Will Stancil’s Flip-Flop Fiasco: Leftist ‘Wonk’ Masters the Art of Hypocrisy

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on August 04, 2025
Meme

Will Stancil is a Leftist policy 'wonk' and member of 'Do Something' Twitter (don't roll your eyes too hard, they may get stuck like that). He's also a massive hypocrite.

So, when Demcrats are in control, they should pack the courts and get rid of the filibuster. When the Republicans win, he has a total change of heart. 

That's merely one of Will's tells.

Their motives are always as pure as the driven snow. 

Correct! It is supposed to be hard to change laws. 

Typical Democratic behavior.

Fair point. Leopards don't change their spots. 

This phenomenon is indicative of the Leftist mentality of win at all costs and no matter what. 

Those days are over. 

Should be the DNC's motto.

Not even one. 

