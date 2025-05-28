Stephen Miller's ICE Turbocharge Challenge: 3,000 Arrests a Day to Undo Biden's Border Blunder

The Trump Administration is busy cleaning up the immigration mess left by the Biden regime, but that isn't fast enough for Stephen Miller. Good for him!
Trump aid Stephen Miller pushes ICE to ramp up immigration arrests to 3,000 per day: report https://t.co/ojm1DoHoP1 pic.twitter.com/R9ZXcuhhqb— New York Post (@nypost) May 28, 2025
WASHINGTON — The architect of President Trump’s immigration policy is pushing ICE to dramatically ramp up the arrests — calling for 3,000 illegal migrants to be picked up per day.
White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem put out the figure in a meeting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement leaders last week, Axios reported.
Trump’s goal of achieving the largest deportation operation in history has so far largely been focused on illegal migrants who have criminal records or deportation orders — but the push from Noem and Miller, two of the top immigration hawks in the president’s circle, suggests that the Trump administration wants to go even harder.
Trump’s border czar Tom Homan said at the end of April that 139,000 people had been deported in the first three months of the administration, and even more had been detained.
In January, the Trump administration gave ICE a quota of 1,800 arrests per day, but Miller reportedly urged officials at the May 21 meeting to increase arrests and deportations even more.
At that rate, 650,000 more migrants would be picked up this year. An estimated 8 million people illegally crossed the southern border during the Biden administration.
Let's triple that number, and in 6 months we can boot 21 million back to where they came from https://t.co/XuIqMPQtDO— ✝️*I*See*The*Biggest*Picture*✝️ (@VPurplesunv) May 28, 2025
That's what it will take to roll back Joe Biden's shenanigans.
At the very least. https://t.co/BAMglTKRuD— J J (@Fry9v6) May 28, 2025
Id say TURBO CHARGE ICE but 3k a day is a good start https://t.co/NboZxRqiF9— Beirut Barry (@BarryOue21536) May 28, 2025
Baby steps!
Good! Time to ramp it up a few notches. https://t.co/nhszyLTxuz— Netcurious (@netcurious) May 28, 2025
That’s not nearly enough deportations!— Mrs Bubbly (@Mrs__Bubbly) May 28, 2025
still not enough— Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) May 28, 2025
Americans have grown inpatient.
Get ‘em all gone!— BallztotheWall (@VW8872551316799) May 28, 2025
That's about 1 M a year.— Half Life (@ShepherdTrick) May 28, 2025
And then some please— Cyoung (@AchorCy) May 28, 2025
May 28, 2025
America needs a fleet of those planes.
If we can triple that number, we can get rid of 21 million in 6 months— ✝️*I*See*The*Biggest*Picture*✝️ (@VPurplesunv) May 28, 2025
Let’s triple it! pic.twitter.com/2sgINWqJ1v— Dyl (@liltestmoretren) May 28, 2025
As more and more law enforcement agencies start to cooperate with ICE, the number should grow.
Good— Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) May 28, 2025
Got to admire Stephen.— Mike Dollins (@MikeDollins) May 28, 2025
Cleaning up Biden’s catastrophe…— AndreaG (@andegolliher) May 28, 2025
Full steam ahead…
👏👏💪
Choo-Choo!
