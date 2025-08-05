Sweeney’s Latest Sharp Shooting Video and GOP Reveal Trigger Leftist Meltdown

Add this to the list of reasons the Left goes crazy over Sydney Sweeney and not in a good way.

Clip of Sydney Sweeney’s expert shooting range run goes viral after Republican registration revealed, American Eagle ad fiasco https://t.co/JH2LFkQgzK pic.twitter.com/TEEWfoaRlW — New York Post (@nypost) August 5, 2025

A video of “Americana” star Sydney Sweeney perfecting her shooting skills at a gun range resurfaced online and quickly went viral after she was revealed to be a registered Republican amid outrage over her American Eagle ad. Sweeney, 27, has been in the crosshairs of online social justice warriors who said her ill-fated July advertisement had eugenics undertones, emphasizing her “good jeans” — all while largely focusing on her bust. Soon after, it was revealed that the Emmy-nominated actress has been registered with the Republican Party of Florida in Monroe County since June 2024, according to public voter records viewed by The Post. Now, a 2019 clip of the actress masterfully blasting a gun at a shooting range for an unspecified movie role is making its rounds online. In the video, Sweeney expertly takes out multiple dummy targets in just a few seconds, not so much as flinching while the force of each shot rippled up her arms.

The most profitable fiasco ever.

Sydney Sweeney at the range with Desert Eagles while wearing American Eagles. https://t.co/ALytqZqB0G pic.twitter.com/dQqC9HxA6b — Matt (@Matt_Bro_WI) August 5, 2025

It is pretty epic.

Someone should let the little intern running the social media desk at the Post that the American Eagle ad campaign hasn't been a "fiasco."



The ads have been quite the opposite, as far as getting the brand in front of eyeballs. https://t.co/e4OOksaW1y — Steve M (@Steven_Moyer) August 5, 2025

It's been non-stop talk about the brand and Sweeney. It's billions in free press at this point.

Fiasco? 🧐 It was the most successful ad in the recent history! https://t.co/drOts1xQPi — Tartlanna (@kreeklanna) August 5, 2025

HOW DID SHE GET EVEN MORE ATTRACTIVE https://t.co/K5CcA6uP3B — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) August 5, 2025

She's an embarrassment of riches.

At this rate, we're approximately two weeks away from a clip emerging of Sydney Sweeny dragging a troon out of the woman's restroom by its greasy, unwashed hair. https://t.co/EpgKdLHrse — Knox of the North (@NorthmanKnox) August 5, 2025

She could run for President if that tape emerges.

Shooting a gun in a safe and controlled environment is one of the most pleasurable and apolitical joys you can experience before you die. Going on a date at a shooting range in Arizona? Hottest date I’ve ever been on (literally and figuratively). https://t.co/woYi4TjYk9 — Art Tavana (@arttavana) August 5, 2025

She's just a fun girl doing fun girl things.

Listen I’m already obsessed with her yall can stop trying to convince me https://t.co/TeIXtW2BRa — Albertan Beech 🌾 (@albertanbeech) August 5, 2025

They could never make us hater her.

Fiasco? She’s a friggin legend now — Cloakdale (@Cloakdale) August 5, 2025

Indeed she is!

