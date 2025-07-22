Buttigieg's Billion-Dollar EV Charger Blunder: Barely Any Plugs and Lots of Wasted Dollars

If there is one thing Democrats do well, it is waste money. This latest example is a jaw dropper.

BREAKING: Less than 400 EV charging ports were built by Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg under their $7.5 billion U.S. infrastructure boondoggle.



Just 384 charging ports have been built so far.



That’s $19.5 million per port. https://t.co/z1Lvj7hRbP pic.twitter.com/IiQ4chOshj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 22, 2025

Advertisement

Buttigieg was too busy being on maternity leave to notice.

Government asks for three bids and takes the highest one and then pays the invoice thirty times. https://t.co/ZiGceZSyEk — Jef (@JefHall6) July 22, 2025

Nice work if you can get it. What a racket!

Don't worry, I'm sure the consultants, CEOs, and everyone else got very well paid off the government dime in this totally efficient process! https://t.co/sXAGuqnD7e — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) July 22, 2025

Probably friends of the Biden family.

The EV scam in the US was out of control under Biden and his left wing Democrats.... https://t.co/3brsgwo5my — Adrian (@adriansopinion) July 22, 2025

The 'Green New Deal' was really about Leftists and their friends raking in 'green' as in dollar bills. It was a great deal for them.

For everyone who believes the govt can fix things. https://t.co/zGdhIn5HXM — Terri Zorn (@terri_zorn) July 22, 2025

When the government says they are 'here to help', normal citizens should be terrified.

Seems like a good return by California government standards. https://t.co/sr21nRxH9Z — Real_Dave_La_Torre 🍿 (@David_LaTorre) July 22, 2025

True. By California standards, that is a bargain.

To be fair, you can’t expect them to build more while also skimming millions off the top for themselves and their friends. — JT (@jason_ky23) July 22, 2025

Tesla would have built tens of thousands of superchargers for that. — Banana In The Tailpipe (@TailpipeBanana) July 22, 2025

Leave it to Elon.

Kind of like 42B spent on 0 broadband connections. Where did the money go? — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) July 22, 2025

It bought someone a lake house, likely!

Where did the money go? pic.twitter.com/Pt95THeUAY — BD (@BrianDeryck) July 22, 2025

It just poof .. disappeared!

Only a Democrat could mismanage this so badly. — Stamp The Vote (@StampTheVote) July 22, 2025

Of course. Don't you know it cost $7b just to have the commission decided where those 384 charing ports were most needed.



Never mind that the commission was made up of 10 of Joe's best friends and family — Jeff (@magedrake) July 22, 2025

That may or may not be hyperbole.

This should be a crime — Lumbricus Terrestris (@Wormwarone) July 22, 2025

Green. New. Scam. — Judy the Archivist (@BtrClngrUBetcha) July 22, 2025

Advertisement

Buttigieg considers that a success just like his scraggly beard. — Bob Bruney (@BobBruney) July 22, 2025

Just nickname him 'Patches'.

The funny part is Democrats think Pothole Pete Buttigieg has a snowballs chance at being president. — GenX Shitposter (@GenxShitpost) July 22, 2025

Taxpayers money wasted & stolen why career politicians are filthy rich. Wonder where our money went 🤔. The leftist sheep freaking about DOGE goes to show you the depths of their cult; mad that they’re exposing waste, fraud & abuse of their own money! pic.twitter.com/wx7SZ1u0AZ — AC (@Strongarm55LBC) July 22, 2025

Maybe that's why they hated DOGE so much. They were afraid of being exposed.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.