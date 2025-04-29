Trump's Grandson Wows President with Heartwarming Original Piano Composition

Here at 'Twitchy', we cover tons of terrible people and their even worse politics. Occasionally, we get to write a feel good story like this one which is pure joy.

Advertisement

Theo debuting his first original composition for Grandpa last night at The White House 🥰 pic.twitter.com/D6L4wQaH2V — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 29, 2025

It's so great to see kids in the White House again and doing wonderful things like playing piano, rather than sitting around looking at screens. Good job, Ivanka!

What a beautiful moment. Theo’s performance was extraordinary so much heart and talent. And the fact that he’s excelling in both football and piano at his age? Truly remarkable. Grandpa must’ve been so proud https://t.co/xoSYsaxNuH — Elodie Martin (@Elod1e_mart1n) April 29, 2025

Yes, he is so well rounded. You can see President Trump beaming with pride.

Reminds me of when my son played his first original song for his grandfather. Love moments like this! https://t.co/ZOgUslMm85 — Meredith Allen Gordon (@MeredithAG13) April 29, 2025

This moment will mean the world for Ivanka, Theo and the President for the rest of their lives.

It is wonderful how a family environment fosters professional ethics, unity, and love. https://t.co/JI8lzbbaf9 — Kevin (@k_martinez123) April 29, 2025

The Trump family are truly rearing exceptional children. Don Jr.'s oldest daughter Kai is an exceptional golfer and will play at the collegiate level.

Ivanka, I am thinking of the grandparents who are being cruelly separated from their grandkids because of YOUR FATHER. Your posts are totally clueless. Are you paying attention to the ACTS OF CRUELTY being enacted everyday in @realDonaldTrump's America? Spare us your privilege. https://t.co/BAK6gJv0Xs — shira dicker (@shiraaahh) April 29, 2025

Nice that he can act normal for a few minutes. Let's see him model this behavior on the world stage. https://t.co/66hf9s4tMU — Madison (@levineps) April 29, 2025

Of course, there are always a few losers who have to add hate to a wonderful and wholesome post about a child. The Left is truly so full of hate and venom. It's sickening.

This speaks volumes to the leader's we have.



The one's who tried to take this man's life have no concern for the future due to being driven by fear and spite.



In this video, I see a @POTUS with genuine and sincere concern for the future of ALL the children of this world. https://t.co/lFAnyquC11 — Mr.Scott (@MrBeastRL1) April 29, 2025

Advertisement

There are so many studies indicating how much music helps with retention of information, language acquisition and managing stress. Ivanka has made a great choice for her son.

He got to play on the Steinway Grand “State Piano” presented to President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1938. It is the 300,000th Steinway piano ever built and one of the most iconic and beautiful instruments in the United States. Well done to your son, @IvankaTrump and @jaredkushner! — Arjun Singh (@arjunswritings) April 29, 2025

What an honor.

I love this so much. What a beautiful moment with grandpa. Theo is very talented & you can see his confidence build as he plays. Thank you for sharing. — Jenny Garcia Sharon (@jgs_TX) April 29, 2025

One of the great parts of social media are these little peaks into the life of President Trump.