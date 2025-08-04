Ghislaine’s Club Fed Getaway: Inmates Fume As Epstein’s Ex Scores a Posh Prison Upgrade

Pam Bondi's Announcement on Next Step In Russia Collusion Hoax Probe Is DEFINITELY...
justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on August 04, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman who was besties with Epstein, was recently moved to a new cushy look up and apparently her fellow prisoners are none too happy about it. 

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison pals are “disgusted” that the notorious sex trafficker was quietly transferred to a cushy prison camp known as “Club Fed” last week.

The convicted child sex pest was moved from a lockup in Florida to the minimum-security prison camp in Bryan, Texasn as she tries to hash out a deal with the feds to spill secrets about her late pedophile ex, Jeffrey Epstein

“Every inmate I’ve heard from is upset she’s here,” Julie Howell, who’s serving a 12-month stint for theft, told the Telegraph.

“This facility is supposed to house non-violent offenders,” she added. “Human trafficking is a violent crime.” 

“We have heard there are threats against her life and many of us are worried about our own safety because she’s here.”

The federal Bureau of Prisons hasn’t given a reason why Maxwell was relocated.

Well, she was, but her activities have been a bit hampered as of late. Thankfully. 

She did recently cooperate with the federal government. 

Others believe there are more nefarious motives at play. 

It really isn't their decision. 

Fingers crossed.

To be fair, they also committed crimes. 

Still others doubt they actually even talked to an inmate. 

That sounds like cruel and unusual punishment. 

