Ghislaine’s Club Fed Getaway: Inmates Fume As Epstein’s Ex Scores a Posh Prison Upgrade

Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman who was besties with Epstein, was recently moved to a new cushy look up and apparently her fellow prisoners are none too happy about it.
Inmates at Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison are ‘disgusted’ she got transferred to the minimum-security ‘Club Fed’ lockup https://t.co/eeo58kfAi1 pic.twitter.com/K4kXQvakdd— New York Post (@nypost) August 4, 2025
Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison pals are “disgusted” that the notorious sex trafficker was quietly transferred to a cushy prison camp known as “Club Fed” last week.
The convicted child sex pest was moved from a lockup in Florida to the minimum-security prison camp in Bryan, Texasn as she tries to hash out a deal with the feds to spill secrets about her late pedophile ex, Jeffrey Epstein.
“Every inmate I’ve heard from is upset she’s here,” Julie Howell, who’s serving a 12-month stint for theft, told the Telegraph.
“This facility is supposed to house non-violent offenders,” she added. “Human trafficking is a violent crime.”
“We have heard there are threats against her life and many of us are worried about our own safety because she’s here.”
The federal Bureau of Prisons hasn’t given a reason why Maxwell was relocated.
Everyone should be disgusted https://t.co/TwnuioKClg— SophieAnneB (@SophieAnneB) August 4, 2025
She’s literally a pimp https://t.co/F8OR8SeTW2— breezega (@breezega) August 4, 2025
Well, she was, but her activities have been a bit hampered as of late. Thankfully.
Some have leverage, and other don’t. That’s the world, deal with it https://t.co/eIdSrHILuC— Neon Musk (@TheNeonMusk) August 4, 2025
She did recently cooperate with the federal government.
How long do you think it will be before she "escapes"? https://t.co/yjIJkqdzZy— D Villella❄️🇺🇸 🦅 (@dvillella) August 4, 2025
2 weeks. They're starting to set up possible scapegoats for her death. So obvious https://t.co/DHFObNt8pO— JM (@Jommayo2323) August 4, 2025
Others believe there are more nefarious motives at play.
She does not have a lot of friends! https://t.co/zEOweGkKKT— Robbie Mouton (@mcgmouton57) August 4, 2025
it costs less to house her this way and who cares what criminals think— A. J. Weberman (@ajweberman8) August 4, 2025
It really isn't their decision.
The transfer would indicate she's willing to spill the beans on Who, What and Where.— Teneo (@arrivallate) August 4, 2025
Fingers crossed.
I’m still waiting to find out why She was moved.— Red Dawn Warning🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🖖 (@RiverVic1974) August 4, 2025
Let’s ask inmates what they think???????????— The Dood (@bobbycotton2024) August 4, 2025
Said no one in History
To be fair, they also committed crimes.
Nothing says justice like brisk walks and matching loungewear.— 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) August 4, 2025
I'm sure you have a direct line to how inmates "feel".🙄— Whirley (@WhirlaWhirla1) August 4, 2025
Still others doubt they actually even talked to an inmate.
She’s singing is why!!!— Angelina Reagan 🌸🌺🌼 (@AngelinaReagan7) August 4, 2025
A prison full of Karens.— Charlie Sunshine (@ChuckSunshine) August 4, 2025
😬
That sounds like cruel and unusual punishment.
