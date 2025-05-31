Dave Weigel Denies Democrats’ 2028 Doom: Mask Zealots and Ethnic Cleansing Hysteria

AJ Delgado is a former Trump staffer who now hates Trump. Her loathing is likely a result of her own personal issues with Jason Miller, but I digress. Occasionally, she makes a decent point and today was one of those days.

Dems will lose again in 2028. Imagine saying that immigration-enforcement (i.e., enforcing our laws) is "ethnic cleansing." You can't fix this level of thinking. The Dem brand is done. https://t.co/HV1ohYq6rC — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) May 31, 2025

AJ is exactly right, of course. The Democrats have gone off the deep end and they have no chance unless they wake up and stop centering the weirdest people in their party. Unfortunately for them, they don't see those people as particularly strange. They find them quite normal.

He's a random guy with 300 followers. Why are you treating him as emblematic of Democrats as a whole? — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 31, 2025

Immediately, the defenders of the Democrats jumped into action insisting this one person wasn't representative of the people of the party as a whole.

We really need to separate “the most annoying guy in your replies” from “the Democrats.”



I don’t expect the 2028 nominee to accuse ICE of ethnic cleansing, say it’s eugenics not to wear an N95, etc. https://t.co/iYbEboDzm7 — David Weigel (@daveweigel) May 31, 2025

One of those was 'journalist' Dave Weigel. He has a long history of working hard on behalf of Democrats and today was no exception.

Touche.

I mean I sure hope the 2028 nominee can actually name what’s happening and not shy away from the truth if we want any sort of shot at winning https://t.co/d3jGSAf5un — sagiterrorist (@wetmintsalad) May 31, 2025

Craziest lib post: if you wear anything other than an N95 mask outside you are committing genocide.



Current generic republican candidate: We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children. Slaughter the invaders! HH https://t.co/CBMACkEGMX — Drunk ol’ Mr. Hegseth (@TheKyleHighCity) May 31, 2025

: (arguably ICE is ethnic cleaning though) https://t.co/LWUmGEY6o1 — saintjudejones (@saintjudejones) May 31, 2025

Dave is sure the guy sending people to concentration camps bc they have soccer tattoos is not and will not be ethnic cleansing.



He also assumes there will be a 2028 election.



But he’s sure someone ELSE is the most annoying guy in your mentions!! 🤪 https://t.co/mT46fG8Jks — emptywheel (check) (@emptywheel) May 31, 2025

Of course, immediately, wacky Democrats had to reply to Dave to show him he was wrong. It is not just a few weirdos in the fringe of the party who believe this. It's most of the people in the Democratic Party because they have all lost their minds. Honestly, the journalists trying to protect them believe the same. They just know it doesn't sound good to say it out loud, so they want people just to be quiet.

Two problems with this.



1. Every Dem has been tail-wagged by the nuttiest parts of their coalition.



2. Blaming every Republican for the nuttiest GOPer around is media SOP.



Good for the goose :: good for the gander. Especially when the gander wants to abolish ICE. https://t.co/6SsOmCb4Er — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) May 31, 2025

Like it or not, the Democratic Party is being run by the silliest among them and there is no hiding that fact.