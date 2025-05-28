James Comey Plays Victim Over How Trump Has 'Aimed' at Him While CNN's...
Real Socialism Hasn't Been Tried: Majority of Young Americans View Socialism 'Favorably'
PAGING BRIAN STELTER! Scott Jennings Posts Update Proving Our Favorite Tater Was Wrong...
A Truth Universally Acknowledged: Leftism Ruins Everything It Touches and It's Coming for...
Lara Trump Says Jake Tapper Did Call About His Kinda-Sorta Apology But 'the...
THEY ALL KNEW, GLOBALLY: X User Shares Excerpts From 'Original Sin' In DAMNING...
VIP
The Chrisley Family Have Suffered Enough and President Trump Made the Right Call
New Rasmussen Poll on Trump's Approval Will Ruin the Dems' Day (Along With...
What It's Like to Date a HORSE?! X Users React to WEIRD Zoophile...
David Hogg Drops a Bombshell: Jill Biden’s Aide Secretly Ran White House, Per...
HE DIDN'T KNOW: Energy Advocacy Group Says There's NO EVIDENCE Biden Knew of...
President Trump's War Against Harvard Is Working
Milwaukee Public Schools Plans 'Pride Week of Action' Instead of Teaching Kids Reading...
Democrats Drop $20M to Learn How to Talk to Men, Get Roasted by...

Stephen Miller's ICE Turbocharge Challenge: 3,000 Arrests a Day to Undo Biden's Border Blunder

justmindy
justmindy | 4:20 PM on May 28, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Trump Administration is busy cleaning up the immigration mess left by the Biden regime, but that isn't fast enough for Stephen Miller. Good for him!

Advertisement

WASHINGTON — The architect of President Trump’s immigration policy is pushing ICE to dramatically ramp up the arrests — calling for 3,000 illegal migrants to be picked up per day.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem put out the figure in a meeting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement leaders last week, Axios reported. 

Trump’s goal of achieving the largest deportation operation in history has so far largely been focused on illegal migrants who have criminal records or deportation orders — but the push from Noem and Miller, two of the top immigration hawks in the president’s circle, suggests that the Trump administration wants to go even harder. 

Trump’s border czar Tom Homan said at the end of April that 139,000 people had been deported in the first three months of the administration, and even more had been detained. 


In January, the Trump administration gave ICE a quota of 1,800 arrests per day, but Miller reportedly urged officials at the May 21 meeting to increase arrests and deportations even more.

At that rate, 650,000 more migrants would be picked up this year. An estimated 8 million people illegally crossed the southern border during the Biden administration. 

Recommended

THEY ALL KNEW, GLOBALLY: X User Shares Excerpts From 'Original Sin' In DAMNING Thread
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That's what it will take to roll back Joe Biden's shenanigans. 

Baby steps!

Americans have grown inpatient. 

America needs a fleet of those planes. 

Advertisement

As more and more law enforcement agencies start to cooperate with ICE, the number should grow.

Choo-Choo!


 

Tags: ILLEGAL ALIEN IMMIGRANT IMMIGRATION TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION STEPHEN L. MILLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THEY ALL KNEW, GLOBALLY: X User Shares Excerpts From 'Original Sin' In DAMNING Thread
Amy Curtis
PAGING BRIAN STELTER! Scott Jennings Posts Update Proving Our Favorite Tater Was Wrong About Trump AGAIN
Amy Curtis
A Truth Universally Acknowledged: Leftism Ruins Everything It Touches and It's Coming for Jane Austen Now
Amy Curtis
James Comey Plays Victim Over How Trump Has 'Aimed' at Him While CNN's Wolf Blitzer Praises 'Good Advice'
Doug P.
Real Socialism Hasn't Been Tried: Majority of Young Americans View Socialism 'Favorably'
Amy Curtis
David Hogg Drops a Bombshell: Jill Biden’s Aide Secretly Ran White House, Per Veritas Bombshell (WATCH)
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THEY ALL KNEW, GLOBALLY: X User Shares Excerpts From 'Original Sin' In DAMNING Thread Amy Curtis
Advertisement