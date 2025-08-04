Derek Dooley’s Blitz: Ex-Coach Charges into Georgia Senate Race to Tackle Jon Ossoff

The upcoming Senate race in Georgia is heating up, and there is a new candidate on the GOP side.

Ex-Tennessee coach Derek Dooley jumps into Georgia Senate race against Jon Ossoff https://t.co/kyPyZKD8zH pic.twitter.com/rKKjZXNSTg — New York Post (@nypost) August 4, 2025

A Republican with ties to the University of Georgia’s football program is once again running for the US Senate from the Peach State. Derek Dooley, the son of legendary Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley, announced Monday he will join the competitive GOP race to challenge incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff next year. Dooley, 57, billed himself as a true political outsider and vowed to put “Georgia First.” “Leadership matters. Our state doesn’t have a voice in the US Senate who reflects Georgia values because Ossoff is more concerned with protecting his own political future, opposing everything the Trump Administration is working to accomplish,” Dooley, who is also an attorney, declared during his campaign launch.

“The foundation of football is the American spirit. You work hard, you play by the rules, you keep fighting when adversity hits — you have a fair shot at achieving your dreams,” he added. “I want that for all Georgians — and all Americans.”

Professional politicians always put themselves first.



It’s time to put Georgia First. That’s why I’m running for Senate. pic.twitter.com/og7TdsPbQ9 — Derek Dooley (@DerekDooleyGA) August 4, 2025

Former Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley launches senate campaign in Georgia. He would run against Ossof next fall. Republicans have lost three straight winnable senate races in state while winning everything else. Governor Kemp wants Dooley. pic.twitter.com/jHBkB0Nz7g — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 4, 2025

The GOP cannot afford to lose this race again.

I love this https://t.co/nrJUVObUxb — The Vodka Vol (@TheVodkaVol) August 4, 2025

Vols fans are psyched!

@DerekDooley My man Doo! Proud to support you my friend. https://t.co/l9pIRWCKLj — Paul Etheridge (@coachEman15) August 4, 2025

Dooley seems like a nice enough guy but this would be a big mistake and lead once again to snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. @MikeCollinsGA is the right choice here. — Matt Chastain (@MattRexChastain) August 4, 2025

Because running football stars as Senate candidates has worked out great for Republicans 🙄 — Tom Pappert (@realTomPappert) August 4, 2025

Others had their doubts.

Someone needs to run against Warnock as well. — Drew B. Barning (@BarningAllDay) August 4, 2025

All in good time!

Hopefully he's better at running for office than he is at coaching football. — Founding Father Matt (@dntyuwrryabtit) August 4, 2025

Others had to take a shot at his coaching prowess. That's not nice.

Derek Dooley wasn't a good head football coach, but he understood the SEC traditions and knew what was important to the fanbase. He was also highly entertaining at interviews and press conferences. Georgians should listen to Brian Kemp. — Ritchie (@ritchieloggins) August 4, 2025

Governor Kemp is a big fan.

Dooley’s a smart guy. In addition to being a football coach, he also has a law degree from UGA. Didn’t have a great experience as a head coach (particularly at Tennessee), but has been a good assistant in college and pros. His dad Vince Dooley is revered in GA. Not a bad choice. — Buck Dougherty (@doughertybuck1) August 4, 2025

Things are getting exciting. This will be a race to watch.

