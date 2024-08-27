Kamala Harris FINALLY Finds a Camera She Likes and Will Sit With 'Lie-nus' Blanket Walz for Interview

Finally, Kamala Harris has agreed to sit for an interview. It's about time.

KAMALA IS 'INTERVIEWING' WITH CNN ON THURSDAY:



BUT of course, she needs her handler, Walz, by her side... she’s not allowed to do interviews alone. pic.twitter.com/MyXFUM8ANF — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) August 27, 2024

#BREAKING: CNN announces that they have won the Kamala Harris interview sweepstakes, will sit down on Thursday with the Vice President and her running mate, Democrat Governor Tim Walz (MN).



Interview to air in full Thursday nighat 9pm Eastern. pic.twitter.com/PzGRCrbeHg — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 27, 2024

Kamala will sit down with Dana Bash with her emotional support creep, Tim Walz, by her side. He can help her come up with lies.

Kamala Harris is doing a joint interview with Tim Walz on Thursday. She legit can’t do an interview by herself. pic.twitter.com/qVAvQhBKMv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 27, 2024

All Walz knows how to do is run his big mouth, so apparently, he will jump in when she starts mumbling incoherently.

BREAKING: On Thursday — 39 days since being installed as the Democrat nominee — Kamala will sit for her first formal interview.* **



* Joint, since she’s not competent enough to do it on her own.



** Taped, so her handlers have time to play damage control. pic.twitter.com/w6vR7btM68 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 27, 2024

Oh, it is also taped so CNN can edit parts of her sounding silly out. We all know they will.

Kamala doing her first interview but needing Tim Walz by her side. https://t.co/qIePUFI07T pic.twitter.com/x3EDqbY0Wi — OutKick (@Outkick) August 27, 2024

Genius. Her and Tim will probably sleep in bunk beds and make room for activities later.

The current VP and potential future POTUS cannot sit down for an interview with a friendly outlet by herself. https://t.co/MWCnO9iDHX — Mike (@LU7AN) August 27, 2024

It would be more laughable if her and Walz didn't have a chance to win and be the next leaders of our country.

They fished around for the friendliest interview they could get. But even that wasn’t enough for Kama Chameleon. She had to have her Linus blanket of Walz with her. — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) August 27, 2024

More like her LIE-NUS blanket, right?

This simply means they know that they’re going to cheat to win and everything is irrelevant. — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) August 27, 2024

That's why it's important to make it too big to rig.

Everything about those two is fake. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 27, 2024

Oh get ready for all of the favorable selective editing from the hacks at CNN. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 27, 2024

She’s bringing her Emotional Support Governor with her. — TransOdius (@TransOdius) August 27, 2024

he has to step in every time she says something ridiculous . Direct orders from the top — JaneCurtis (@JaneCurtisJC) August 27, 2024

Too bad we know from Walz's military service he doesn't listen to direct orders very well. If he doesn't like his orders, he just uses his pull as an elected official to go higher up the chain of command. That's how he got out of going to war. He and Kamala are both guilty of taking short cuts to the top.