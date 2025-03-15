Gwen Walz’s Cringe Video Goes Viral, Proving Melania’s Elegance Is a National Treasure

Tammy Baldwin Calls CR Spending Bill She Voted for in December a 'Slush...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:15 PM on March 15, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

We at Twitchy are delighted that Donald Trump won the last election, and for a host of compelling reasons. From the economy to foreign policy to tax rates, Trump excels across the board. Adding to our enthusiasm are the Vance family—highlighted by the poised and impressive Usha Vance—and the ever-elegant Melania Trump. Together, they form a complete and remarkable package. This exemplary group has gained renewed appreciation, especially now as that Gwen Walz video resurfaces and circulates once again.

The 'cringe' meter is off the charts. This cannot be allowed to happen, ever. Tampon Tim is bad enough. When his wife gets the mic, it's unbearable. How was this woman a teacher? Those poor students!

Fair enough. They both are known to break out in a skip when they walk. 

She clearly needs a stronger dose. 

Also, not at all likable or funny.

Politics may be done with Tim Walz, but it is clear, he is not done with politics. He and Gwen are grasping at relevance. 

Yes, please.

The eyes are always the tell.

Those planes would be crashing.

That's more appropriate. 

Weirdos!

She doesn't realize America turned the page on her and she needs to go away.

They literally don't know how to be likable. 

Like most Democrats, she loves the smell of discord and disharmony. Democrats live to undermine American society.

What a relief!

This demanded a palate cleanser of our beautiful First Lady and Brave DJ!

