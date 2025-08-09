Arizona Board Ditches Lord's Prayer for Cringe Woke Land Acknowledgement Farce: Tyranny in Session

Land acknowledgements in general are dumb. One board member in Arizona tried to give the Lord's Prayer during the Land Acknowledgement, you know thank the Creator of the Land, too, and that caused a big old ruckus.

BREAKING: A school board president and parliamentarian would not allow Jeremiah Cota to read the Lord's prayer at their meeting in Arizona.



They said, "We cannot have a religious prayer before the Land Acknowledgement." pic.twitter.com/AgnJTyVP5w — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 8, 2025

The parliamentarian claims that the school board doesn't have to follow Robert's Rules of Order.



She says it's merely a suggestion.



Jeremiah Cota says: "Our Phoenix Union Board policies state otherwise."



Follow him at @jeremiahcota. pic.twitter.com/twoTF0jirv — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 8, 2025

Is this in Phoenix? If so, crossing it off my list — Dr. Emil Schaffhausen (@XrayDFS) August 8, 2025

Yes. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 8, 2025

Apparently Phoenix elects crazy people. Keep that in mind if you plan to move there.

Pretty sure the Land Acknowledgement is a religious ritual itself. — Paul Bullard (@paulbullard) August 8, 2025

Leftists have abandoned faith in God, replacing it with a fervent devotion to their own contrived dogma. They cling to their rituals, pronouns, and nonsensical rules as if these are sacred tenets, elevating their ideology to a pseudo-religion they worship with unyielding zeal.

Land Acknowledgements are anti-White humiliation rituals.



If you ever witness one live, stand up and turn your back in protest. — PunishedNixon🚁🇺🇸 (@NixonPunished) August 8, 2025

Excellent idea.

LOL Just give the natives the land back and move already! — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) August 8, 2025

If the Left truly believes in their 'land acknowledgements', they can start by giving up their homes first.

"You can not read a benediction in here. We do not allow praying. We will now read a land acknowledgement which is TOTALLY NOT a benediction." 🙃🙄🤡's — rick genie (@RickGenie) August 8, 2025

Only some religious practices are permitted.

Pretty sure we already acknowledged The Land by giving American Indians all sorts of Rights like their own territories under their own laws, no taxes, free freaking college, proceeds from casinos, etc. Enough of this bullshit. — Jen (@JenX_78) August 8, 2025

Clown show — Connor Boyack 📚 (@cboyack) August 8, 2025

Why shouldn't the Creator of the land be included in the land acknowledgment?!?!? — Ferdi Louw (@FerdiLouw) August 8, 2025

That only seems fair.

Land acknowledgements are weird.



Victors needn't acknowledge the losing side. — Scottie Binyons (@B82Scottie) August 8, 2025

That's the way it should work.

How about people just start doing what they want. Go ahead and throw me in jail for saying a prayer it won't stop me from saying it. — Jesse Lyons (@jdlyonsKY) August 8, 2025

The Left are little mini-tyrants. They can't stand for anyone to have free will and make their own decisions.

I took a class in my credential program where the teacher always started with a land acknowledgement. It was pure performative virtue signaling. 🙄 — Curious Jen (@CuriousJen1) August 8, 2025

It's so cringe.

