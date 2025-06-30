Zohran Mamdani's Charade: Mom and Dad's Ivy League Free Ride Fuels His Anti-West Whining

The Mainstream Media is doing its very best to make the general public believe Mamdani is just a immigrant story to be celebrated and not a commie in sheep's clothing.

Despite the fact that they were not born or raised in America, Zohran Mamdani's mother was welcomed as a student at Harvard and his father is a professor at Columbia, two of the most elite American institutions. His father originally came to the U.S. as a sponsored college… pic.twitter.com/LrNLkdzggJ — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) June 30, 2025

Basically, his parents taught him to hate the West and capitalism, but those are the very things that allowed them to flourish.

Now, they are just hotbeds of Communism.

Hates Jews, but somehow ends up in the biggest Jewish cities in the world. Seems like a pattern. https://t.co/Mu81NMTUR1 — @bkfuturist (@BKFuturist) June 30, 2025

Apparently, he is looking for people to hate.

"At every stage, Mamdani's family, for multiple generations, benefitted enormously from the generosity and openness of the West."



And from colonialism specifically. https://t.co/vGKxRGYgtv — Steve Soukup (@ThePolForum) June 30, 2025

Communism is the goal of the elite class. It is what the establishment wants. It's what the universities produce in individuals. https://t.co/Ie4XXBJxJD — PunkKia (@AinSophAur1313) June 30, 2025

They see themselves at the wealthy elite and the rest of the world in need of their guidance and wisdom. Also, those people should do all the work.

Even worse than I thought.@ZohranKMamdani this is exactly how I feel about you. You spit on MY country and seek to change it. You will NOT. https://t.co/kB3Bqg8G8C — Formerdoll 🇺🇸❤ (@momofhorses) June 30, 2025

He's going to do his very best to be a leader of one of the largest cities in America.

Hard to understand what makes these people tick. https://t.co/SVFPdXrwR9 — RedPillMamma (@redpillmamma) June 30, 2025

Very bizarre political ideas.

Same old, same old story https://t.co/Ph49cBsI5Y — Sam Plesky (@ScepticSam) June 30, 2025

Honestly, this is the fastest way to prominence in America for third world midwit immigrants. Self-loathing cultural pmc libs drool over the revanchist socialism this family is preaching. https://t.co/2fyv5VuIEG — 9th Prince of Alcamo, Duke of Perth (@CohenM_deNunzio) June 30, 2025

The Left worships these kinds of stories.

Zohran’s family being colonizers of an African nation is hilarious https://t.co/YMdPpm0rvG — Magills (@magills_) June 30, 2025

It’s good to know the backgrounds of those in the spotlight and how it supports and contradicts their message. 👇🏼 https://t.co/58uyuNuLP6 — Dale Fincher (@ChartingLiberty) June 30, 2025

The rewards for American generosity, hospitality, and tolerance appears to be betrayal and ethnic resentment from those we welcomed in. https://t.co/W5PycpQSUu — Chandler Haynes (@ChandlerHaynes6) June 30, 2025

No good deed goes unpunished.

And he claims oppression https://t.co/1XUjp1a4GU — Debs (@MsInscrutable) June 30, 2025

Yet he wants to tear down the very system that he benefited from. Idiot!!! https://t.co/Vireqmbf3w — Teresa (@fig8wife) June 30, 2025

Ready to pull up the ladder behind him.