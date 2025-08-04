Derek Dooley’s Blitz: Ex-Coach Charges into Georgia Senate Race to Tackle Jon Ossoff

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on August 04, 2025
Wade Payne

The upcoming Senate race in Georgia is heating up, and there is a new candidate on the GOP side. 

A Republican with ties to the University of Georgia’s football program is once again running for the US Senate from the Peach State.

Derek Dooley, the son of legendary Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley, announced Monday he will join the  competitive GOP race to challenge incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff next year.

Dooley, 57, billed himself as a true political outsider and vowed to put “Georgia First.” 

“Leadership matters. Our state doesn’t have a voice in the US Senate who reflects Georgia values because Ossoff is more concerned with protecting his own political future, opposing everything the Trump Administration is working to accomplish,” Dooley, who is also an attorney, declared during his campaign launch.


“The foundation of football is the American spirit. You work hard, you play by the rules, you keep fighting when adversity hits — you have a fair shot at achieving your dreams,” he added. “I want that for all Georgians — and all Americans.”

The GOP cannot afford to lose this race again. 

Vols fans are psyched!

Others had their doubts. 

All in good time!

Others had to take a shot at his coaching prowess. That's not nice.

Governor Kemp is a big fan.

Things are getting exciting. This will be a race to watch. 

