Politics Is Downstream From Culture: UK Pols Keep Treating Netflix's 'Adolescence' Like Go...
Stephen Miller Schools Fox News Pollster
More of This, Please! Thread Explains How GOP Reconciliation Bill Would Discourage Immigra...
Bill Belichick’s Cringe-Worthy Interview with His Much Younger Girlfriend Went Worse Than...
David Hogg Says a Dozen Democrats Could Be Primaried
LOL! No One Buys This Latest Poll From Axios Except the People Who...
Trump Slams Amazon’s Tariff Surcharge Label as ‘Hostile, Political Act’ Causing Amazon to...
LOTS of Anti-Trumpers Try Blaming Trump for New Canadian Prime Minister But THIS...
Bro. WAT?! Chris Cillizza Blames BIDEN for Making Media Trust Him Too Much....
I Asked Sean Spicer to Judge Trump's First 100 Days as President
VIP
Looks Like Tim Walz and His Whackjob Wife: WATCH Bizarre Dance Footage of...
Conservative X UNLOADS on Chuck Schumer for This DETESTABLE Claim About the Republican...
Welp, It's Official! Green Energy Is an Economic Death Sentence (Heck, Spain's Grid...
We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT...

Sizzling Setback: DNC May Tell David Hogg 'That’s All Folks' as Vice Chair

justmindy
justmindy | 4:15 PM on April 29, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

When you live by the sword, you better be ready to die by the sword. David Hogg is learning this the hard way.

Advertisement

Obviously, Hogg must defer to the Native American as he is a colonizer living on stolen land. Isn't that the speech they all make?

What a way to go, though!

Not one solitary soul wants their hands on Hogg.

This will prove whether or not Hogg is a true believer or was just faking all this time.

Recommended

Stephen Miller Schools Fox News Pollster
Brett T.
Advertisement

This is a little God wink.

It's been so fun to watch, honestly.

They''ll do anything they need to do to keep power with the select group within the party leadership. Hogg has been challenging the old guard. They don't take kindly to that.

He went a little too 'Hogg' wild for their tastes, apparently.

Advertisement

This is the exact attitude of most of the DNC. They don't care that David was fairly elected. They just don't like him so make him go away.

Just call him 'Woody' Hogg.

Oh, no worries, there are so many more.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DNC NATIVE AMERICAN PRIMARY DAVID HOGG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stephen Miller Schools Fox News Pollster
Brett T.
We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT After Losing Her Job (Video)
Sam J.
Bill Belichick’s Cringe-Worthy Interview with His Much Younger Girlfriend Went Worse Than First Thought
justmindy
More of This, Please! Thread Explains How GOP Reconciliation Bill Would Discourage Immigration Abuse
Amy Curtis
Politics Is Downstream From Culture: UK Pols Keep Treating Netflix's 'Adolescence' Like Gospel Truth
Amy Curtis
LOTS of Anti-Trumpers Try Blaming Trump for New Canadian Prime Minister But THIS 1 Out-Stupids THEM ALL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Stephen Miller Schools Fox News Pollster Brett T.
Advertisement