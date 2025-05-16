Robert Reich Rips Trump's Jet, Ignores Pals Like Sanders and AOC's Private Flights

This little guy makes the jokes so easy to write. First of all, Donald Trump is a very very rich man, long before he became the President, so he has been riding around in fancy planes for a very long time. Yes, he doesn't have to wait to get on commercial planes like the rest of us, but that was long before he was in the Oval Office. Secondly, Reich enjoys lots of access to privilege and fancy people, so he certainly lives a much more lavish lifestyle than 90% of Americans. Who is he trying to fool with the 'everyman' nonsense?

So let me get this straight: Donald Trump gets to fly around in a $400 million luxury jet while the rest of us have to worry about whether our plane will make it off the ground? — Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 15, 2025

First day on Earth, Bob? https://t.co/epMpcwhhZi — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 16, 2025

Now, now Doug ... he might be the size of a baby, but he is very old.

No possible way can he be this stupid. https://t.co/wEd6gQaDFP — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) May 16, 2025

Oh, he's not, but he imagines his followers are.

I want you to get up very high and then JUMP https://t.co/qh1gdaTaHN — WhiteFace (@Icy_Wulf) May 16, 2025

With a fully functioning parachute, of course, and make sure to video!

You count as a carry-on, Shrimpy https://t.co/JBjBLBFAVQ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 16, 2025

Now, that's just insulting to shrimp, Kurt!

This post proves you are an idiot. https://t.co/X8MN5ezt0d — @maga2A (@maga2A1) May 16, 2025

Gosh, really makes you wonder what Pete was doing those 4 years, doesn't it? https://t.co/dwawuDsstN — Reine (@ReineDeTout) May 16, 2025

Exactly, Reine! President Trump has only been in office for five months now. If Reich is so concerned about the aviation industry, why did he not take that up with Mayor Pete the last few years?

Yes Robert but where were you in putting a comprehensive plan in-place in upgrading ATC Systems instead of blaming Trump for a plane that was decided while Biden was in office

So spare us your Party’s embarrassment of Biden/Buttigieg in doing nothing whatsoever in the last 4 yrs https://t.co/PMvJ4L41N8 — Steve Jones (@keepsimplesoc) May 16, 2025

Air Force One is 35 years old. If theirs a Democrat president in 2028, they can use it too. https://t.co/B2bQG5qLSI — Marine Dad (@reverseofthecu1) May 16, 2025

Better yet, Boeing should finally deliver on the plane they have been paid to build and are taking their sweet time accomplishing.

Maybe Bernie can give you a ride. https://t.co/gTCVZIdQw9 — Lake Bum (@dustopian) May 16, 2025

They surely don't want to talk about Bernie and all of his chartered flights.

No, some of the “rest of us” are still sitting in federal prison for years on end because of your support of the Biden regime’s attacks on our Constitution! #softcoup https://t.co/I1ycRGbikf — Michael Shirley (@themikeshirley) May 15, 2025

Democrats are so down bad lol



they have been tweeting absurdities for days now, tryna stir the pot with 0 success😂 looking dumber everytime they tweet https://t.co/jWGpvigRQj — Sam (@CalllSam) May 16, 2025

Oh, Robert has been doing that for years! Nothing is going to stop him now.