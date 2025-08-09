Arizona Board Ditches Lord's Prayer for Cringe Woke Land Acknowledgement Farce: Tyranny in Session

Trump Kicks IRS Chief to the Curb: Billy Long's 'Fri-Yay' and Birthday Email...
justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 AM on August 09, 2025
Meme

Land acknowledgements in general are dumb. One board member in Arizona tried to give the Lord's Prayer during the Land Acknowledgement, you know thank the Creator of the Land, too, and that caused a big old ruckus.

Advertisement

Apparently Phoenix elects crazy people. Keep that in mind if you plan to move there. 

Leftists have abandoned faith in God, replacing it with a fervent devotion to their own contrived dogma. They cling to their rituals, pronouns, and nonsensical rules as if these are sacred tenets, elevating their ideology to a pseudo-religion they worship with unyielding zeal.

Excellent idea.

If the Left truly believes in their 'land acknowledgements', they can start by giving up their homes first.

Only some religious practices are permitted. 

That only seems fair.

Advertisement

That's the way it should work. 

The Left are little mini-tyrants. They can't stand for anyone to have free will and make their own decisions. 

It's so cringe.

