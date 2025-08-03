From Al Jazeera to Reuters: Barry Malone’s Israel Obsession Sparks Media Bias Firestorm
Can’t Be Denied: CNN’s Harry Enten Admits that Trump is the Most Influential...
'It's Intentional': Joe Concha Cites ABC News for Headline About Jeanine Pirro
Man Gets Ejected From Soccer Match -- In America -- for Wearing a...
Comedy Gold: A Hilarious Video of a Father and Son Caught Playing Ding...
Flashback to Al Sharpton’s History Flop: Forgets Founding Fathers Literally Overthrew a Go...
VIP
Hollywood Has Many Problems, but the Audience Isn't One of Them
Stop the Presses: CNN Quoted As Saying 'Negative Net Migration to the United...
The Hippies are Back and They Ain't Happy: Tens and Tens Showed Up...
New Talking Points Memo Dropped! Leftists Try to Gaslight Us Over THEIR Sydney...
Piers Morgan Makes a Stunningly Stupid Argument Regarding Hamass’ Hostage Videos
The Kamala Problem: Dems Hope Harris Sits Out the Midterms
GOP Plan to Stop Democrats From Blocking Trump Judicial Nominees - This Week...
Rep. Delia Ramirez: Reject Division, Hate Billionaires and Corporations Instead

Wesley Yang Scorns DEI Titanic: Corps Shuffle Chairs, Rebrand Flop as Trump Nukes Quota Fools

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on August 03, 2025
Twitchy

Wesley Yang has noticed corporations and institutions are just rearranging chairs on the DEI ship as it goes down. Instead of 'defending' the indefensible, they are just trying to change the names of things and hoping the public (or the Trump Administration) doesn't notice. 

Advertisement

It's almost like judging individuals based on their intellect and achievements is arguably the most equitable approach to determining awards, promotions, and job offers.

Recommended

The Hippies are Back and They Ain't Happy: Tens and Tens Showed Up for Rage Against the Regime Protests
Eric V.
Advertisement

Of course, there is no subpar race of people. This is why people should be judged on their accomplishments and work ethic, and not be some quota system based on skin color. 

It always ends badly.

The rest of America is happy to see DEI go.

Leftism is their religion.

This is why this nonsense has to be purged from the top down. 

Advertisement

That's a nightmare.

They also aren't very smart and very lazy.

Oh, come on ... Kamala and Sleepy Joe are some of the great thinkers of our time. Heh.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Hippies are Back and They Ain't Happy: Tens and Tens Showed Up for Rage Against the Regime Protests
Eric V.
'It's Intentional': Joe Concha Cites ABC News for Headline About Jeanine Pirro
Jacob B.
Comedy Gold: A Hilarious Video of a Father and Son Caught Playing Ding Dong Ditch is a Must Watch
Eric V.
From Al Jazeera to Reuters: Barry Malone’s Israel Obsession Sparks Media Bias Firestorm
justmindy
Can’t Be Denied: CNN’s Harry Enten Admits that Trump is the Most Influential President This Century
Warren Squire
Man Gets Ejected From Soccer Match -- In America -- for Wearing a 'Make America Great Again' Hat
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Hippies are Back and They Ain't Happy: Tens and Tens Showed Up for Rage Against the Regime Protests Eric V.
Advertisement