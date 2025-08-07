Trump Demands Intel CEO’s Immediate Resignation Over Alleged Chinese Military Ties

President Trump is demanding the Intel CEO step down immediately after revelations of ties to the Chinese military.

Trump demands Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan ‘resign immediately’ amid alleged ties to Chinese military https://t.co/TxPcnzLJTP pic.twitter.com/jplTOam9g2 — New York Post (@nypost) August 7, 2025

President Trump called on new Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to immediately resign amid allegations of having financial ties to the Chinese military — sending shares of the struggling US chipmaker lower Thursday. “The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform Thursday morning. Intel did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment. Intel shares dropped nearly 2% after the opening bell.

Oof! That had to hurt the shareholders' feelings.

Tan, who was born in Malaysia and grew up in Singapore, took the helm at Intel in March after the software giant ousted Pat Gelsinger following dismal earnings and several rounds of layoffs. Last year, the company was awarded $8.5 billion from the Biden administration’s CHIPS Act under the Secure Enclave program, a national security initiative to make secure microchips for defense and intelligence applications.

WTH?



If true, how did he become CEO? https://t.co/YsLE7X1fxm — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) August 7, 2025

That's a great question!

National Security threat BIG TIME! 👇🏻 https://t.co/TTRAl2jbUW — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) August 7, 2025

This seems really bad.

Full Trump’s statement on this: https://t.co/dwvpS00LSV — Le Bark News (@LeBarkNews) August 7, 2025

Trump doesn't seem to be budging on this one.

Owned by the Chinese Communist party.



Known for years.



Ignored the illegality to appease Xi.



No more. — XMediaCritic (@xmediacritic) August 7, 2025

Deport this commie immediately. — Magan Markle (@MAGAn_Markle) August 7, 2025

That's the spirit.

The new CEO of @intel reportedly has deep ties to the Chinese Communists. U.S. companies who receive government grants should be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars and adhere to strict security regulations. The board of @Intel owes Congress an explanation. pic.twitter.com/3rYhHge6Wa — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 6, 2025

Senator Cotton clarified additional details.

In March, @eliotcxchen and I were the first to extensively report the scale of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan's investments in China. We tracked at least 77 portfolio companies of Tan's VC Walden International. Today President Trump called for Tan's resignation, calling him "CONFLICTED." pic.twitter.com/o7ePatM3hi — Noah Berman (@economicsnoah) August 7, 2025

Yes, 'conflicted' seems to be a very kind way of putting it.

The Biden admin awarded billions of taxpayer dollars to Intel for semiconductor investments in America — all with an eye on China.



Trump is raising entirely fair concerns about the CEO’s concerning investments in PLA-affiliated companies.



If we’re gonna fund companies to beat… https://t.co/XeeSrHs2gw — Michael Sobolik (@michaelsobolik) August 7, 2025

Of course, the Biden Administration was giving Intel the white glove treatment. Not surprising. Thankfully, President Trump remains 'America First'.

