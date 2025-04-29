Sizzling Setback: DNC May Tell David Hogg 'That’s All Folks' as Vice Chair

When you live by the sword, you better be ready to die by the sword. David Hogg is learning this the hard way.

Scoop: DNC could vote to oust David Hogg. Will hear a challenge next month by a Native American DNC member who lost the vice chair race, and wants a new election, citing "fairness and gender diversity" rules. https://t.co/yKKbBUtkfr — David Weigel (@daveweigel) April 29, 2025

Obviously, Hogg must defer to the Native American as he is a colonizer living on stolen land. Isn't that the speech they all make?

Need to consult my doctor to make sure it’s not possible to overdose on schadenfreude https://t.co/fK1kQBjDlv pic.twitter.com/xhDYKVjjXl — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 29, 2025

What a way to go, though!

STOP THE STEAL https://t.co/7e10nGE4ct — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 29, 2025

Not one solitary soul wants their hands on Hogg.

"Fairness and gender diversity rules" has got to be the funniest thing I've read today. Democrats claim they believe in democracy lololol!!! https://t.co/RW6Oo6TkrE pic.twitter.com/1LZI0XWWXg — The Libertarian Trap (@LibertarianTrap) April 29, 2025

This will prove whether or not Hogg is a true believer or was just faking all this time.

I don't deserve this story. I'm a sinner, what have I done to earn this beautiful thing I am seeing? https://t.co/PtTMTW3flo — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) April 29, 2025

This is a little God wink.

It's perfect. All of it. Absolutely perfect. https://t.co/yPOZ5pwXiU — Reilly Richardson (@Reilly_R23) April 29, 2025

The Democrat Party is a complete dumpster fire at this point. https://t.co/opVu1tRsCX — AlwaysRight2000 (@AR2000X8) April 29, 2025

It's been so fun to watch, honestly.

Dems using race as their escape hatch on primary challenges is next level lib politics https://t.co/qjtGAzWgOd — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) April 29, 2025

They''ll do anything they need to do to keep power with the select group within the party leadership. Hogg has been challenging the old guard. They don't take kindly to that.

Worn out his welcome in less than 3 months? https://t.co/KgcAgwKYKk — Keith Appell (@KeithAppell) April 29, 2025

Can't stop the crazy train. https://t.co/ElOCC9jnZ1 — Sasha Stone at Awards Daily (@AwardsDaily) April 29, 2025

Wow. Shots fired at David Hogg. https://t.co/DSVZe2UJcd — Magills (@magills_) April 29, 2025

Welp that escalated quickly https://t.co/PigKAD6Vca — Louise Bartels (@BartelsBartels5) April 29, 2025

He went a little too 'Hogg' wild for their tastes, apparently.

Whatever it takes to get rid of him. https://t.co/XJKyJbs9gA — moonbeamer (@moonbeamer6) April 29, 2025

This is the exact attitude of most of the DNC. They don't care that David was fairly elected. They just don't like him so make him go away.

Just call him 'Woody' Hogg.

All of the problems of the Democratic Party in a single tweet. https://t.co/QHYczaDQWF — Ben Yelin (@byelin) April 29, 2025

Oh, no worries, there are so many more.