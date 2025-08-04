Will Stancil’s Flip-Flop Fiasco: Leftist ‘Wonk’ Masters the Art of Hypocrisy

Will Stancil is a Leftist policy 'wonk' and member of 'Do Something' Twitter (don't roll your eyes too hard, they may get stuck like that). He's also a massive hypocrite.

So, when Demcrats are in control, they should pack the courts and get rid of the filibuster. When the Republicans win, he has a total change of heart.

Stancil’s lack of guile (b/c he lacks the requisite intelligence and self-awareness) is oddly endearing.



He can genuinely call for killing his opponents one moment, then have vapors the next over martial language.



He is a perfect manifestation of our political disfunction. https://t.co/7xXmJfo76L — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) August 4, 2025

DO NOT TRUST ANYONE WHO ROUTINELY LEAVES THEIR FINAL SENTENCES WITHOUT PUNCTUATION.



this is a dead giveaway of faddish false behaviour. https://t.co/8FFvv6ObK3 — (i/me) (@blondteeth) August 4, 2025

That's merely one of Will's tells.

They're just trying to make a better world, you guys..... https://t.co/qNIg4rgI9u — Matt Cover (@MattCover) August 4, 2025

Their motives are always as pure as the driven snow.

Exactly, Will. This is why the founders eschewed pure democracy. In a pure democracy, 51% can steamroll the other 49%

The gridlock in DC that so many huff and puff about. It’s a feature, not a bug https://t.co/n0l6G9VegV — Randall Stephens (@RockHound47) August 4, 2025

Correct! It is supposed to be hard to change laws.

When you create new rules, lose by them, then complain about them. https://t.co/ovX5VfwuPl — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) August 4, 2025

Typical Democratic behavior.

If a leftist like @whstancil didn't have double standards, he'd have no standards at all. https://t.co/Jm1zlBxpVG — Southpaw Patrol (@SouthpawPatrol) August 4, 2025

Fair point. Leopards don't change their spots.

There’s this phenomenon where people who have let politics rot their brain allow 2 conflicting ideas to occupy the same space. Due to doublethink they’ve convinced themselves that somehow both are true, and that the double standard is both logical and/or moral. https://t.co/BjTiBd3G4n — Thomas Parker (@TheThomasParker) August 4, 2025

This phenomenon is indicative of the Leftist mentality of win at all costs and no matter what.

I still remember that weird period of time when people who I respect treated Stancil as if he were a serious person. https://t.co/b7olNEOp3r — George Callas (@George_A_Callas) August 4, 2025

Those days are over.

Should be the DNC's motto.

Without the double standards, they wouldn't have any. https://t.co/cxxeRfImY2 — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) August 4, 2025

Not even one.

