Will Stancil’s Flip-Flop Fiasco: Leftist ‘Wonk’ Masters the Art of Hypocrisy

Will Stancil is a Leftist policy 'wonk' and member of 'Do Something' Twitter (don't roll your eyes too hard, they may get stuck like that). He's also a massive hypocrite.
Started/ going pic.twitter.com/Evr4B4lhUH— Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) August 4, 2025
So, when Demcrats are in control, they should pack the courts and get rid of the filibuster. When the Republicans win, he has a total change of heart.
Stancil’s lack of guile (b/c he lacks the requisite intelligence and self-awareness) is oddly endearing.— Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) August 4, 2025
He can genuinely call for killing his opponents one moment, then have vapors the next over martial language.
He is a perfect manifestation of our political disfunction. https://t.co/7xXmJfo76L
DO NOT TRUST ANYONE WHO ROUTINELY LEAVES THEIR FINAL SENTENCES WITHOUT PUNCTUATION.— (i/me) (@blondteeth) August 4, 2025
this is a dead giveaway of faddish false behaviour. https://t.co/8FFvv6ObK3
That's merely one of Will's tells.
They're just trying to make a better world, you guys..... https://t.co/qNIg4rgI9u— Matt Cover (@MattCover) August 4, 2025
Their motives are always as pure as the driven snow.
Exactly, Will. This is why the founders eschewed pure democracy. In a pure democracy, 51% can steamroll the other 49%— Randall Stephens (@RockHound47) August 4, 2025
The gridlock in DC that so many huff and puff about. It’s a feature, not a bug https://t.co/n0l6G9VegV
Correct! It is supposed to be hard to change laws.
amazing pic, how times change... https://t.co/z4D9XNFo9O pic.twitter.com/xepbjVtPoA— TheLlamaBro🦇🔊🦙🐍 (@TheLlamaBro) August 4, 2025
When you create new rules, lose by them, then complain about them. https://t.co/ovX5VfwuPl— Caesar (@caesar_pounce) August 4, 2025
Typical Democratic behavior.
If a leftist like @whstancil didn't have double standards, he'd have no standards at all. https://t.co/Jm1zlBxpVG— Southpaw Patrol (@SouthpawPatrol) August 4, 2025
Fair point. Leopards don't change their spots.
There’s this phenomenon where people who have let politics rot their brain allow 2 conflicting ideas to occupy the same space. Due to doublethink they’ve convinced themselves that somehow both are true, and that the double standard is both logical and/or moral. https://t.co/BjTiBd3G4n— Thomas Parker (@TheThomasParker) August 4, 2025
This phenomenon is indicative of the Leftist mentality of win at all costs and no matter what.
I still remember that weird period of time when people who I respect treated Stancil as if he were a serious person. https://t.co/b7olNEOp3r— George Callas (@George_A_Callas) August 4, 2025
Those days are over.
Daily reminder that @whstancil is a clown. https://t.co/rjvsZRz2OF— RBe (@RBPundit) August 4, 2025
Party Sans Principles— Sharma (@bansisharma) August 4, 2025
CC: @whstancil https://t.co/PJJ06yOSnU
Should be the DNC's motto.
Democrat = hypocrite https://t.co/9QYmbk6pIB— 𝐿𝒾𝒻𝑒𝐿𝑜𝓃𝑔 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾𝑜𝓉 (@LL_PATRIOT) August 4, 2025
Without the double standards, they wouldn't have any. https://t.co/cxxeRfImY2— David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) August 4, 2025
Not even one.
