Buttigieg's Billion-Dollar EV Charger Blunder: Barely Any Plugs and Lots of Wasted Dollars

justmindy
justmindy | 7:10 PM on July 22, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

If there is one thing Democrats do well, it is waste money. This latest example is a jaw dropper. 

Buttigieg was too busy being on maternity leave to notice. 

Nice work if you can get it. What a racket!

Probably friends of the Biden family. 

The 'Green New Deal' was really about Leftists and their friends raking in 'green' as in dollar bills. It was a great deal for them.

When the government says they are 'here to help', normal citizens should be terrified. 

Grateful Calvin
True. By California standards, that is a bargain. 

Leave it to Elon.

It bought someone a lake house, likely!

It just poof .. disappeared!

That may or may not be hyperbole. 

Just nickname him 'Patches'. 

Maybe that's why they hated DOGE so much. They were afraid of being exposed. 

