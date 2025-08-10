DACA Teacher’s Whiny Exit Rant: Leaving the USA, Don’t Let the Door Bruise Ya on the Way Out

President Trump has encouraged those here illegally to self-deport. He even provided an app to do so and stipends to pay for travel. It's the best way to resolve your status if you are in America illegally.

Advertisement

Teacher and DACA recipient says he’s going back to Mexico because he “doesn’t wanna be captive to this country anymore.”



Bye Bye 👋 pic.twitter.com/sL2Nk0AjTg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 10, 2025

This guy with patchy facial hair took to social media to let his audience know he was doing just that. Good!

He can't even afford a nose ring. Best for him to go — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) August 10, 2025

It's totally unexpected for him not to have a septum ring, actually.

This is exactly what we want to happen by the millions. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 10, 2025

Exactly! That's the point, sir!

Yeah, he’s not going anywhere. Just looking for sympathy from strangers online. — Mike Wolters (@woltersradio) August 10, 2025

Don't threaten us with a good time.

30 years living in the USA & “no memory” of being born in Mexico, & yet he doesn’t consider the USA “his” country. This guy is EXACTLY the reason all illegal aliens must return to “their” countries. — Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) August 10, 2025

If he doesn't feel like an American after all this time, clearly he never assimilated and it is best for him to return.

Yes, please!

The fact that he's leaving of his own accord kind of undercuts his "captivity" message. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) August 10, 2025

Good riddance, buddy. You had your chance here, and now you're choosing to leave? Don't let the door hit you on the way out. America doesn't need people who feel "captive" when we've given you so much opportunity — Caroline (@car_oline2001) August 10, 2025

He'll be much happier in his 'home' country. Good luck to him!

Big talk for someone milking the system this long.

Grab your sombrero, chief, Mexico’s waiting and America won’t miss you one bit. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) August 10, 2025

He's had the benefit of many taxpayer dollars used for his education alone. He should act more grateful.

The only time you were "captive" in this country was by your parents who brought you here illegally.

Ever since you turned 18, you've been free to go, bud. — Timothy Conder (@timothy_conder) August 10, 2025

Advertisement

Don't go away mad, just go away.

When the anti-America indoctrination works so well that you self-deport.



I suppose everything has its pros and cons. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) August 10, 2025

He was clearly educated in government schools.

I mean he’s not gonna go, we all know this is just engagement bait for him, but it would be nice if some retards like him saw this and followed through on leaving thinking he set the example. — The Scofflaw (@tangyoj) August 10, 2025

If he was going to go, he should just go and stop talking about it.

Sounds like things are working as designed. Perfect!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.