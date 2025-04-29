DOGE Finds Treasury Made $334 Million in Improper Payment Requests in a Week
White House Humble Brag: A Measly Nine Illegal Immigrants Slipped Into U.S. During Trump's First 100 Days

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on April 29, 2025
AP Photo/Andres Leighton

Well, that's a YUGE improvement and something to celebrate.

Just nine illegal migrants were released into the US during President Trump’s first 100 days in office — compared to 184,000 in the same period last year then-President Biden, border czar Tom Homan said Tuesday.

The stunning figures came as the White House marked a 99.99% decrease in so-called “gotaways” — unlawful entrants not turned back whom the administration called “the top threat to public safety.”

“In that same time frame that we released nine, [the Biden administration] released 184,000 illegal aliens in the country,” Homan said on “Fox and Friends” early Tuesday. “What’s happening on the border, he did in seven weeks what Joe Biden couldn’t — or wouldn’t — do in four years.”

It also happens when you have a President with a working brain and who can actually do his job.

Also, it helps to control all three branches of government. This is why all voters need to go to the polls at mid-terms and ensure they vote. It matters.

Oh, yes, of course!

Welp, Trump decided that did not work for him. He was not waiting. 

Well, yes, but all the wins matter at this juncture.

Oh, there is a reason the Democrats want to keep them coming. 

Oh, that's not a bad idea. 

Well, one administration had a priority of flooding America with illegals and making us less safe. The other has the policy of only admitting those who have actual  legal claims. Hope that helps!

This feels like so much winning.

