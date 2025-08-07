Randi Weingarten’s Tweet Backfires: Teacher’s Union Boss Roasted as Comments Unleash Fury

Trump Demands Proof: Universities Must Show Admissions Data to End Affirmative Action Dece...
justmindy
justmindy | 6:10 PM on August 07, 2025

Randi Weingarten, leader of the nation's largest teacher's union, is a pretty prolific tweeter. She also rarely turns on the comments because people hate her and they don't mind letting her know. She is also quite dumb and she gets totally owned in the replies. Randi's social media intern must have forgotten to disable the comments today, and, oh boy, she got PLENTY of feedback.

Students absolutely do deserve a safe place where they actually learn. Too often, that is not the public school for which they are zoned. 

Today's teacher's unions are pitiful. They only exist to fund Democratic politicians.

Randi really just wants to be a DNC spokesperson. She isn't actually interested in improving education for kids.

Randi makes 10x what the average teacher makes and she does nothing to actually educate a child. 

This is Randi's latest terrifying announcement. The United States isn't interested in having a curriculum approved by the 'world'. No thanks. 

She also just copied the book cover of school choice advocate, Corey DeAngelis. Sorry, but that is super weird. Corey should really seek a restraining order. It's like she wants to wear his skin. 

Randi did her best to keep schools closed down during COVID. Thank goodness for people like Corey and concerned parents who fought back against her. 

Time's up, Randi! There is no more time for you and your union lackeys to come up with ideas to help kids. Children deserve better and their parents need the power to choose how their kids learn best. Let the money follow the child. 

