Buttigieg's Billion-Dollar EV Charger Blunder: Barely Any Plugs and Lots of Wasted Dollars

If there is one thing Democrats do well, it is waste money. This latest example is a jaw dropper.
BREAKING: Less than 400 EV charging ports were built by Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg under their $7.5 billion U.S. infrastructure boondoggle.— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 22, 2025
Just 384 charging ports have been built so far.
That’s $19.5 million per port. https://t.co/z1Lvj7hRbP pic.twitter.com/IiQ4chOshj
Buttigieg was too busy being on maternity leave to notice.
Government asks for three bids and takes the highest one and then pays the invoice thirty times. https://t.co/ZiGceZSyEk— Jef (@JefHall6) July 22, 2025
Nice work if you can get it. What a racket!
Don't worry, I'm sure the consultants, CEOs, and everyone else got very well paid off the government dime in this totally efficient process! https://t.co/sXAGuqnD7e— Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) July 22, 2025
Probably friends of the Biden family.
The EV scam in the US was out of control under Biden and his left wing Democrats.... https://t.co/3brsgwo5my— Adrian (@adriansopinion) July 22, 2025
The 'Green New Deal' was really about Leftists and their friends raking in 'green' as in dollar bills. It was a great deal for them.
For everyone who believes the govt can fix things. https://t.co/zGdhIn5HXM— Terri Zorn (@terri_zorn) July 22, 2025
When the government says they are 'here to help', normal citizens should be terrified.
Seems like a good return by California government standards. https://t.co/sr21nRxH9Z— Real_Dave_La_Torre 🍿 (@David_LaTorre) July 22, 2025
Recommended
True. By California standards, that is a bargain.
To be fair, you can’t expect them to build more while also skimming millions off the top for themselves and their friends.— JT (@jason_ky23) July 22, 2025
Tesla would have built tens of thousands of superchargers for that.— Banana In The Tailpipe (@TailpipeBanana) July 22, 2025
Leave it to Elon.
Kind of like 42B spent on 0 broadband connections. Where did the money go?— HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) July 22, 2025
It bought someone a lake house, likely!
Where did the money go? pic.twitter.com/Pt95THeUAY— BD (@BrianDeryck) July 22, 2025
It just poof .. disappeared!
Only a Democrat could mismanage this so badly.— Stamp The Vote (@StampTheVote) July 22, 2025
Of course. Don't you know it cost $7b just to have the commission decided where those 384 charing ports were most needed.— Jeff (@magedrake) July 22, 2025
Never mind that the commission was made up of 10 of Joe's best friends and family
That may or may not be hyperbole.
This should be a crime— Lumbricus Terrestris (@Wormwarone) July 22, 2025
Green. New. Scam.— Judy the Archivist (@BtrClngrUBetcha) July 22, 2025
Buttigieg considers that a success just like his scraggly beard.— Bob Bruney (@BobBruney) July 22, 2025
Just nickname him 'Patches'.
The funny part is Democrats think Pothole Pete Buttigieg has a snowballs chance at being president.— GenX Shitposter (@GenxShitpost) July 22, 2025
Taxpayers money wasted & stolen why career politicians are filthy rich. Wonder where our money went 🤔. The leftist sheep freaking about DOGE goes to show you the depths of their cult; mad that they’re exposing waste, fraud & abuse of their own money! pic.twitter.com/wx7SZ1u0AZ— AC (@Strongarm55LBC) July 22, 2025
Maybe that's why they hated DOGE so much. They were afraid of being exposed.
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member