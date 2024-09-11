The NAACP Joins with Other Lying Liars Who Lie and Claim Late Term Abortion Is Not Real

Apparently, the NAACP is now in the business of abortion advocacy.

For the record: You cannot have an abortion in the 9th month. You cannot have an abortion after birth. If we didn’t keep banning books, maybe we wouldn’t have to clear that up. #Debate2024 — NAACP (@NAACP) September 11, 2024

That's actually a lie. In some states, a woman absolutely can have a very late term abortion.

It's the circle of life.

Look at that!

So let's follow up on your esteemed colleague @LinseyDavis, she claimed that late term abortion was not legal in any state.



Here is an example of setting up a 34 week abortion appointment, mind you they perform them 5 days before the due date. This is counter to Ms. Davis'… https://t.co/hb4A6cXm9I pic.twitter.com/M2sV9N3yI4 — Sticklizard (@Sticklizard3) September 11, 2024

Also, there is this video where a provider says they perform late term abortions often.

NARRATOR: Actually, in some states you can.



Glad you agree that it is a horrific practice that should be banned, though! https://t.co/gfq94oNOKv — RBe (@RBPundit) September 11, 2024

This is a flat out lie. Kamala Harris refused to sign the “Born Alive” act which requires medical care for babies that survive abortion. It is also legal to leave them to die in Minnesota where Walz is governor. There are doctors that perform them up to 36 weeks. Sit down. https://t.co/nDd8xAfBlH — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) September 11, 2024

Just some more pesky facts.

That you have to lie about this would indicate you know it’s repellent. https://t.co/cHr1PK9ajP pic.twitter.com/0hdt3pc353 — LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) September 11, 2024

This is a lie. And the number of late term abortions of viable healthy infants vastly outnumbers the police shootings of unarmed black men every year - yet no one thinks the latter isn't a problem. https://t.co/K2Gbbn9pp4 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 11, 2024

9 states and DC place no gestational limit on abortion. A quick Google search turns up clinics here in DC that provide abortions up to 36 and 32 weeks.@TheAtlantic interviewed a doctor who performs 32+ week abortions, and about half his patients have healthy babies. https://t.co/yD9ISi5Mag pic.twitter.com/bxO4WpKkHd — Emma Camp (@emmma_camp_) September 11, 2024

Yes, they will perform abortions at 32 weeks even though if a baby is delivered to a Mom who wants them, they could be easily saved and be viable. It's barbaric.

You can have an abortion in the 9th month in at least 9 states. Though it rarely happens (91% occur in the first 13 weeks) it is legal nonetheless. https://t.co/snYDkOmmxw — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) September 11, 2024

Kamala lied about this, and then mainstream "civil rights" groups lied about it too.



No journalists calling them out. No fact-checking. No accountability. Just political benefit. https://t.co/GS4UWRdnMc — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 11, 2024

All that matters is maintaining the Leftist talking points. No matter the cost.