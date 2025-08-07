DC's Democrat Disaster: Pirro Backs Trump to Clean Up the Crime-Infested Capital Chaos

Crime is out of control in DC. Gangs of young people are running the streets assaulting innocents, hijacking cars and mugging pedestrians. It's a mess. It is also run by do-nothing Democrats. Many have urged President Trump to take the District over and try to restore some order. Justice Pirro seems to agree.
US Attorney Jeanine Pirro backs Trump’s DC takeover threat and demand for lower prosecution age limit: ‘Stop coddling!’ https://t.co/9zdEMIteJS pic.twitter.com/8UdIcOCGrP— New York Post (@nypost) August 7, 2025
US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in an interview Wednesday that she supports President Trump’s threat to federalize Washington, DC, if local officials don’t crack down on youth crime – arguing that juvenile delinquents are “coddled” in cities run by Democrats.
Pirro, the top prosecutor in the nation’s capital, fumed that she’s not allowed to charge minors accused of violent crimes and backed Trump’s push to lower the age of legal accountability to as young as 14, in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.
I voted for this: https://t.co/t36VmmpFpy— Roy Parret (@RoyParret) August 7, 2025
Didn't we all!
Cripple their chances to be a functioning adult by hitting them with felonies earlier and earlier! https://t.co/0dkx7Wi3cW— Sam Tripoli (@samtripoli) August 7, 2025
Apparently, Sam prefers allowing almost grown teens to roam the streets bloodying bystanders and terrifying the neighborhood with no consequence so they can have a 'functioning adulthood'. Sounds like a great plan. Not!
Let’s go Jeanine 🔥 https://t.co/rCkUmEzxHu— DENI (@LOANYI84) August 7, 2025
MAKE OUR NATION'S CAPITOL SAFE AGAIN https://t.co/OoS4r1JZgg— Roger Sunderlin (@RogerSunderlin) August 7, 2025
Do it President Trump!! US Attorney Pirro will lock them up!! https://t.co/YxIqJBKATu— Rob Breck (@BreckRob) August 7, 2025
Someone needs to do something.
It's an appropriate response. We are long overdue for a crime crackdown in our nation's capitol. It's absurd that America's 1st city is such a mess, and has been for as long as I have been alive.— Jeff H (@politicswarblog) August 7, 2025
DC should be safe for our leaders to do the business of their constituents and citizens should feel secure visiting our nation's national monuments.
Federalize DC. https://t.co/NrOfoGP0D2— Le Bark News (@LeBarkNews) August 7, 2025
Trump can make DC Great again!— Veronica Live 🎙️🇺🇸 (@VeronicaTalk) August 7, 2025
I wish I could talk to TRUMP & JUDGE JEANINE… those streets are the Babysitter for those kids. What they need to do is start Charging the PARENTS with the same charges as the kids! You will see a decrease in CRIME!— @Janelle/Alvey-Hardin (@Janellethebull) August 7, 2025
Enough slaps on the wrists. There has to be some real consequences to turn this around.
