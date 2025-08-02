Cheatle's Clearance Yanked: Secret Service Finally Dumps Dead Weight After Trump Fiasco

Good! President Trump was nearly killed under her watch. This is the definition of good riddance to bad rubbish.
Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle — under fire over the Pennsylvania assassination attempt against President Trump — won’t have her top-level security clearance renewed, The Post has learned.
The Secret Service decided not to extend Chealte’s clearance after opposition from Republicans in Congress, namely Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).
“Director [Sean] Curran has been modernizing the intelligence apparatus within the agency,” a spokesperson told The Post. “During that process, he has determined that not all former directors will have their clearances renewed.”
The decision to end Cheatle’s security clearance came after RealClearPolitics inquired about Johnson’s opposition to renewal, claimed the outlet, which was the first to report the change.
Johnson, who helms the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, had probed the Secret Service’s failures leading up to the Trump assassination attempt in Butler, Pa.
He had been fiercely critical of Cheatle, who led the agency from 2022 to 2024, before resigning about 10 days after a bullet grazed the president’s right ear during a rally in July of last year.
“The U.S. Secret Service sponsors security clearances for all the former directors for their knowledge of operational and national security matters,” a Secret Service spokesperson explained.
“The purpose for this was so the agency could maintain formal and protected communication, including potentially sensitive and classified matters with former officials.”
Trump later tapped Curran, who previously led his detail, to helm the agency.
There still isn't enough information about how the Pennsylvania shooting was allowed to happen.
