DACA Teacher’s Whiny Exit Rant: Leaving the USA, Don’t Let the Door Bruise Ya on the Way Out

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on August 10, 2025
Meme

President Trump has encouraged those here illegally to self-deport. He even provided an app to do so and stipends to pay for travel. It's the best way to resolve your status if you are in America illegally. 

This guy with patchy facial hair took to social media to let his audience know he was doing just that. Good!

It's totally unexpected for him not to have a septum ring, actually.

Exactly! That's the point, sir!

Don't threaten us with a good time.

If he doesn't feel like an American after all this time, clearly he never assimilated and it is best for him to return. 

Yes, please!

He'll be much happier in his 'home' country. Good luck to him!

He's had the benefit of many taxpayer dollars used for his education alone. He should act more grateful. 

Don't go away mad, just go away.

He was clearly educated in government schools. 

If he was going to go, he should just go and stop talking about it. 

Sounds like things are working as designed. Perfect!

