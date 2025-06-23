Hypocrisy in the Wake of the Attacks on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities
Nebraska Meatpacker Stunned: Americans Will Work 'Undesirable' Jobs If You Pay Them Like Humans

justmindy | 3:30 PM on June 23, 2025
Courtesy of GOOD Meat

One Nebraska meatpacker is finding out Americans are actually willing to do the jobs left behind by illegals if they are actually treated like valuable employees. What a concept!

Angela Jones feels fortunate to have landed a job at the new meatpacking plant in this stagnant prairie town she’s long called home. She earns $24.50 an hour—far more than she made as a convenience-store clerk, custodian or construction flagger—and has health insurance for the first time in over 20 years. 

But she’s also felt stress learning her quality-control duties, such as scrutinizing meat cuts moving down the line and ensuring workers properly sanitize their tools. Days before the May opening, she confided her concerns to the human resources and safety manager, who tried to buck her up with a pep talk.

“I just don’t want to disappoint the company,” Jones, 58, said from under her yellow hard hat. “Or myself.”

A similar mix of optimism and nervousness grips North Platte as the roughly $400 million Sustainable Beef operation roars to life

For decades, this old railroad hub was stuck. Some employers departed, Union Pacific cut rail-yard positions and young people fled. Now, officials are pinning their hopes on a slaughterhouse, which promises an economic jolt but represents a risky bet and a crucial question: Will Americans work there?

“We needed to do something to stay relevant,” said Pete Volz, a city council member. “Sustainable Beef was the catalyst.”

Opportunity and hope have ebbed away in parts of rural America, including North Platte, as farming has declined and economic dynamism has concentrated in urban centers. 

Americans literally just wanted to be treated fairly. 

Now they have to.

It's almost like this is what conservatives have been saying.

Companies should consider innovative ideas like this. Little things make a big difference.

As usual, they are wrong. 

