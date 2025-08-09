AOC’s Former Organizer Unleashes Nasty Antisemitic Hate, Arrested for Targeting Jewish Students

Resurfaced Footage Shows Texas Mayor in Vulgar Tirade Against Christian Preacher
justmindy
justmindy | 6:20 PM on August 09, 2025

One of AOC's former organizers is not a nice lady.

Advertisement

A Brooklyn woman who worked as a youth organizer for “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez  was arrested Friday on charges she urged her 25,000 social media followers to “attack” a public high school because Jewish students attend it.

Iman Abdul, 27, is accused of posting a screenshot on Thursday of the location of Leon M. Goldstein High School for the Sciences in Manhattan Beach on Google Maps and a chilling caption.

“If anyone needs a public school in NYC to attack for whatever reason … Lexus driving Israhell (sic) loving Zionisits (sic) all attend here,” the since-deleted post read. 

“They’ve all gone on ‘Birthright,’ it added, referring to a popular program that offers free 10-day trips to Israel for Jewish young adults.

The NYPD arrested Abdul at her Brooklyn home on Friday, charging her with making a terroristic threat, acting in a manner injurious to a child, aggravated harassment, and making a threat of mass harm.

Abdul worked on the Democratic primary campaigns of socialist pols AOC and state Sen. Julia Salazar in the summer of 2018. She was a paid canvasser for Salazar, the lawmaker told The Post.

AOC attracts losers of all kinds. The anti-Semites are really attracted to her.

It's a huge problem. 

Their hate must be dealt with. This bigotry cannot be accepted. 

Oh, absolutely.

Advertisement

The least surprising news ever. 

Of course they won't. Secretly, they agree with her and condone it. Well, not so secretly for Mamdani. 

She'll probably only get a slap on the wrist, but at least she has been charged. That's some good news.

