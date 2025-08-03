Shapiro’s Sham Show: Pennsylvania Gov’s Cringe-Worthy Medicaid Meltdown Proves He’s the Dems Loyal Lapdog

Woman Learns Hard Way: Keep Your Mouth Shut on Vacation, Unless You Want...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on August 03, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

No matter how the Democratic Party betrays him, Josh Shapiro is always willing to make a fool of himself on their behalf. Kamala didn't pick him to be her running mate and instead chose Tiny Tim 'tiptoeing through the tulips' Walz and even that wasn't embarrassing enough for Shapiro.

What a piece of work this guy is!

Why work hard if the government is just going to take your money and give it to people who don't even have the right to be in this country?

This is exactly what the Left wants, though. 

Fear mongering is their favorite tool.

The GOP better get on it before mid-terms.

They're both frauds. 

Of course, he supports it. Then, he'll fight for them to get citizenship and Democrats believe they'll have a whole new reliable voting bloc.

Sane Americans need to ensure they remain out of power. 

He wants to run as the 'centrist' candidate in 2028. This shows he is just as far Left as the rest of the party. 







Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

