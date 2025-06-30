Zohran Mamdani's Charade: Mom and Dad's Ivy League Free Ride Fuels His Anti-West Whining

J.K. Rowling Harasser Was Just Sentenced to 30 YEARS In Prison for Horrific...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:10 PM on June 30, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The Mainstream Media is doing its very best to make the general public believe Mamdani is just a immigrant story to be celebrated and not a commie in sheep's clothing. 

Basically, his parents taught him to hate the West and capitalism, but those are the very things that allowed them to flourish. 

Now, they are just hotbeds of Communism.

Apparently, he is looking for people to hate.

They see themselves at the wealthy elite and the rest of the world in need of their guidance and wisdom. Also, those people should do all the work. 

He's going to do his very best to be a leader of one of the largest cities in America. 

Very bizarre political ideas.

The Left worships these kinds of stories.

No good deed goes unpunished.

Ready to pull up the ladder behind him. 

