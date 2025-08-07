VIP
Trump Demands Intel CEO’s Immediate Resignation Over Alleged Chinese Military Ties

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump is demanding the Intel CEO step down immediately after revelations of ties to the Chinese military. 

President Trump called on new Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to immediately resign amid allegations of having financial ties to the Chinese military — sending shares of the struggling US chipmaker lower Thursday.

“The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform Thursday morning.

Intel did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment. Intel shares dropped nearly 2% after the opening bell.

Oof! That had to hurt the shareholders' feelings.

Tan, who was born in Malaysia and grew up in Singapore, took the helm at Intel in March after the software giant ousted Pat Gelsinger following dismal earnings and several rounds of layoffs. 

Last year, the company was awarded $8.5 billion from the Biden administration’s CHIPS Act under the Secure Enclave program, a national security initiative to make secure microchips for defense and intelligence applications.

That's a great question!

This seems really bad.

Trump doesn't seem to be budging on this one. 

That's the spirit. 

Senator Cotton clarified additional details.

Yes, 'conflicted' seems to be a very kind way of putting it. 

Of course, the Biden Administration was giving Intel the white glove treatment. Not surprising. Thankfully, President Trump remains 'America First'. 

Tags:

CHINA DONALD TRUMP MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

