Kamala Harris FINALLY Finds a Camera She Likes and Will Sit With 'Lie-nus' Blanket Walz for Interview

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:45 PM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Joe Lamberti

Finally, Kamala Harris has agreed to sit for an interview. It's about time.

Kamala will sit down with Dana Bash with her emotional support creep, Tim Walz, by her side. He can help her come up with lies.

All Walz knows how to do is run his big mouth, so apparently, he will jump in when she starts mumbling incoherently. 

Oh, it is also taped so CNN can edit parts of her sounding silly out. We all know they will. 

Genius. Her and Tim will probably sleep in bunk beds and make room for activities later.

It would be more laughable if her and Walz didn't have a chance to win and be the next leaders of our country.

More like her LIE-NUS blanket, right?

That's why it's important to make it too big to rig.

Too bad we know from Walz's military service he doesn't listen to direct orders very well. If he doesn't like his orders, he just uses his pull as an elected official to go higher up the chain of command. That's how he got out of going to war. He and Kamala are both guilty of taking short cuts to the top.

Tags: CNN DANA BASH DEMOCRAT KAMALA HARRIS TIM WALZ

