White House Humble Brag: A Measly Nine Illegal Immigrants Slipped Into U.S. During Trump's First 100 Days

Well, that's a YUGE improvement and something to celebrate.

Only nine illegal immigrants released into US during Trump’s first 100 days — 99.99% drop in same period under Biden: Homan https://t.co/wiHjIVnuXl pic.twitter.com/4vP6Eck4Nb — New York Post (@nypost) April 29, 2025

Just nine illegal migrants were released into the US during President Trump’s first 100 days in office — compared to 184,000 in the same period last year then-President Biden, border czar Tom Homan said Tuesday. The stunning figures came as the White House marked a 99.99% decrease in so-called “gotaways” — unlawful entrants not turned back whom the administration called “the top threat to public safety.” “In that same time frame that we released nine, [the Biden administration] released 184,000 illegal aliens in the country,” Homan said on “Fox and Friends” early Tuesday. “What’s happening on the border, he did in seven weeks what Joe Biden couldn’t — or wouldn’t — do in four years.”

That’s a major first 100 day win! https://t.co/zxumvBUDaf — Frank (@FranksFiles) April 29, 2025

This is what happens when everything you do isn't done via an 'autopen'. The right leader with the right staff can do an amazing job. — Adam Absaroka (@AAbsaroka) April 29, 2025

It also happens when you have a President with a working brain and who can actually do his job.

Shows how utterly useless and ineffective the GOP Senate was by focusing on trying to 'make a deal' with the Democrats that would have institutionalized even more illegals. — Brian Davis Political Scientist (@2658Bri) April 29, 2025

Also, it helps to control all three branches of government. This is why all voters need to go to the polls at mid-terms and ensure they vote. It matters.

I'm sure that was just a delayed reaction to Biden telling them not to come. — Fonzo 🐊 (@Godofthunder70) April 29, 2025

Oh, yes, of course!

I was told we needed a bipartisan bill that increased spending for this to happen. — BeefySausageWrangler (@DustinClouse9) April 29, 2025

Welp, Trump decided that did not work for him. He was not waiting.

Is one not one too many 🤔 — Crypto Frank (@CryptoFrankkie) April 29, 2025

Well, yes, but all the wins matter at this juncture.

Yeah. It's amazing they can flood in and the Democrats want to fight to keep them. — LadyB 0511🇺🇸 (@0511Ladyb) April 29, 2025

Oh, there is a reason the Democrats want to keep them coming.

Homan 2028 — Rabban Shel Kol Bnei HaGolah רשכבה"ג (@DngrousTaxpayer) April 29, 2025

Oh, that's not a bad idea.

Progress — FrankieNYLI (@Frankie66000319) April 29, 2025

That’s a massive shift in policy execution. Whether you support stricter or more compassionate immigration approaches, numbers like that raise big questions about priorities and border management. — shamara (@ShanikaMarambe) April 29, 2025

Well, one administration had a priority of flooding America with illegals and making us less safe. The other has the policy of only admitting those who have actual legal claims. Hope that helps!

This feels like so much winning.