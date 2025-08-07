Judge Lina Hidalgo's Hysterical Tax Hike Tantrum: Chaos Erupts at Harris County Commissioners Court

Nothing like having a whole meltdown in public and making a total fool of yourself.

🚨TRAIN-WRECK

Harris County (Houston) Judge Lina Hidalgo calls a BREAK after a complete MELTDOWN at commissioners court proceedings as she DEMANDS higher taxes.



Commissioners call each other liars.



For the record, she DID make a motion and forgot?? Receipts below pic.twitter.com/5HmdLGPBEF — Joseph Trimmer (@JosephTrimmer_) August 7, 2025

So, the other Commissioners don't want to raise taxes on citizens during an already difficult time and she can't take no for an answer.

Judge @LinaHidalgoTX goes off on Commissioners for not supporting her tax hike for early childhood education pic.twitter.com/8KwuoGfXPk — Urban Reform (@urbanreformorg) August 7, 2025

There were children watching in the audience and apparently she was trying to 'shame' the other commissioners for their votes by forcing them to answer to the kids. What a wacko.

Texas House Democrats: Let’s pull a political stunt and flee the state to deny a quorum.



Judge @LinaHidalgoTX: I see your political stunt and I raise you - wait - KIDS - hold my beer and …



🤡🤪 https://t.co/5z39Rmrwdr — Daniel Alders (@DanielAldersTX) August 7, 2025

Harris county/Houston is becoming the southern version of NY, Chicago, & Boston.

Same scummy politics. https://t.co/YnK3LKmun7 — MJ Sayre (@mj_sayre82490) August 7, 2025

These Leftist politicians are off the rails.

Chaos. Not a partisan issue at this point. Impossible to tackle the real challenges of a county of 4.7M people (would be the 25th state in terms of population) and 30% of Texas GDP, significant flooding challenges and some of the worst crime in the country with this constant… https://t.co/gHoXsrTiYz — Alexandra del Moral Mealer (@AlexMealerTX) August 7, 2025

Leftists never want to solve the issues. They only want to preen and make scenes.

Lina Hidalgo is completely unhinged. She’s spiraling and Harris County is paying the price. We deserve better than this circus. Just watch the reaction… even her colleagues know it. https://t.co/9ZtMY7Avz0 — Harris County GOP (@HarrisCountyRP) August 7, 2025

She needs a mental health intervention.

This woman is in charge of Houston judicial operations. She’s off her rocker. https://t.co/j6q3pNMJwV — Ian Kr.🦆🐱🇺🇸💯 (@IAKSC) August 7, 2025

Any one who uses kids to get votes is a tool. https://t.co/FuZ29IT5Iq — TexLex (@TexLex) August 7, 2025

It's a tool of manipulation.

A mentally unstable woman is running Harris County. @RodneyEllis sits and stares silently at the petulant child he put in control of Harris County.

Side note: WHY does the logo behind her look like a uterus? Who designed that thing? https://t.co/Sx0tuXPyGX — TurnerB_83 (@83Turnerb) August 7, 2025

it turns out that profound mental illness isn't what you want in a chief executive https://t.co/lC29pZf5bW — Matt Bramanti (@mattbramanti) August 7, 2025

It's a problem.

She is mentally unstable. She needs to be removed immediately!! https://t.co/VdD7LyViKq — Cynthia Dyanne Tx. (@CMategra1) August 7, 2025

As soon as possible. She is completely unhinged.

