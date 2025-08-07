DC's Democrat Disaster: Pirro Backs Trump to Clean Up the Crime-Infested Capital Chaos

Gov. JB Pritzker Says He Wants Fair Non-Partisan District Maps While Praising Illinois’...
justmindy
justmindy | 6:40 AM on August 07, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Crime is out of control in DC. Gangs of young people are running the streets assaulting innocents, hijacking cars and mugging pedestrians. It's a mess. It is also run by do-nothing Democrats. Many have urged President Trump to take the District over and try to restore some order. Justice Pirro seems to agree.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in an interview Wednesday that she supports President Trump’s threat to federalize Washington, DC, if local officials don’t crack down on youth crime – arguing that juvenile delinquents are “coddled” in cities run by Democrats.  

Pirro, the top prosecutor in the nation’s capital, fumed that she’s not allowed to charge minors accused of violent crimes and backed Trump’s push to lower the age of legal accountability to as young as 14, in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham. 

Didn't we all!

Apparently, Sam prefers allowing almost grown teens to roam the streets bloodying bystanders and terrifying the neighborhood with no consequence so they can have a 'functioning adulthood'. Sounds like a great plan. Not!

Someone needs to do something.

DC should be safe for our leaders to do the business of their constituents and citizens should feel secure visiting our nation's national monuments. 

Enough slaps on the wrists. There has to be some real consequences to turn this around.

