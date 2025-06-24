Clueless and Possibly Complicit LA Mayor Bass Nods Along to Deranged Kidnapping Cosplay

The very bad mayor of LA had a very strange conversation with a local business owner. Both were mad about ICE doing its job and arresting people in America illegally.

Los Angeles business owner: And now I can be dressed like a cop and just go kidnap people



Karen Bass: That’s right pic.twitter.com/55owhKU3Oq — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 24, 2025

Actually, he can't do that Mayor Bass and if he takes her advice and does that, he'll be arrested. Yikes!

Karen Bass @MayorOfLA has no clue what she's doing or saying - and that's been the case for decades! https://t.co/vc1Xg77SnU — KarenBassProgressReport (@KBassProgReport) June 24, 2025

Democrats have no issue just blatantly lying to people. https://t.co/t2vCE1oSyI — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) June 24, 2025

They know their voters are dumb enough to believe them.

Karen Bass is a Communist subversive, she wants people scared... https://t.co/iv1aORWxqI — Erin Brophy - don't forget to laugh.. (@ERINBROPHY18) June 24, 2025

Karen Bass needs to resign yesterday. https://t.co/tFSsiu8Xf7 — Rodger 🍜 (@catholiclawyer) June 24, 2025

She likes the power too much.

Karen Ass: 'Well yes, look at me, I dress like a MAYOR and destroyed an entire city.' https://t.co/i7Iqm7jyGo — Asa (@Asa07914993) June 24, 2025

It sounds like kidnapping and impersonating a law enforcement officer and both of those are indeed, crimes.

Hey stupid basshat. Remember impersonating a cop is illegal and you just told the guy he can do it. Way to go LA https://t.co/io1Lh0ONyc — InjusticeinKY (@InjusticeinKY) June 24, 2025

Literally nodding along like a bobble head.

She was too stupid for congress so they made her the Mayor of L. A. https://t.co/xtzjTBw92J — cc714 (@charlesclang) June 24, 2025

She's equally as dumb as Mayor.

...@MayorOfLA That's not right!! And you shoulda said so ...Not "that's right" That's wrong!! You cannot dress up like a cop and you cannot kidnap people 🙃🤡 https://t.co/xubXQxbn2a — TheMrs. (@mrs4586) June 24, 2025

This is a desperate communist protecting her office. https://t.co/lhT1Zw5Pfn — Patrick Carroll (@SocialNerdity) June 24, 2025

Is that not a crime in LA? https://t.co/IKGoUnlZLQ — jonesness (@RealJonesness) June 24, 2025

LA marches to the beat of its own drum, but one would imagine it is still a crime to pretend to be a cop there.

WTF is wrong with these people? What will it take to dismantle the Deep State of California? https://t.co/ZquafdxheQ — MortonSaltGirl (@MortonSaltGirl2) June 24, 2025

Umm that would be illegal. What ICE is doing is legal and a mandate from American Citizens. https://t.co/6m8ftON2oM — Kate (@TheeKate4) June 24, 2025

Basically, @MayorOfLA is proving she’s the one scaring every illegal into hiding. https://t.co/1Kjv2AVu27 — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) June 24, 2025

Why aren’t the politicians in Ca lying to people arrested? This is dangerous. They want an innocent person or fed agents hurt. People believe them. https://t.co/TaYRdEA9rP — Jo🕊️ (@JoJoGenX) June 24, 2025

They should be held accountable for lying to the public.