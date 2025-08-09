Dr. Phil Smacks Down Bill Maher’s ICE Raid Whining: Hypocrisy Gets a Reality Check

ALPHA: Watch As Tiny Dog Shows a Curious Black Bear Who's Boss
justmindy
justmindy | 5:10 PM on August 09, 2025
meme

Dr. Phil went on with Bill Maher to discuss embedding with ICE agents on raids. Bleeding heart liberal, Bill Maher, decided to try and shame him for his activities. That backfired.

Well, yes he is.

It's striking how family separations are treated differently depending on the context. When a U.S. citizen is arrested for a crime, the resulting separation from their family is often seen as a necessary consequence of breaking the law. Yet, when it comes to illegal immigration, which is also a legal violation, the same logic is sometimes framed as unjust. Both situations involve tough consequences, but the selective outrage raises questions about fairness in how we view accountability.

It's really stunning to behold. He gets right to the edge of understanding and then runs away. 

This system screws over all workers when wages get undercut. Those 'guys at Home Depot' aren't the ones setting market rates—blame the bosses who’d rather exploit than pay a living wage.

Oh, he certainly is not. He just has moments of lucidity. Most of the time, they are brief.

They really don't seem to understand the victim is the person paying the consequence for their lax on crime attitude.

Yes, he seems to think people who do day labor can't also commit crimes. Again, they are committing a crime being in this country illegally, but also they are often driving without a driver's license and that is an additional crime. They also don't have car insurance (another crime in most states) and there is a high propensity of drunk driving arrests, particularly on weekends. 

True that!

