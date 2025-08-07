DC's Democrat Disaster: Pirro Backs Trump to Clean Up the Crime-Infested Capital Chaos

Crime is out of control in DC. Gangs of young people are running the streets assaulting innocents, hijacking cars and mugging pedestrians. It's a mess. It is also run by do-nothing Democrats. Many have urged President Trump to take the District over and try to restore some order. Justice Pirro seems to agree.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro backs Trump’s DC takeover threat and demand for lower prosecution age limit: ‘Stop coddling!’ https://t.co/9zdEMIteJS pic.twitter.com/8UdIcOCGrP — New York Post (@nypost) August 7, 2025

I voted for this: https://t.co/t36VmmpFpy — Roy Parret (@RoyParret) August 7, 2025

Didn't we all!

Cripple their chances to be a functioning adult by hitting them with felonies earlier and earlier! https://t.co/0dkx7Wi3cW — Sam Tripoli (@samtripoli) August 7, 2025

Apparently, Sam prefers allowing almost grown teens to roam the streets bloodying bystanders and terrifying the neighborhood with no consequence so they can have a 'functioning adulthood'. Sounds like a great plan. Not!

MAKE OUR NATION'S CAPITOL SAFE AGAIN https://t.co/OoS4r1JZgg — Roger Sunderlin (@RogerSunderlin) August 7, 2025

Do it President Trump!! US Attorney Pirro will lock them up!! https://t.co/YxIqJBKATu — Rob Breck (@BreckRob) August 7, 2025

Someone needs to do something.

It's an appropriate response. We are long overdue for a crime crackdown in our nation's capitol. It's absurd that America's 1st city is such a mess, and has been for as long as I have been alive. — Jeff H (@politicswarblog) August 7, 2025

DC should be safe for our leaders to do the business of their constituents and citizens should feel secure visiting our nation's national monuments.

Trump can make DC Great again! — Veronica Live 🎙️🇺🇸 (@VeronicaTalk) August 7, 2025

I wish I could talk to TRUMP & JUDGE JEANINE… those streets are the Babysitter for those kids. What they need to do is start Charging the PARENTS with the same charges as the kids! You will see a decrease in CRIME! — @Janelle/Alvey-Hardin (@Janellethebull) August 7, 2025

Enough slaps on the wrists. There has to be some real consequences to turn this around.

