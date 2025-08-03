Shapiro’s Sham Show: Pennsylvania Gov’s Cringe-Worthy Medicaid Meltdown Proves He’s the Dems Loyal Lapdog

No matter how the Democratic Party betrays him, Josh Shapiro is always willing to make a fool of himself on their behalf. Kamala didn't pick him to be her running mate and instead chose Tiny Tim 'tiptoeing through the tulips' Walz and even that wasn't embarrassing enough for Shapiro.

😂 PATHETIC: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro stages fake video to defend illegal aliens receiving Medicaid



He's currently among the frontrunners to seek the Democratic nomination in 2028. pic.twitter.com/90MCUkhn7V — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 3, 2025

Josh Shapiro crates a video explaining that government subsidies are a wealth redistribution scheme, ending with the statement that wealthier people from whom money is taken by force of law “don’t need” their money and that it should be redistributed.pic.twitter.com/jA9vTVDw1c — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 3, 2025

What a piece of work this guy is!

I work hard - for my family and myself. When you got to wealth distribution like they want, the desire and motivation to work disappears. I trained for years. I take on a lot of risk with my work. I enjoy the work and hope that I make positive impacts on people’s lives.… — jack frost (@lemurtalk) August 3, 2025

Why work hard if the government is just going to take your money and give it to people who don't even have the right to be in this country?

That's communism. That should not be happening in the USA. — Boris Goldstein (@BMGoldstein) August 3, 2025

This is exactly what the Left wants, though.

Professional liar, and he knows it, pathetic https://t.co/NtWzvk8u6W — JK (@Moon7777) August 3, 2025

Holy crap. I should’ve known everybody in the Democratic Party are actors who paint non-realistic imaginary BS to insight, fear mostly in the elderly https://t.co/WmhvKGiRR3 — RJ Rednose (@rjrednose7000) August 3, 2025

Fear mongering is their favorite tool.

Where are the Republicans countering this BS? https://t.co/2IHog6AKxW — Monica (@Moondog057) August 3, 2025

The GOP better get on it before mid-terms.

The cringiest part is he’s trying to sound exactly like Obama. It’s really creepy tbqh… — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) August 3, 2025

They're both frauds.

How can anyone support illegal aliens getting Medicaid in public? Even Dems say they aren't getting Medicaid. Read between the lines here Dems. Would Shapiro fight for aliens to get Medicaid if they weren't already getting it? The answer is NO. — MAGAgranny (@Namawto4) August 3, 2025

Of course, he supports it. Then, he'll fight for them to get citizenship and Democrats believe they'll have a whole new reliable voting bloc.

He is lying of course



Illegal immigrants get healthcare through emergency room visits and pregnancy care.



All reimbursement through Medicaid — 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝔻𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕠𝕟 (@dutchdalton992) August 3, 2025

Oh yea Gov that’s where I want my tax dollars going. Giving ILLEGAL Aliens free health care. Theres something seriously wrong with that party — CtrlAltElite🇺🇸🦅 (@docsta80) August 3, 2025

Sane Americans need to ensure they remain out of power.

He is fighting a losing cause and is faking a video! He is screwed in 2028! — Tom Young (@brui4ns1) August 3, 2025

He wants to run as the 'centrist' candidate in 2028. This shows he is just as far Left as the rest of the party.























