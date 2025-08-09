AOC’s Former Organizer Unleashes Nasty Antisemitic Hate, Arrested for Targeting Jewish Students

One of AOC's former organizers is not a nice lady.
Former youth organizer for AOC busted after urging ‘attack’ on Jewish students at Brooklyn public high school https://t.co/ZJt76V3jX5 pic.twitter.com/w6hhqZy5kV— New York Post (@nypost) August 9, 2025
A Brooklyn woman who worked as a youth organizer for “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez was arrested Friday on charges she urged her 25,000 social media followers to “attack” a public high school because Jewish students attend it.
Iman Abdul, 27, is accused of posting a screenshot on Thursday of the location of Leon M. Goldstein High School for the Sciences in Manhattan Beach on Google Maps and a chilling caption.
“If anyone needs a public school in NYC to attack for whatever reason … Lexus driving Israhell (sic) loving Zionisits (sic) all attend here,” the since-deleted post read.
“They’ve all gone on ‘Birthright,’ it added, referring to a popular program that offers free 10-day trips to Israel for Jewish young adults.The NYPD arrested Abdul at her Brooklyn home on Friday, charging her with making a terroristic threat, acting in a manner injurious to a child, aggravated harassment, and making a threat of mass harm.
Abdul worked on the Democratic primary campaigns of socialist pols AOC and state Sen. Julia Salazar in the summer of 2018. She was a paid canvasser for Salazar, the lawmaker told The Post.
Why am I not surprised. Here’s something my Democratic friends need to come to terms with: They let loons like this into their tent. They coddled @AOC @ZohranKMamdani and a lot more. Now they will pay the price because most Americans hate radical leftism in all its forms whether… https://t.co/xEsgbbVY6c— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) August 9, 2025
AOC attracts losers of all kinds. The anti-Semites are really attracted to her.
Kingsborough CC where Goldstein High School is located has had dozens of complaints of Jew Hatred and Antisemitism over the years. Including a major lawsuit against CUNY by 5 Professors at KCC still in the courts. https://t.co/LbcgXm2Fv0— Mike Newman (@MikeNew19512115) August 9, 2025
It's a huge problem.
The left is a cancer that must be eradicated https://t.co/dWjjStT46T— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 9, 2025
Their hate must be dealt with. This bigotry cannot be accepted.
Guaranteed this person accuses others of being haters. https://t.co/rANeoPxBia— Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) August 9, 2025
Oh, absolutely.
Ohhhh she worked for AOC! Why am I not surprised. https://t.co/TryGXuCPLu— ImaIam 🎗🧡🇮🇱🧡🍌#PeaksOfPeace (@ImaIam6) August 9, 2025
The least surprising news ever.
This antisemite is doubling down on inciting violence against Jewish kids. Will Mamdani or AOC address this? https://t.co/ZctmxrVO6H— David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 9, 2025
Of course they won't. Secretly, they agree with her and condone it. Well, not so secretly for Mamdani.
August 9, 2025
Good news! She has been arrested and charged with— Donald B Littlefield (@DBLittlefield) August 9, 2025
-- Making a terroristic threat
-- Acting in a manner injurious to a child
-- Aggravated harassment
-- Threat of mass harm https://t.co/Kw5QqTUavt
She'll probably only get a slap on the wrist, but at least she has been charged. That's some good news.
