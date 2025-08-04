Governor DeSantis’ FAFO Rebrand: Florida’s DOGE Gets a Cheeky New Name to Troll the Left

Governor DeSantis never misses and his latest agency 'name change' is one of his best trolls to date.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨



We are unofficially changing the name of DOGE to….FAFO.



Florida Agency for Fiscal Oversight



You’re welcome. 😉 pic.twitter.com/tzr4T9bLJy — Blaise Ingoglia (@GovGoneWild) August 4, 2025

Advertisement

Florida Agency for Fiscal Oversight has a nice ring to it — might need to work up an executive order and make it official. https://t.co/AiLDjpPFiN — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 4, 2025

Dear 'Twitchy' readers are well aware of the REAL meanin of FAFO and it's brilliant. It's as good as naming the bill banning stock trading in Congress the 'Pelosi' Bill. For those not in the know, PELOSI stands for 'preventing elected leaders from owning securities and investments' act. Republican leaders really are cheeky.

It's the ultimate 'Florida Man' stunt and it's amazing.

People always say DeSantis has no personality, but he gets the joke. https://t.co/NkXkFTmwW5 — Ben Carlisle (@WriteInMayorBen) August 4, 2025

He also always knows how to enrage Leftists.

This is perfect being Florida is absolutely a FAFO state! https://t.co/u1k4cPjsmn — Trent Steel (@thetrentsteel) August 4, 2025

No holds barred.

The hats ought to sell well https://t.co/IsjyrYJena — Lee Wheat (@NumbuhOne) August 4, 2025

The hats stay on!

I am ashamed of me for not getting it instantly. https://t.co/k39yXrruwt — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) August 4, 2025

More reasons to love Ron DeSantis! https://t.co/CUoc6dOrrT — Angelasha (@Angelasha33) August 4, 2025

As if there needs to be more reasons.

I can't even begin to tell everyone how much I love this. 😂 https://t.co/94djyVOI1s — BruceAlmighty (@BHTheMechanic) August 4, 2025

government is allowed to have a sense of humor now, I love it https://t.co/NPsuyOSDPJ — LovelyLibertarian (@Lovely_wins) August 4, 2025

This 👏🏻 is 👏🏻 awesome. Love it! https://t.co/RIy63aebgm — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) August 4, 2025

Even other elected Republicans love it!

One benefit of this is that people will stop assuming that Florida DOGE is an extension of the federal DOGE effort (it's not). https://t.co/TdFCTiQOhI — Jennifer Cabrera (@jhaskinscabrera) August 4, 2025

It's probably best to make a distinction.

Should be official. It’s a better name and doesn’t come with the baggage of the federal one 👀 https://t.co/x2TW93AHdG — Croaky Caiman 🐊🇺🇸 (@InstaGator2024) August 4, 2025

Advertisement

I….. love it. 😂 FAFO — Get it done!!



Florida ain’t playin’. — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) August 4, 2025

Very Based lol — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) August 4, 2025

Exceptionally based!

Make Property Taxes Illegal Again!



The answer to 1984 is 1776! 🇺🇸 — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) August 4, 2025

Another fabulous idea!

Love it. One big factor in getting property taxes down is to streamline local governments. Win/Win for the taxpayers. More efficient services at lower costs, and lower cost of home ownership from lower millage rates. — SenChasSumner (@SenCharlesSumn1) August 4, 2025

It's certainly a great start!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.