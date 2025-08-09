You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn Gavin Newsom Is Lying About TX Democrats'...
Stephen A. Smith’s Blunt Take on Why Pete Buttigieg Struggles with Black Voters
Entitled Mom Has MELTDOWN Because EBT Will No Longer Pay for Popsicles (WATCH)
Photo of the Year Shows How the 'Say No to the Blue Angels'...
Let the Dragging Begin: Jessica Tarlov Takes an Epic Ratio for Moronic Take...
WNBA Coach Says Female Athletes Have Been Subjected to Adult Toy Projectiles for...
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Forgets Maps Exist When Slamming Anti-Democracy GOPers Over Redi...
'Did I Miss a Memo?' Adam Schiff's Lawyer Says Mortgage Fraud Allegations Have...
VIP
Journo Sharing Letter Kash Patel Sent to Fired FBI Agent Makes a Point...
Trump Kicks IRS Chief to the Curb: Billy Long's 'Fri-Yay' and Birthday Email...
'Cry More, Lib'! Texas AG Ken Paxton Drops Beto O'Rourke After Judge's Ruling...
Arizona Board Ditches Lord's Prayer for Cringe Woke Land Acknowledgement Farce: Tyranny in...
Paxton's Iron Fist: Demanding Texas Democrats Show Up to Work or Face the...
Linda Sarsour's Vile Bigotry: Denying Jews' Humanity in Her Latest Anti-Semitic Tirade

Chicago’s ‘Crime Drop’ Miracle: Turns Out, Turning Off Gunshot Detectors Makes Crime Magically Disappear

justmindy
justmindy | 4:10 PM on August 09, 2025
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File

Chicago is celebrating a huge drop in crime and shootings. Yes, that's bound to happen when city officials turn off the shot detectors in neighborhoods. Funny how that happens.

Advertisement

It's almost like if you ignore and don't report crime, the crime numbers will decrease. 

Obviously.

Correlation is not causation, etc. 

It's all smoke and mirrors. 

Recommended

Entitled Mom Has MELTDOWN Because EBT Will No Longer Pay for Popsicles (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Um, well at least there are no noisy sirens from responding police officers. There's a silver lining. 

That's exactly what happened.

Oop!

Advertisement

If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, did it really even fall?

How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

It shows they are more worried about statistics and reputations over protecting lives of citizens. Sickening.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHICAGO CRIME GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Entitled Mom Has MELTDOWN Because EBT Will No Longer Pay for Popsicles (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Stephen A. Smith’s Blunt Take on Why Pete Buttigieg Struggles with Black Voters
justmindy
Let the Dragging Begin: Jessica Tarlov Takes an Epic Ratio for Moronic Take on ICE Recruitment
Eric V.
Photo of the Year Shows How the 'Say No to the Blue Angels' Billboard Worked Out for Seattle Lefties
Doug P.
You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn Gavin Newsom Is Lying About TX Democrats' War on Democracy AGAIN
Amy Curtis
'Did I Miss a Memo?' Adam Schiff's Lawyer Says Mortgage Fraud Allegations Have Been Debunked
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Entitled Mom Has MELTDOWN Because EBT Will No Longer Pay for Popsicles (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement