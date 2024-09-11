CNN Analyst Says Trump Showed His Racism and Senility in a Single Word
The NAACP Joins with Other Lying Liars Who Lie and Claim Late Term Abortion Is Not Real

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:45 PM on September 11, 2024
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

Apparently, the NAACP is now in the business of abortion advocacy. 

That's actually a lie. In some states, a woman absolutely can have a very late term abortion.

It's the circle of life.

Look at that!

Also, there is this video where a provider says they perform late term abortions often.

Just some more pesky facts.

Yes, they will perform abortions at 32 weeks even though if a baby is delivered to a Mom who wants them, they could be easily saved and be viable. It's barbaric.

All that matters is maintaining the Leftist talking points. No matter the cost.

