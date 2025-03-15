Gwen Walz’s Cringe Video Goes Viral, Proving Melania’s Elegance Is a National Treasure

We at Twitchy are delighted that Donald Trump won the last election, and for a host of compelling reasons. From the economy to foreign policy to tax rates, Trump excels across the board. Adding to our enthusiasm are the Vance family—highlighted by the poised and impressive Usha Vance—and the ever-elegant Melania Trump. Together, they form a complete and remarkable package. This exemplary group has gained renewed appreciation, especially now as that Gwen Walz video resurfaces and circulates once again.

The next First Lady of the United States pic.twitter.com/m4YRxBGZcJ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 15, 2025

The 'cringe' meter is off the charts. This cannot be allowed to happen, ever. Tampon Tim is bad enough. When his wife gets the mic, it's unbearable. How was this woman a teacher? Those poor students!

Fair enough. They both are known to break out in a skip when they walk.

Good to know the drugs are working. https://t.co/i88drK9hg2 — Fred J Vannucci IV (@fjv4usn) March 15, 2025

She clearly needs a stronger dose.

More theatre kids - this time on meth. https://t.co/0xxcXg1JQX — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) March 15, 2025

She's like a demon-possessed Jane Lynch. pic.twitter.com/Wm3TUVJf9m — Lucky Stabbin Hat 🧢 (@LuckyStabbinHat) March 15, 2025

Also, not at all likable or funny.

Would like to mute anything related to Tim Walz on @X , including media even if his name is not mentioned. I will make the bet that he is going to stay irrelevant. — Chill Credit Guy (@highyielddrama) March 15, 2025

Politics may be done with Tim Walz, but it is clear, he is not done with politics. He and Gwen are grasping at relevance.

Jesus Lord please come back before this happens. — Lexie🇺🇸 (@harleylexx) March 15, 2025

Yes, please.

Too much box wine. — Harry Flashman (@KamalaGrapple) March 15, 2025

Crazy eyes is back! — 🇺🇸 Jen 🇺🇸 (@JenCommon) March 15, 2025

Eyes are a dead giveaway — Brandon P (@theapriorist) March 15, 2025

The eyes are always the tell.

She looks like she's trying to direct traffic on a tarmac. — Fred J Vannucci IV (@fjv4usn) March 15, 2025

Those planes would be crashing.

First Lady of the Nut House… — 𝑃𝑢𝑏𝑙𝑖𝑢𝑠🪶 (@captlibertas) March 15, 2025

That's more appropriate.

Who claps like that? — Nick Pietrowicz (@NickPietrowicz) March 15, 2025

Weirdos!

We turned the page, but I don’t think she had a good handle on what that meant. — Mark Lit (@RealMarkLit) March 15, 2025

She doesn't realize America turned the page on her and she needs to go away.

Lib aesthetics continue to be a massive fail. — eagleeye (@roentgenwarrior) March 15, 2025

They literally don't know how to be likable.

Freak Show... she loved the smell of burning tires during their self induced riots — Stevie B 🇺🇸⚽️🗽 (@Soccer_fx35) March 15, 2025

Like most Democrats, she loves the smell of discord and disharmony. Democrats live to undermine American society.

That's a woman high on SSRIs.

That's a scarily crazy woman. — HaShem's Favorite Son (@NotVictorGodwin) March 15, 2025

This pedantic, condescending schoolteacher disposition is beyond insufferable. We all dodged a bullet here — ✫☼☾ έφορος ☾☼✫ (@psifiako_eforos) March 15, 2025

What a relief!

First Lady Melania Trump & Agent DJ Daniel 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6nKB9xG9Yp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 11, 2025

This demanded a palate cleanser of our beautiful First Lady and Brave DJ!