Sweeney’s Latest Sharp Shooting Video and GOP Reveal Trigger Leftist Meltdown

Add this to the list of reasons the Left goes crazy over Sydney Sweeney and not in a good way.
Clip of Sydney Sweeney’s expert shooting range run goes viral after Republican registration revealed, American Eagle ad fiasco https://t.co/JH2LFkQgzK pic.twitter.com/TEEWfoaRlW— New York Post (@nypost) August 5, 2025
A video of “Americana” star Sydney Sweeney perfecting her shooting skills at a gun range resurfaced online and quickly went viral after she was revealed to be a registered Republican amid outrage over her American Eagle ad.
Sweeney, 27, has been in the crosshairs of online social justice warriors who said her ill-fated July advertisement had eugenics undertones, emphasizing her “good jeans” — all while largely focusing on her bust.
Soon after, it was revealed that the Emmy-nominated actress has been registered with the Republican Party of Florida in Monroe County since June 2024, according to public voter records viewed by The Post.
Now, a 2019 clip of the actress masterfully blasting a gun at a shooting range for an unspecified movie role is making its rounds online. In the video, Sweeney expertly takes out multiple dummy targets in just a few seconds, not so much as flinching while the force of each shot rippled up her arms.
Fiasco? Their stock is up 30%! https://t.co/T7jPa7BPr6— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 5, 2025
The most profitable fiasco ever.
Sydney Sweeney at the range with Desert Eagles while wearing American Eagles. https://t.co/ALytqZqB0G pic.twitter.com/dQqC9HxA6b— Matt (@Matt_Bro_WI) August 5, 2025
It is pretty epic.
Fiasco huh https://t.co/U9xMXcF9c1 pic.twitter.com/rGFfsY2zvZ— James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) August 5, 2025
Someone should let the little intern running the social media desk at the Post that the American Eagle ad campaign hasn't been a "fiasco."— Steve M (@Steven_Moyer) August 5, 2025
The ads have been quite the opposite, as far as getting the brand in front of eyeballs. https://t.co/e4OOksaW1y
It's been non-stop talk about the brand and Sweeney. It's billions in free press at this point.
Fiasco? 🧐 It was the most successful ad in the recent history! https://t.co/drOts1xQPi— Tartlanna (@kreeklanna) August 5, 2025
HOW DID SHE GET EVEN MORE ATTRACTIVE https://t.co/K5CcA6uP3B— Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) August 5, 2025
She's an embarrassment of riches.
At this rate, we're approximately two weeks away from a clip emerging of Sydney Sweeny dragging a troon out of the woman's restroom by its greasy, unwashed hair. https://t.co/EpgKdLHrse— Knox of the North (@NorthmanKnox) August 5, 2025
She could run for President if that tape emerges.
Shooting a gun in a safe and controlled environment is one of the most pleasurable and apolitical joys you can experience before you die. Going on a date at a shooting range in Arizona? Hottest date I’ve ever been on (literally and figuratively). https://t.co/woYi4TjYk9— Art Tavana (@arttavana) August 5, 2025
She's just a fun girl doing fun girl things.
Listen I’m already obsessed with her yall can stop trying to convince me https://t.co/TeIXtW2BRa— Albertan Beech 🌾 (@albertanbeech) August 5, 2025
They could never make us hater her.
Fiasco? She’s a friggin legend now— Cloakdale (@Cloakdale) August 5, 2025
Indeed she is!
