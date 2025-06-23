Nancy Pelosi: The She-Wolf of Wall Street Strikes Again with Millions in Market Gains

Hypocrisy in the Wake of the Attacks on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities
justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on June 23, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File

Along with being a political mastermind, apparently Nancy Pelosi is a savant a the stock market. She's truly a sight to behold. To be her old age and still such a master of the markets proves you can indeed teach an old dog new tricks.

She might be the She-Wolf of Wall Street.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California) raked in between $7.8 and $42.5 million in 2024 — meaning her estimated net worth with venture capitalist hubby Paul Pelosi could now top out at $413 million, new financial disclosures showed.

The staggering sum is an eye-popping jump from 2023, when financial disclosures showed the couple’s net worth topping out at a possible $370 million. 

There's a reason she doesn't want to quit politics. 

Wouldn't most Americans? 

They are both wicked ladies. 

There should absolutely be a reckoning for any person in Congress taking advantage of their position to manipulate the market. 

She clearly has no qualms about her activities. 

Let's hope so.

Just call her Midas. 

