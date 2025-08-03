Wesley Yang Scorns DEI Titanic: Corps Shuffle Chairs, Rebrand Flop as Trump Nukes Quota Fools

Wesley Yang has noticed corporations and institutions are just rearranging chairs on the DEI ship as it goes down. Instead of 'defending' the indefensible, they are just trying to change the names of things and hoping the public (or the Trump Administration) doesn't notice.

DEI is under assault from the Trump Administration in ways that nobody thought possible. And not one person of any intellectual standing is defending it in any way. The institutions are working to keep everyone employed by changing the names of the titles and departments but… — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 3, 2025

The utterly misbegotten three year experiment in going test-free was the ultimate FAFO moment for elite colleges. Nothing else could have enabled the rapid pullback other than it being a world historical bloodbath. https://t.co/xr406VrOXk — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 3, 2025

"an entire cohort of students at the Ivies+ where a third of them can't do basic algebra or interpret a page of text." https://t.co/xr406VrOXk — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 3, 2025

It's almost like judging individuals based on their intellect and achievements is arguably the most equitable approach to determining awards, promotions, and job offers.

Because companies don’t want to admit what they were doing. — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) August 3, 2025

i'm a latina. i'm smart and hard working. i can compete in the job market and do well. stop thinking we're subpar. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) August 3, 2025

Of course, there is no subpar race of people. This is why people should be judged on their accomplishments and work ethic, and not be some quota system based on skin color.

We need to get rid of the idea that it's somehow "equitable" to give someone a position they aren't qualified for. I've seen the end result of that experience — Kevina Gafa 🇺🇸 (@KevinaFaga) August 3, 2025

It always ends badly.

Only the academics who are losing control and progressives who hate to lose to Trump regardless of whether he's right. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 3, 2025

The rest of America is happy to see DEI go.

It's an Article of Faith among religious devotees to the DEI creed, which, to them is self-evidently true.



No other approach can succeed, because they have to know on some level that their God does not exist. — Safecracker (@davemcomie) August 3, 2025

Leftism is their religion.

DEI is never truly going away unless you replace the actual people staffing every institution or you have another cultural revolution — Humble Sloth (@humbleslothma) August 3, 2025

This is why this nonsense has to be purged from the top down.

Their defense of it boils down to chanting a single absurd mantra: DIVERSITY IS OUR GREATEST STRENGTH. — The Holy Goat (@trueholygoat) August 3, 2025

Imagine if Hillary had won and the court makeup — Game_Enders1 (@GameEnders1_) August 3, 2025

That's a nightmare.

You can't that why the collegiate "research" tend to be people plagarizing the same garbage reports over and over again — Deepdownsouth (@TimMont81408968) August 3, 2025

They also aren't very smart and very lazy.

That’s because the Democrats don’t have one person of any intellectual standing. — Suzy Marx (@Smarierose36) August 3, 2025

Oh, come on ... Kamala and Sleepy Joe are some of the great thinkers of our time. Heh.

