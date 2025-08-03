Lunatic Liberals Lose It: Smashing Watermelons and TVs in a Tantrum-Fueled Laughable Revolution

They really have lost their minds.
Liberals in Minnesota are currently smashing watermelons and TVs to help expel their “rage” against the Trump admin.— Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 2, 2025
After smashing a watermelon, one attendee screamed “REVOLUTION” stating that the experience was “cathartic” and left her shaking: pic.twitter.com/9kpKnwojZ0
Go to church https://t.co/n22kCgUzlZ— Jeff Kolb (@jpkolb) August 3, 2025
They really need Jesus.
Just when I thought progressives couldn’t get any more depraved, they discover prop comedy. https://t.co/1e5FQy94Ra— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 2, 2025
It's so embarrassing.
I never thought Gallagher was funny. https://t.co/AjyXcX543V— Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) August 2, 2025
He really wasn't and this group is even less funny.
Watermelons and TVs… is there a point? Why watermelons and TVs? Never mind. I’ve given up trying to understand these people. 🙄🤡 https://t.co/bhX4kbfZo8— PatriotGirl07041776 (@girl07041776) August 3, 2025
Don't try to understand them. It will make the sane go crazy.
Open up the insane asylums https://t.co/VOZ0o7TyRP— Phil (@philipleone) August 3, 2025
We have a mental health issue in this country. https://t.co/GX50A20owk— N2 (@NegativeNease) August 3, 2025
It's a crisis, honestly.
Instead of wasting food, Why not donate the watermelons to a homeless shelter. https://t.co/dWmvGZpMzc— Cubby (@savedsinner73) August 3, 2025
That would be smart.
So, instead of volunteering to clean up, or paint a house... they performatively waste food, and cause toxic waster spills.— Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) August 3, 2025
Got it. https://t.co/MX3spCrMAn
Don't try to understand the brains of Leftists. It's a fool's errand.
Liberalism is a mental illness. I don’t care what anyone says. This is not normal behavior for grown adults. https://t.co/Wm7xdF5BTi— Financial Guys Media Network (@finguys) August 3, 2025
It's not normal at all.
Aren't these the same people crying out about starvation while destroying food? 🤔 https://t.co/9wJgPfOQt8— Land of the FREE Home of the BRAVE (@PennNichols) August 3, 2025
Same people.
Those melons look hollow just like these libtard's brain cells. https://t.co/qtAfBAWy8Z— Christian Ongsueng (@chrisoassassin) August 3, 2025
Touche!
All that's left in the Democrat party are the mental patients. https://t.co/3TSzEHeVGN— The Suede Denim Secret Police (@SDSPOLICE) August 3, 2025
In their latest bid to appeal to young male voters, Democrats bring back Gallagher's comedy show from 1983 https://t.co/zFRp5hEpiW— Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) August 2, 2025
Or you know, channel that into something useful. Like delivering meals, helping at a kids camp (although I wouldn’t want that person anywhere near kids) etc. https://t.co/eUpZx9Sk5Y— Jan Unstad (@unstadj) August 3, 2025
That would be actual work.
Well hey they're getting exercise for once in their lives https://t.co/T9noysOnuo— FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) August 2, 2025
Silver linings.
Bringing back Presidential Fitness Test already having positive effects! https://t.co/RzWQnTTU5Z— Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) August 3, 2025
They should be grateful to Trump, after all!
A gathering of the "Fans Of Tampon Tim Fan Club" https://t.co/UzZ60xrryA— Geronimo (@Smakdaddy422) August 3, 2025
They all are desperately in need of a shower.
