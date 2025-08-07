Randi Weingarten’s Tweet Backfires: Teacher’s Union Boss Roasted as Comments Unleash Fury

Randi Weingarten, leader of the nation's largest teacher's union, is a pretty prolific tweeter. She also rarely turns on the comments because people hate her and they don't mind letting her know. She is also quite dumb and she gets totally owned in the replies. Randi's social media intern must have forgotten to disable the comments today, and, oh boy, she got PLENTY of feedback.

Strengthen , do not abandon public schools. Students deserve a safe, welcoming, relevant, and engaging place in which to learn and grow. https://t.co/nAfo5NVrj9 — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇸❌👑💪🏿👩‍🎓🟣🇺🇦 (@rweingarten) August 7, 2025

Students absolutely do deserve a safe place where they actually learn. Too often, that is not the public school for which they are zoned.

Not a single kid was proficient in math in 80 public schools in Illinois. Abolish teachers unions. pic.twitter.com/xCuQNhAxeO — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 7, 2025

The teachers union is a money laundering operation for the Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/hwPouMMoTO — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 7, 2025

Today's teacher's unions are pitiful. They only exist to fund Democratic politicians.

Why didn't you disclose the fact that you held a position at the Democratic National Committee for 23 years? pic.twitter.com/16CIWozMAp — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 7, 2025

Randi really just wants to be a DNC spokesperson. She isn't actually interested in improving education for kids.

You made over $600,000 last year fighting to trap poor kids in your failing schools. pic.twitter.com/QR0wq9YN28 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 7, 2025

Randi makes 10x what the average teacher makes and she does nothing to actually educate a child.

You just announced "a partnership with the World Economic Forum to create a curriculum."



Abolish teachers unions. pic.twitter.com/UVL9qUbrFo — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 7, 2025

This is Randi's latest terrifying announcement. The United States isn't interested in having a curriculum approved by the 'world'. No thanks.

Why did you copy my book cover? pic.twitter.com/Bb9OiDlhue — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 7, 2025

She also just copied the book cover of school choice advocate, Corey DeAngelis. Sorry, but that is super weird. Corey should really seek a restraining order. It's like she wants to wear his skin.

“do not abandon public schools”



Honey, you completely shut them down in 2020 while working with the CDC & the DNC.



Take your pity elsewhere. #DefundTeachersUnions — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) August 7, 2025

Randi did her best to keep schools closed down during COVID. Thank goodness for people like Corey and concerned parents who fought back against her.

You had decades to fix it, but , like Hamas, you took all that money and used it to create your own playground using our kids as the attractions.



Piss off and keep your grooming hands off our kids. — Zedediah Grimm (@ZedGrimm) August 7, 2025

Time's up, Randi! There is no more time for you and your union lackeys to come up with ideas to help kids. Children deserve better and their parents need the power to choose how their kids learn best. Let the money follow the child.

