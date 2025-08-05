Sweeney’s Latest Sharp Shooting Video and GOP Reveal Trigger Leftist Meltdown

Get WRECKED, Ken! Dem Chair Martin Earns RATIO for Flying to Chicago to...
justmindy
justmindy | 5:10 PM on August 05, 2025
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Add this to the list of reasons the Left goes crazy over Sydney Sweeney and not in a good way. 

A video of “Americana” star Sydney Sweeney perfecting her shooting skills at a gun range resurfaced online and quickly went viral after she was revealed to be a registered Republican amid outrage over her American Eagle ad. 

Sweeney, 27, has been in the crosshairs of online social justice warriors who said her ill-fated July advertisement had eugenics undertones, emphasizing her “good jeans” — all while largely focusing on her bust.

Soon after, it was revealed that the Emmy-nominated actress has been registered with the Republican Party of Florida in Monroe County since June 2024, according to public voter records viewed by The Post. 

Now, a 2019 clip of the actress masterfully blasting a gun at a shooting range for an unspecified movie role is making its rounds online. In the video, Sweeney expertly takes out multiple dummy targets in just a few seconds, not so much as flinching while the force of each shot rippled up her arms.

The most profitable fiasco ever.

It is pretty epic. 

It's been non-stop talk about the brand and Sweeney. It's billions in free press at this point.

She's an embarrassment of riches.

She could run for President if that tape emerges.

She's just a fun girl doing fun girl things.

They could never make us hater her.

Indeed she is!

