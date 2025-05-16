Robert Reich Rips Trump's Jet, Ignores Pals Like Sanders and AOC's Private Flights

Columbia's Majority Frustrated with Protesters, Demands Action as Concerns Grow It May Be...
justmindy
justmindy | 6:10 PM on May 16, 2025
Twitter/Meme

This little guy makes the jokes so easy to write. First of all, Donald Trump is a very very rich man, long before he became the President, so he has been riding around in fancy planes for a very long time. Yes, he doesn't have to wait to get on commercial planes like the rest of us, but that was long before he was in the Oval Office. Secondly, Reich enjoys lots of access to privilege and fancy people, so he certainly lives a much more lavish lifestyle than 90% of Americans. Who is he trying to fool with the 'everyman' nonsense?

Now, now Doug ... he might be the size of a baby, but he is very old.

Oh, he's not, but he imagines his followers are. 

With a fully functioning parachute, of course, and make sure to video!

Now, that's just insulting to shrimp, Kurt!

Exactly, Reine! President Trump has only been in office for five months now. If Reich is so concerned about the aviation industry, why did he not take that up with Mayor Pete the last few years?

Better yet, Boeing should finally deliver on the plane they have been paid to build and are taking their sweet time accomplishing.

They surely don't want to talk about Bernie and all of his chartered flights.

Oh, Robert has been doing that for years! Nothing is going to stop him now.

