In America, We Say 'ERBS'! X Has Some Language Fun With Our Favorite...
WaPo: US Intelligence Unconvinced Iran Had Resolved to Build a Bomb
Grave Error? Democrat Gerry Connolly Endorses Candidate to Fill the House Seat Vacated...
VIP
Kat Cammack's Ectopic Pregnancy Weaponized by Leftist Fearmongering
AP: Palestinian Witnesses Say IDF Fired Into Crowd of Gazans in Line for...
Democrats Vote Against Resolution Condemning Los Angeles Riots
Texas Teen Karmelo Anthony Indicted for First Degree Murder in High School Stabbing...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Lies Again About 'Deported' 4-Year-Old to Slam VP JD Vance
VIP
CBS Has the SADZ Because Trump's Big Beautiful Bill Is Undoing Some USPS...
Sen. Patty Murray Gets Spanked by Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Annnd Now, We're DEAD: No, Your Eyes Do NOT Deceive You, Eric Swalwell's...
Joe Rogan Exposes Bernie Sanders’ Fake Rage Over Musk’s Donations by Pointing Out...
WHOA! Calm DOWN, Chuckles! Chuck Schumer LOSES It Over Trump During Presser, BANGS...
PFFT: Jasmine Crockett Keeps It EFF'n Classy Claiming SHE Decides If We Bomb...

Clueless and Possibly Complicit LA Mayor Bass Nods Along to Deranged Kidnapping Cosplay

justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on June 24, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The very bad mayor of LA had a very strange conversation with a local business owner. Both were mad about ICE doing its job and arresting people in America illegally. 

Advertisement

Actually, he can't do that Mayor Bass and if he takes her advice and does that, he'll be arrested. Yikes!

They know their voters are dumb enough to believe them. 

She likes the power too much. 

Recommended

In America, We Say 'ERBS'! X Has Some Language Fun With Our Favorite British TERF, J.K. Rowling
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It sounds like kidnapping and impersonating a law enforcement officer and both of those are indeed, crimes. 

Literally nodding along like a bobble head. 

She's equally as dumb as Mayor. 

LA marches to the beat of its own drum, but one would imagine it is still a crime to pretend to be a cop there. 

Advertisement

They should be held accountable for lying to the public. 

Tags:

CRIME ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

In America, We Say 'ERBS'! X Has Some Language Fun With Our Favorite British TERF, J.K. Rowling
Grateful Calvin
Sen. Patty Murray Gets Spanked by Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Brett T.
THIS Is NOT a DRILL! Scott Jennings Just Dropped THE New Meme of the Year and It's Truly GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Grave Error? Democrat Gerry Connolly Endorses Candidate to Fill the House Seat Vacated by His Death
Warren Squire
WaPo: US Intelligence Unconvinced Iran Had Resolved to Build a Bomb
Brett T.
Texas Teen Karmelo Anthony Indicted for First Degree Murder in High School Stabbing Shocker
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

In America, We Say 'ERBS'! X Has Some Language Fun With Our Favorite British TERF, J.K. Rowling Grateful Calvin
Advertisement