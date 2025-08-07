VIP
Judge Lina Hidalgo's Hysterical Tax Hike Tantrum: Chaos Erupts at Harris County Commissioners Court

justmindy | 7:50 PM on August 07, 2025
imgflip

Nothing like having a whole meltdown in public and making a total fool of yourself. 

So, the other Commissioners don't want to raise taxes on citizens during an already difficult time and she can't take no for an answer.

There were children watching in the audience and apparently she was trying to 'shame' the other commissioners for their votes by forcing them to answer to the kids. What a wacko.

These Leftist politicians are off the rails.

Leftists never want to solve the issues. They only want to preen and make scenes.

She needs a mental health intervention. 

It's a tool of manipulation. 

It's a problem.

As soon as possible. She is completely unhinged. 

