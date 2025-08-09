Dr. Phil Smacks Down Bill Maher’s ICE Raid Whining: Hypocrisy Gets a Reality Check

Dr. Phil went on with Bill Maher to discuss embedding with ICE agents on raids. Bleeding heart liberal, Bill Maher, decided to try and shame him for his activities. That backfired.

Advertisement

Bill Maher is a zero in life😂😂😂 he’s a narcissistic petulant child https://t.co/4EQBUJAfGq — Mike (@BleausMike) August 9, 2025

Well, yes he is.

NEW: Bill Maher confronts Dr. Phil over joining ICE raids — and Dr. Phil fires back, calling bullsh*t right to his face.



Dr. Phil doesn’t just curse for anything.



MAHER: “Why are you going on these ICE raids? I don’t understand that. You’re a guy who we know for so many years… pic.twitter.com/QAxAZ9waAt — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 9, 2025

It's striking how family separations are treated differently depending on the context. When a U.S. citizen is arrested for a crime, the resulting separation from their family is often seen as a necessary consequence of breaking the law. Yet, when it comes to illegal immigration, which is also a legal violation, the same logic is sometimes framed as unjust. Both situations involve tough consequences, but the selective outrage raises questions about fairness in how we view accountability.

Bill Maher wakes up on some issues and then goes right back to sleep. 🙄 https://t.co/t18CtJjSXJ — LaKMCc (@LaurenMcCo79936) August 9, 2025

It's really stunning to behold. He gets right to the edge of understanding and then runs away.

The “guys at Home Depot” prevent American citizen carpenters and other trades from earning wages that allow them to not be a underclass stuffed into crowded homes, un-American QoL.



If you’re privileged to be a white collar professional, recognize the nuance beyond sob stories. https://t.co/55K1HZmUCV — José Ancer (@ancerj) August 9, 2025

This system screws over all workers when wages get undercut. Those 'guys at Home Depot' aren't the ones setting market rates—blame the bosses who’d rather exploit than pay a living wage.

Dr. Phil is no shrinking violet & far more intelligent than Maher https://t.co/il8EvYV1zn — Cindy Ronsko (@PinkShu27) August 9, 2025

Good rant by Dr Phil. I watched the start of his show last night. Never forget that Maher is not a conservative https://t.co/HCigqL4uib — Wags Pax (@WagsPax) August 9, 2025

Oh, he certainly is not. He just has moments of lucidity. Most of the time, they are brief.

Never have been a Dr Phil fan, but these are the strange times we live in. https://t.co/x1AnYomdvX — seamlessegg (@seamlessegg) August 9, 2025

Dr Phil is right 💯

Democrats only enforce their own laws when it suits them! They take the side of the thug over the victim 90% of the time! Sometimes Maher is an ass https://t.co/1lAKcjElTB — Willa Steel (@willa52883) August 9, 2025

They really don't seem to understand the victim is the person paying the consequence for their lax on crime attitude.

Wait, Bill Maher thinks that the "bad" immigrants (felons, etc...) are never in front of Home Depot looking for day labor work. Does he think those people are working 9-5 somewhere? https://t.co/J2it5lC2gG — (((Keith Payne))) (@PayneIsReal) August 9, 2025

Advertisement

Yes, he seems to think people who do day labor can't also commit crimes. Again, they are committing a crime being in this country illegally, but also they are often driving without a driver's license and that is an additional crime. They also don't have car insurance (another crime in most states) and there is a high propensity of drunk driving arrests, particularly on weekends.

Maher plays both sides. When this is all said and done, he’ll choose the side that makes the most money for him. Worst kind of his ilk. https://t.co/ltVm3jVn8V — Spirit_of_the_Cosmos (@Cosmos_Spirit13) August 9, 2025

True that!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.