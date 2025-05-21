Twitter Users Declare: The White House Cocaine Caper Must Be Finally Solved

Woke Woman Says Girls Who Lose Medals to a Boy Will Learn Resilience
justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on May 21, 2025
Townhall Media

Now that journalists are falling all over themselves to apologize and promise to do better reporting the news from here on out, some of Twitter have a special request for a particular Biden story. It was one pushed under the rug, but people still want answers. They can't be blamed. 

Some folks have their own theories already. 

They turned a blind eye. 

All of the journalists would have needed smelling salts and fainting couches.

It must be good to be a Democrat.

The stories they choose are the ones that hurt Republicans and help out Democrats. That is the metric.

Twitter had other theories to be sure.

The Press would have demanded accountability.

Oh, they could have found the source. They chose not to.

