Nancy Pelosi: The She-Wolf of Wall Street Strikes Again with Millions in Market Gains

Along with being a political mastermind, apparently Nancy Pelosi is a savant a the stock market. She's truly a sight to behold. To be her old age and still such a master of the markets proves you can indeed teach an old dog new tricks.

🚨 BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi quietly increased her wealth by millions last year… again.



In 2024, her stock portfolio didn’t just do well — it outperformed every major hedge fund in the country.

Let that sink in.



📈 Over 50% gains in a single year.

While Americans were crushed by… pic.twitter.com/uJ9grLk0Ay — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) June 21, 2025

An exclusive on NY POSTcast: She might be the She-Wolf of Wall Street. Rep. Nancy Pelosi raked in between $7.8 and $42.5 million in 2024. Subscribe here: pic.twitter.com/m9DARQ4wRz — New York Post (@nypost) June 23, 2025

And Nancy Pelosi will never be arrested. The government allows corruption because they themselves are corrupt. — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) June 23, 2025

She might be the She-Wolf of Wall Street. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California) raked in between $7.8 and $42.5 million in 2024 — meaning her estimated net worth with venture capitalist hubby Paul Pelosi could now top out at $413 million, new financial disclosures showed. The staggering sum is an eye-popping jump from 2023, when financial disclosures showed the couple’s net worth topping out at a possible $370 million.

There's a reason she doesn't want to quit politics.

She uses her insider trading to become wealthy. It's the only reason she hasn't retired. Time to investigate her and those around her!! — Love Golden Retrievers (@Goldenmom1007) June 23, 2025

I would love to see how she did this… — Buck shoutem (@BShoutemnj) June 23, 2025

Wouldn't most Americans?

Why’d I think this was Gretchen Whitmer https://t.co/r8xoY2gumK pic.twitter.com/YXnlsisSkf — James David Dickson (@downi75) June 22, 2025

They are both wicked ladies.

Pelosi, like most politicians of her ilk, is literally above the law. https://t.co/LMPu19XPdP — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) June 22, 2025

She wolf and criminal https://t.co/QYQH4UQ3Y8 — (((tannngl))) Pennsylvania is lost (@tannngl) June 22, 2025

She's may be among the most distasteful but she's not alone, and it's not only Dems. What's the message if Congress won't take individual stock trading off the table for themselves? https://t.co/AO02BkH0cV — Tommy I (@empathyhijack) June 22, 2025

There should absolutely be a reckoning for any person in Congress taking advantage of their position to manipulate the market.

In 2011, 60 Minutes exposed Pelosi’s impressive wealth and her insider trading. She doesn’t care what anyone thinks about it. She couldn’t care less, she’s untouchable. — Pancake Batter (@cmsdfwnbjv) June 22, 2025

She clearly has no qualms about her activities.

Trump is quite vindictive, so if there's a story here other than being married to a smart venture capitalist, he'll probably find it with his SEC. — The Education of O (@Ed_of_O) June 22, 2025

Let's hope so.

Hey, some people are just lucky year after year after year. It’s probably just an insane coincidence. Why do you have to be such a conspiracy theorist?!? — Xeet at Joe’s (@defjoepass) June 22, 2025

Just call her Midas.