM on August 10, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

When you've lost 'Meet the Press' ...

So nice to see Pritzker being called out for the big fat liar and hypocrite he is.

To be fair, he may be massive, but he can dodge and weave well.

Pritzker has the mentality of 'win, no matter the cost', so he has nerve to try and lecture others. 

They are both massive frauds.

Honestly, Democrats aren't used to ever being challenged by Corporate Media, so he was probably very shocked. 

Ever, ever! It feels like a paradigm shift is coming.

Pritzker doth protest too much!

Pritzker has no ability to feel shame. Remember, when he sent his family to Florida during the lockdown for some 'fun in the sun' while all his constituents were locked away?

Democrats aren't smart people.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

CHICAGO DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING ILLINOIS JB PRITZKER

