Governor DeSantis’ FAFO Rebrand: Florida’s DOGE Gets a Cheeky New Name to Troll the Left

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on August 04, 2025
AP Photo via Office Of Florida Governor Ron Desantis

Governor DeSantis never misses and his latest agency 'name change' is one of his best trolls to date.

Dear 'Twitchy' readers are well aware of the REAL meanin of FAFO and it's brilliant. It's as good as naming the bill banning stock trading in Congress the 'Pelosi' Bill. For those not in the know, PELOSI stands for 'preventing elected leaders from owning securities and investments' act. Republican leaders really are cheeky.

It's the ultimate 'Florida Man' stunt and it's amazing. 

He also always knows how to enrage Leftists. 

No holds barred.

The hats stay on!

As if there needs to be more reasons. 

Even other elected Republicans love it!

It's probably best to make a distinction. 

Exceptionally based!

Another fabulous idea!

It's certainly a great start!

