Lunatic Liberals Lose It: Smashing Watermelons and TVs in a Tantrum-Fueled Laughable Revolution

They really have lost their minds.

Liberals in Minnesota are currently smashing watermelons and TVs to help expel their “rage” against the Trump admin.



After smashing a watermelon, one attendee screamed “REVOLUTION” stating that the experience was “cathartic” and left her shaking: pic.twitter.com/9kpKnwojZ0 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 2, 2025

Advertisement

Go to church https://t.co/n22kCgUzlZ — Jeff Kolb (@jpkolb) August 3, 2025

They really need Jesus.

Just when I thought progressives couldn’t get any more depraved, they discover prop comedy. https://t.co/1e5FQy94Ra — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 2, 2025

It's so embarrassing.

I never thought Gallagher was funny. https://t.co/AjyXcX543V — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) August 2, 2025

He really wasn't and this group is even less funny.

Watermelons and TVs… is there a point? Why watermelons and TVs? Never mind. I’ve given up trying to understand these people. 🙄🤡 https://t.co/bhX4kbfZo8 — PatriotGirl07041776 (@girl07041776) August 3, 2025

Don't try to understand them. It will make the sane go crazy.

Open up the insane asylums https://t.co/VOZ0o7TyRP — Phil (@philipleone) August 3, 2025

We have a mental health issue in this country. https://t.co/GX50A20owk — N2 (@NegativeNease) August 3, 2025

It's a crisis, honestly.

Instead of wasting food, Why not donate the watermelons to a homeless shelter. https://t.co/dWmvGZpMzc — Cubby (@savedsinner73) August 3, 2025

That would be smart.

So, instead of volunteering to clean up, or paint a house... they performatively waste food, and cause toxic waster spills.



Got it. https://t.co/MX3spCrMAn — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) August 3, 2025

Don't try to understand the brains of Leftists. It's a fool's errand.

Liberalism is a mental illness. I don’t care what anyone says. This is not normal behavior for grown adults. https://t.co/Wm7xdF5BTi — Financial Guys Media Network (@finguys) August 3, 2025

It's not normal at all.

Aren't these the same people crying out about starvation while destroying food? 🤔 https://t.co/9wJgPfOQt8 — Land of the FREE Home of the BRAVE (@PennNichols) August 3, 2025

Same people.

Those melons look hollow just like these libtard's brain cells. https://t.co/qtAfBAWy8Z — Christian Ongsueng (@chrisoassassin) August 3, 2025

Touche!

All that's left in the Democrat party are the mental patients. https://t.co/3TSzEHeVGN — The Suede Denim Secret Police (@SDSPOLICE) August 3, 2025

In their latest bid to appeal to young male voters, Democrats bring back Gallagher's comedy show from 1983 https://t.co/zFRp5hEpiW — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) August 2, 2025

Or you know, channel that into something useful. Like delivering meals, helping at a kids camp (although I wouldn’t want that person anywhere near kids) etc. https://t.co/eUpZx9Sk5Y — Jan Unstad (@unstadj) August 3, 2025

Advertisement

That would be actual work.

Well hey they're getting exercise for once in their lives https://t.co/T9noysOnuo — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) August 2, 2025

Silver linings.

Bringing back Presidential Fitness Test already having positive effects! https://t.co/RzWQnTTU5Z — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) August 3, 2025

They should be grateful to Trump, after all!

A gathering of the "Fans Of Tampon Tim Fan Club" https://t.co/UzZ60xrryA — Geronimo (@Smakdaddy422) August 3, 2025

They all are desperately in need of a shower.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



