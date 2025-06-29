Portland's Fearless Voice: One Woman's Stand Against Antifa's Nighttime Terror

It appears the residents of Portland (the ones who aren't criminals, who need to sleep at night and pay the taxes) are pretty sick of Antifa. Who could blame them?

A Portland resident confronts Antifa for blaring music past midnight at the ongoing ICE facility occupation:



"I'm coming back every night and I'm breaking your sh-t. We the people need sleep. You're worse than ICE, terrorizing us every night. Go f-ck yourself." pic.twitter.com/gpDBdPYiuP — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) June 29, 2025

This marks Day 21 (last night) of the occupation. I put a records request in with @PortlandPolice to find out how many noise/disturbance complaints have been made since the occupation began. — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) June 29, 2025

Immediately after the resident complained, Antifa increased their noise disturbance.



The group has created a makeshift LRAD system, blasting it at the ICE office around 1 am. Federal police responded so a vehicle could exit.



Note: none of this noise is coming from ICE/DHS. pic.twitter.com/O03uagtIi2 — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) June 29, 2025

That is an important footnote. This isn't ICE/DHS making the noise and disturbing the neighbors. It is Antifa.

The post-partisan Utopia where Republicans don’t exist: https://t.co/ODLPgl2Y4h — Stars and Stripes (@StarznStrypz) June 29, 2025

Isn't everything grand?

She's brilliant.

Woke white liberals are the actual modern day white supremacists. https://t.co/w2QMzExgy4 — Richard (@Richarddd) June 29, 2025

Not all heroes wear capes. https://t.co/ppYnQ3fwMk — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) June 29, 2025

She is the hero America needs.

I like her. It is pathetic that there are no police removing these selfish, juvenile cosplayers in Portland. They have been allowed to destroy what was a beautiful city https://t.co/NZdtIiifOw — A. Klarke Heinecke (@a_klarke) June 29, 2025

She’s damn brave. Most Portlanders have been too scared to tell Antifa to stop terrorizing civilians. Antifa wear all black and hide their faces to intimidate the public, in addition to trying to escape being identified when committing organized crimes. https://t.co/uGMwFEkOkV — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 29, 2025

She has clearly had enough.

Back in 2020, Portland Antifa caused chaos and mayhem under the Black Lives Matter umbrella. They claimed to be allies.

Today, these same White idiots are mocking and berating a Black neighbor who’s sick and tired of violent clashes in front of her apartment. So much for BLM. https://t.co/a8dlQIxbnh — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) June 29, 2025

They only care about their current cause. They don't care about actual people.

Ever notice...the left's sing-songy chants sound remarkably like grade school antics?? https://t.co/XkusXcRBMo — Xavie1997 (@xavie1997) June 29, 2025

It's because no one liked them in school and it shows.

Oh this was glorious. I love this lady 🤣 https://t.co/ZiQrLMhZq6 — pnw working mom (@PNW_working_mom) June 29, 2025

She deserves a medal.

Antifa is a terrorist group, rude, disrespectful, lowlife scum of society. https://t.co/RbDaEx38Q9 — Leena (@Leena15180) June 30, 2025

The dregs of society.