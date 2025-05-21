Twitter Users Declare: The White House Cocaine Caper Must Be Finally Solved

Now that journalists are falling all over themselves to apologize and promise to do better reporting the news from here on out, some of Twitter have a special request for a particular Biden story. It was one pushed under the rug, but people still want answers. They can't be blamed.

Advertisement

Here's hoping someone can solve the mystery of who left the cocaine at the White House. — BT (@back_ttys) May 21, 2025

Some folks have their own theories already.

Every single person knows who the cocaine belonged to but journalists actually doing journalism would have discovered that conditions of Hunter Biden's plea del meant he stayed sober and clean and if he violated that then Joe Biden's only surviving son will be going to prison.… https://t.co/2OaeWLUcw7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 21, 2025

Like everything else to do with Joe Biden, they didn't miss any story. They just outright refused to cover it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 21, 2025

They turned a blind eye.

If you said these things about Hunter 2 years ago you were accused of shaming an addict, and were told Hunter was around because Joe loved his son. Now Jake has a book to sell and reputations to salvage, so it's okay to acknowledge the obvious. pic.twitter.com/dtLyD0734A — BT (@back_ttys) May 21, 2025

All of the journalists would have needed smelling salts and fainting couches.

It is extremely funny that everyone knows Hunter Biden brought cocaine into the White House and laundered tens of millions of dollars through his "art" business but there is this sort of gentleman's agreement on the left to pretend they don't know or it doesn't matter https://t.co/4OvgF2y0Pf — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) May 21, 2025

It must be good to be a Democrat.

By now there are more news stories not covered by journalists than covered by them. A massive collapse of journalism. https://t.co/ZxUMocliVf — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 21, 2025

The stories they choose are the ones that hurt Republicans and help out Democrats. That is the metric.

I'm not sure. It could have been a lot of people. Obviously, you are saying it was Hunter's, but why not Harris? Just because she's a drunk, it doesn't mean she doesn't do a line or two. — RRMackie (@Ronald546198) May 21, 2025

It was definitely either a family member, Kamala, or the chief of staff. No one else would even try. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) May 21, 2025

I’m starting g to think Jill was giving Joe the cocaine. Everything is possible at this point. — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) May 21, 2025

Twitter had other theories to be sure.

If cocaine was found in the White House today, liberals would be screaming at the sky demanding endless investigations and inexorably blaming Trump Jr. But when cocaine is found at a time when a known cocaine addict practically ran the White House, Democrats and their media… — ScrollofTruth (@ScrollofTruthIF) May 21, 2025

Advertisement

The Press would have demanded accountability.

I think they were giving cocaine to Joe Biden just to keep him on his feet. Would also explain why they didn’t do complete physicals on him. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) May 21, 2025

They couldn't DNA it because…reasons…and the media was like, “Oh wait, we buy every version of the story of where it was found! Nothing suspicious here!” We were told how many stories of where it was found? It was Hunters and everyone knew. — Chris H (@hpv6rpzp4w) May 21, 2025

Oh, they could have found the source. They chose not to.