Rep. McBride Nails How Dems' Hate Voters, But Still Thinks He's a Lady

justmindy
justmindy | 4:15 PM on August 02, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Rep. McBride mistakenly thinks he's a woman, but at least he does understand the Democrats don't know how to treat voters.This proves he has occasional moments of lucidity. 

Voters think Democrats are “a–holes,” prominent freshman Rep. Sarah McBride said, blaming that perception for her party’s electoral setbacks.

“I think voters feel like Democrats have sort of been a–holes to them,” McBride (D-Del.) told Politico’s “The Conversation” in an interview set to drop Sunday.

Democrats, whose party symbol is a donkey, aka a jacka–, have been deep in soul-searching about how they were trounced across the board in the November election. McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress, argued voters want “respect,” and Democrats don’t give it. “I do think that a voter asks two questions when they’re considering who to vote for. The first question is: Does this candidate, does this party like me? And by extension, do they respect me?” the Delaware Democrat told host Dasha Burns. 

Democrats have no respect for the everyday, hard working American. None at all. 

“If you can’t answer that first question to a voter’s satisfaction, they won’t even get to the second question, which is: What does this party think? What does this candidate think? And I think we lost that first question.”

Other prominent Dems have raised similar concerns their party has become too elitist and engaged in excessive culture war battles which have repelled the working class.

Dems are the party of the elites now and their jackass mascot is a perfect representation of their party today. 

He is right in this case. About everything else? Massively deluded.

Even a broken clock is right twice a day. 

Yikes!

Just another example of a time when the Democrats didn't care what the voters wanted. 

The jokes write themselves. 

He should be ashamed to be a Democrat. They all should.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY TRANSGENDER VOTER ID

