Ghislaine’s Club Fed Getaway: Inmates Fume As Epstein’s Ex Scores a Posh Prison Upgrade

Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman who was besties with Epstein, was recently moved to a new cushy look up and apparently her fellow prisoners are none too happy about it.

Inmates at Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison are ‘disgusted’ she got transferred to the minimum-security ‘Club Fed’ lockup https://t.co/eeo58kfAi1 pic.twitter.com/K4kXQvakdd

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison pals are “disgusted” that the notorious sex trafficker was quietly transferred to a cushy prison camp known as “Club Fed” last week.

The convicted child sex pest was moved from a lockup in Florida to the minimum-security prison camp in Bryan, Texasn as she tries to hash out a deal with the feds to spill secrets about her late pedophile ex, Jeffrey Epstein.

“Every inmate I’ve heard from is upset she’s here,” Julie Howell, who’s serving a 12-month stint for theft, told the Telegraph.

“This facility is supposed to house non-violent offenders,” she added. “Human trafficking is a violent crime.”

“We have heard there are threats against her life and many of us are worried about our own safety because she’s here.”

The federal Bureau of Prisons hasn’t given a reason why Maxwell was relocated.