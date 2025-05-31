Dave Weigel Denies Democrats’ 2028 Doom: Mask Zealots and Ethnic Cleansing Hysteria

Where's the Meat, Potato? Brian Stelter Demands Elon Musk Respond to Anonymous Sources
justmindy
justmindy | 2:40 PM on May 31, 2025
Townhall Media

AJ Delgado is a former Trump staffer who now hates Trump. Her loathing is likely a result of her own personal issues with Jason Miller, but I digress. Occasionally, she makes a decent point and today was one of those days. 

AJ is exactly right, of course. The Democrats have gone off the deep end and they have no chance unless they wake up and stop centering the weirdest people in their party. Unfortunately for them, they don't see those people as particularly strange. They find them quite normal. 

Immediately, the defenders of the Democrats jumped into action insisting this one person wasn't representative of the people of the party as a whole. 

One of those was 'journalist' Dave Weigel. He has a long history of working hard on behalf of Democrats and today was no exception. 

Touche.

Of course, immediately, wacky Democrats had to reply to Dave to show him he was wrong. It is not just a few weirdos in the fringe of the party who believe this. It's most of the people in the Democratic Party because they have all lost their minds. Honestly, the journalists trying to protect them believe the same. They just know it doesn't sound good to say it out loud, so they want people just to be quiet. 

Like it or not, the Democratic Party is being run by the silliest among them and there is no hiding that fact. 

