Rep. McBride Nails How Dems' Hate Voters, But Still Thinks He's a Lady

Rep. McBride mistakenly thinks he's a woman, but at least he does understand the Democrats don't know how to treat voters.This proves he has occasional moments of lucidity.

Freshman Dem admits ‘voters feel like Democrats have sort of been a–holes to them’ https://t.co/NfkayEbrjc pic.twitter.com/Fybq6u4qvT — New York Post (@nypost) August 2, 2025

Voters think Democrats are “a–holes,” prominent freshman Rep. Sarah McBride said, blaming that perception for her party’s electoral setbacks. “I think voters feel like Democrats have sort of been a–holes to them,” McBride (D-Del.) told Politico’s “The Conversation” in an interview set to drop Sunday. Democrats, whose party symbol is a donkey, aka a jacka–, have been deep in soul-searching about how they were trounced across the board in the November election. McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress, argued voters want “respect,” and Democrats don’t give it. “I do think that a voter asks two questions when they’re considering who to vote for. The first question is: Does this candidate, does this party like me? And by extension, do they respect me?” the Delaware Democrat told host Dasha Burns.

Democrats have no respect for the everyday, hard working American. None at all.

“If you can’t answer that first question to a voter’s satisfaction, they won’t even get to the second question, which is: What does this party think? What does this candidate think? And I think we lost that first question.” Other prominent Dems have raised similar concerns their party has become too elitist and engaged in excessive culture war battles which have repelled the working class.

Dems are the party of the elites now and their jackass mascot is a perfect representation of their party today.

"Freshman Dem"



You mean a man pretending to be a woman?



He is the last person anyone should listen to about the state of the Democratic Party. — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) August 2, 2025

He is right in this case. About everything else? Massively deluded.

He's not wrong — Travis dunn (@Travisdunna) August 2, 2025

Who cares what he thinks? 🤷‍♂️ — John McGrath (@jmcgrathgolf) August 2, 2025

Even a broken clock is right twice a day.

He’s an expert on a-holes. — Brandon©️Tweets (@brandontweeting) August 2, 2025

Yikes!

@DNC Bahahahaha 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



What voters??? Democrats choose their candidates. Voters not needed. pic.twitter.com/yHgtdidFbe — Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) August 2, 2025

Just another example of a time when the Democrats didn't care what the voters wanted.

That guy has a good point. — RedPilledExLiberal (@RedPilled1788) August 2, 2025

Dude says what?? — JustBully (@JustBully114729) August 2, 2025

That guy is right — Dr. John Blacksher 🏴‍☠️ (@MobTown1987) August 2, 2025

The jokes write themselves.

First step to fixing a problem is admitting it. Now do something about it. — DevRitual (@quicktechk) August 2, 2025

Democrats are frauds. He's a man. — AvoidableMadness (@SLusinskis) August 2, 2025

I wish that man would not get re-elected. He should be ashamed of himself for parading around with woman-face. Disgusting. — gb_guys_mom (@gb_guys_mom) August 2, 2025

He should be ashamed to be a Democrat. They all should.