Chicago’s ‘Crime Drop’ Miracle: Turns Out, Turning Off Gunshot Detectors Makes Crime Magically Disappear

Chicago is celebrating a huge drop in crime and shootings. Yes, that's bound to happen when city officials turn off the shot detectors in neighborhoods. Funny how that happens.

Advertisement

NEW: Nearly a year after Chicago officials turned off the city's gunshot detection system, a new analysis of Chicago crime data shows a steep drop in violent crime & homicides in the 12 South and West side neighborhoods that had ShotSpotter sensors. @wttw https://t.co/6ApSw3N9zP — Heather Cherone (@HeatherCherone) August 7, 2025

It's almost like if you ignore and don't report crime, the crime numbers will decrease.

Shark bite frequency spikes during the same months that ice cream sales do.



Therefore ice cream consumption causes shark bites.



H/t @chilandlord https://t.co/wnWiTTmpkT pic.twitter.com/ZdWTy9xLzQ — A.J. Manaseer (@AJManaseer) August 9, 2025

Obviously.

Someone should investigate why this technology promoted more crime. https://t.co/TQ6SnOtQ8h pic.twitter.com/3eenNFvVva — critter (@BecomingCritter) August 9, 2025

Correlation is not causation, etc.

This is like turning off your smoke detectors and then saying, “Look! We have fewer fires!”



Chicago Democrats have reduced the recorded incidents, not the real-world criminality. https://t.co/gFos6UOqho — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 9, 2025

It's all smoke and mirrors.

I love it when someone who lives nowhere near the south or west sides explains to me how having over 50 people shot and no one calling 911 is a win... https://t.co/f77gb8ao7F — lola larue (@La_Lola_Larue) August 7, 2025

Um, well at least there are no noisy sirens from responding police officers. There's a silver lining.

54 people killed without anyone calling 911 is not a victory for our communities https://t.co/SJdD2QPJU7 — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RaymondALopez) August 7, 2025

This article really implies that crime went down because they stopped trying to detect crimes. https://t.co/hs26pd7o18 pic.twitter.com/nt62ZXDU9i — Brandon P (@theapriorist) August 9, 2025

That's exactly what happened.

After we chose NOT to track homicides, violent crime numbers fell in Chicago....I just can't.

Good thing there are other sites that do that track this data > https://t.co/LmxdjsDfwr https://t.co/Kvg9DDKf0t — Tracy Shuchart (𝒞𝒽𝒾 ) (@chigrl) August 9, 2025

Oop!

Yes: this means "a drop in crime was reported after the crime detection system was turned off." https://t.co/vymAlnZC4o — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) August 9, 2025

GREAT epistemological question!! If a guy guns down an opp on the street in Chicago, but there is no ShotSpotter to detect it, was there actually a crime??



The obvious conclusion here is that NO, of course not! ShotSpotter was doing all the crime.



Great work, Chicago! https://t.co/FBTDnFGDEM — jerk (@thisguysdumb) August 9, 2025

Advertisement

If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, did it really even fall?

Question: If a gun goes off in Chicago and ShotSpotter doesn't hear it, did a crime occur? https://t.co/xmOmAsisBY — Lanre Cooper (@lanrecooper) August 9, 2025

How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

NEW: Nearly a year after Chicago officials turned off the city's gunshot detection system, a new analysis of @HeatherCherone’s work shows a steep drop in professionalism, intelligence, and integrity. Evidence suggests ShotSpotter wasn’t just detecting gunfire, it was keeping some… https://t.co/uKMrHUjCXa — Nilam Civok (@CivokNilam) August 8, 2025

It shows they are more worried about statistics and reputations over protecting lives of citizens. Sickening.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.