AOC’s Former Organizer Unleashes Nasty Antisemitic Hate, Arrested for Targeting Jewish Students

One of AOC's former organizers is not a nice lady.

Former youth organizer for AOC busted after urging ‘attack’ on Jewish students at Brooklyn public high school https://t.co/ZJt76V3jX5 pic.twitter.com/w6hhqZy5kV — New York Post (@nypost) August 9, 2025

A Brooklyn woman who worked as a youth organizer for “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez was arrested Friday on charges she urged her 25,000 social media followers to “attack” a public high school because Jewish students attend it. Iman Abdul, 27, is accused of posting a screenshot on Thursday of the location of Leon M. Goldstein High School for the Sciences in Manhattan Beach on Google Maps and a chilling caption. “If anyone needs a public school in NYC to attack for whatever reason … Lexus driving Israhell (sic) loving Zionisits (sic) all attend here,” the since-deleted post read. “They’ve all gone on ‘Birthright,’ it added, referring to a popular program that offers free 10-day trips to Israel for Jewish young adults. The NYPD arrested Abdul at her Brooklyn home on Friday, charging her with making a terroristic threat, acting in a manner injurious to a child, aggravated harassment, and making a threat of mass harm. Abdul worked on the Democratic primary campaigns of socialist pols AOC and state Sen. Julia Salazar in the summer of 2018. She was a paid canvasser for Salazar, the lawmaker told The Post.

Why am I not surprised. Here’s something my Democratic friends need to come to terms with: They let loons like this into their tent. They coddled @AOC @ZohranKMamdani and a lot more. Now they will pay the price because most Americans hate radical leftism in all its forms whether… https://t.co/xEsgbbVY6c — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) August 9, 2025

AOC attracts losers of all kinds. The anti-Semites are really attracted to her.

Kingsborough CC where Goldstein High School is located has had dozens of complaints of Jew Hatred and Antisemitism over the years. Including a major lawsuit against CUNY by 5 Professors at KCC still in the courts. https://t.co/LbcgXm2Fv0 — Mike Newman (@MikeNew19512115) August 9, 2025

It's a huge problem.

The left is a cancer that must be eradicated https://t.co/dWjjStT46T — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 9, 2025

Their hate must be dealt with. This bigotry cannot be accepted.

Guaranteed this person accuses others of being haters. https://t.co/rANeoPxBia — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) August 9, 2025

Oh, absolutely.

Ohhhh she worked for AOC! Why am I not surprised. https://t.co/TryGXuCPLu — ImaIam 🎗🧡🇮🇱🧡🍌#PeaksOfPeace (@ImaIam6) August 9, 2025

The least surprising news ever.

This antisemite is doubling down on inciting violence against Jewish kids. Will Mamdani or AOC address this? https://t.co/ZctmxrVO6H — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 9, 2025

Of course they won't. Secretly, they agree with her and condone it. Well, not so secretly for Mamdani.

Good news! She has been arrested and charged with

-- Making a terroristic threat

-- Acting in a manner injurious to a child

-- Aggravated harassment

-- Threat of mass harm https://t.co/Kw5QqTUavt — Donald B Littlefield (@DBLittlefield) August 9, 2025

She'll probably only get a slap on the wrist, but at least she has been charged. That's some good news.

