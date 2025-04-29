Trump's Grandson Wows President with Heartwarming Original Piano Composition

Breaking: Wisconsin Supreme Court Suspends Judge Hannah Dugan
justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on April 29, 2025
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Here at 'Twitchy', we cover tons of terrible people and their even worse politics. Occasionally, we get to write a feel good story like this one which is pure joy. 

It's so great to see kids in the White House again and doing wonderful things like playing piano, rather than sitting around looking at screens. Good job, Ivanka!

Yes, he is so well rounded. You can see President Trump beaming with pride.

This moment will mean the world for Ivanka, Theo and the President for the rest of their lives. 

The Trump family are truly rearing exceptional children. Don Jr.'s oldest daughter Kai is an exceptional golfer and will play at the collegiate level. 

Breaking: Wisconsin Supreme Court Suspends Judge Hannah Dugan
Brett T.
Of course, there are always a few losers who have to add hate to a wonderful and wholesome post about a child. The Left is truly so full of hate and venom. It's sickening.

There are so many studies indicating how much music helps with retention of information, language acquisition and managing stress. Ivanka has made a great choice for her son.

What an honor.

One of the great parts of social media are these little peaks into the life of President Trump.

